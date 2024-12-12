Ruben Amorim's Manchester United are seeking a reaction after a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford against Nottingham Forrest last Saturday when they go to Viktoria Plzen. Despite the sacking of Erik ten Hag, the first weeks of Amorim at United have been not easy at all. This is why the game against Viktoria Plzen becomes hugely important. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Dec. 12 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 12 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Doosan Arena-- Plzen, Czech Republic

Doosan Arena-- Plzen, Czech Republic Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Viktoria Plzen +450; Draw +300; Manchester United -180

Team news

Viktoria Plzen: The home side will have to deal with the absence of defender Svetozar Markovic who sustained an injury that will be assessed in the coming weeks.

Possible Viktoria Plzen XI: Jedlicka; Dweh, Hejda, Jemelka; Cadu, Cerv, Kalvach, Souare; Sulc; Jirka, Vydra.

Man United: English winger Luke Shaw is still injured and won't be able to make his European comeback, while Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount are expected to support Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee in the attack.

Possible Man United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Antony, Casemiro, Fernandes, Malacia; Mount, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Prediction

Amorim's side need a victory more than ever, not only to hope for a top-eight spot in the table but also to restore some positivity after defeats. Pick: Man United 2, Viktoria Plzen 1.