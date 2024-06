The Wimbledon tennis championships begin Monday, July 1, with star-studded draws on both sides.

On the men's side, the world awaits the statuses of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, who are in the draw despite coming off of major surgeries. If both are ready to play next week, the seven-time champion Djokovic will face the Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva, while three-time champion Murray will face Czech Thomas Machac. Defending Wimbledon men's champion Carlos Alcaraz will open against Estonia qualifier Mark Lajal on Monday, with the potential to face top-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner if both advance to the semis.

The women's draw features the No. 1 player in the world, Iga Swiatek, who is coming off of a 19-match winning streak that dates back to April. She will face American Sofia Kenin in the first-round on Monday. Swiatek is not in the same half as No. 2 Coco Gauff, who opens Wimbledon against Caroline Dolehide. Gauff's side of the draw includes former World No. 1's Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka. Additionally, defending women's champion Marketa Vondrousova will square off against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in round one, with the possibility of facing fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the third round.

Here is the schedule, key matchups, and singles seeds for Wimbledon 2024.

How to watch 2024 Wimbledon championships

Date: July 1 - July 14, 2024

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – London

TV: ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel | Stream: ESPN+, fubo (try for free)

Notable men's first-round matchups

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. Yannick Hanfmann

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Vit Kopriva

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Mark Lajal

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Roberto Caballes Baena

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic

No. 6 Audrey Rublev vs. Francisco Comesana

No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Radu Albot

No. 8 Casper Ruud vs. Alex Bolt

No. 9 Alex De Minaur vs. James Duckworth

No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Dusan Lajovic

Notable women's first-round matchups

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Sofia Kenin

No. 2 Coco Gauff vs. Caroline Dolehide

No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Emma Bektas

No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Elena Gabriela Ruse

No. 5 Jessica Pegula vs. Ashlyn Krueger

No. 6 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

No. 7 Jasmine Paolini vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

No. 8 Qinwen Zheng vs. Lulu Sun

No. 9 Maria Sakkari vs. McCartney Kessler

No. 10 Ons Jabeur vs. Moyuka Uchijima

Men's singles seeds

Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Audrey Rublev Hubert Hurkacz Casper Ruud Alex De Minaur Grigor Dimitrov Stefanos Tsitsipas Tommy Paul Taylor Fritz Ben Shelton Holger Rune Ugo Humbert Felix Auger-Aliassime Sebastian Baez Nicolas Jarry Sebastian Korda Karen Khachanov Adrian Mannarino Alexander Bublik Alejandro Tabilo Lorenzo Musetti Francisco Cerundolo Tallon Griekspoor Jack Draper Frances Tiafoe Tomas Martin Etcheverry Mariano Navone Zhizhen Zhang

Women's singles seeds