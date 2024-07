The 2024 Wimbledon men's semifinals concluded on Friday, and the final will feature a rematch of the 2023 final between No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz previously beat Djokovic in a five-set thriller, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, to claim his first Wimbledon title and, at the time, his second major championship. In this year's semifinal, Alcaraz defeated No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic beat No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6, 6-4. The men's final is scheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

The women's singles final was decided on Saturday, with No. 31 Barbora Krejčíková prevailing 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 over No. 7 Jasmine Paolini to earn her first Wimbledon title and her first singles' title since the 2021 French Open. Krejčíková's path to a Wimbledon championship, which included an upset victory over No. 4 Elena Rybakina, came at the end of an unpredictable women's competition. Last year's winner Markéta Vondroušová was upset in the first round. Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from Wimbledon due to a right shoulder injury. Then, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek lost to Yulia Putintseva in the third round.

Another big shock was seeing No. 2 Coco Gauff fall to Emma Navarro in straight sets in the round of 16. The quarterfinals saw Navarro struggle to compete against No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini, the Italian star who reached the French Open final last month.

Here is the schedule, key matchups, and singles seeds for Wimbledon 2024.

How to watch 2024 Wimbledon championships

Date: July 1-14, 2024

July 1-14, 2024 Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London TV: ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Women's final

No. 31 Barbora Krejčíková def. No. 7 Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4



Men's final

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, 9 a.m. ET

Men's semifinals

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6, 6-4

Men's quarterfinals

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev def. No. 1 Jannik Sinner 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti def. No. 13 Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. No. 9 Alex de Minaur Walkover

Women's semifinals

No. 7 Jasmine Paolini def. Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6



No. 31 Krejčíková def. No. 4 Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4



Women's quarterfinals

No. 7 Jasmine Paolini def. No. 19 Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-1



Donna Vekic def. Lulu Sun 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova vs. No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 4 Elena Rybakina def. No. 21 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2

Men's singles seeds



Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Audrey Rublev Hubert Hurkacz Casper Ruud Alex De Minaur Grigor Dimitrov Stefanos Tsitsipas Tommy Paul Taylor Fritz Ben Shelton Holger Rune Ugo Humbert Felix Auger-Aliassime Sebastian Baez Nicolas Jarry Sebastian Korda Karen Khachanov Adrian Mannarino Alexander Bublik Alejandro Tabilo Lorenzo Musetti Francisco Cerundolo Tallon Griekspoor Jack Draper Frances Tiafoe Tomas Martin Etcheverry Mariano Navone Zhizhen Zhang

Women's singles seeds