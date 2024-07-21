2024 WNBA All-Star Game score, takeaways: Arike Ogunbowale leads Team WNBA past Olympians with big second half

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game lived up to expectations, as Team WNBA and Team USA both brought the intensity to Phoenix on Saturday. After an extremely competitive opening 20 minutes, Team WNBA pulled away in the second half to secure an upset win, 117-109. Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was named MVP after setting an All-Star scoring record with 34 points.

Prior to the game, Team WNBA coach Cheryl Miller said her players wanted to "beat the brakes" off Team USA, and they did just that in the second half. Ogunbowale, who also won MVP the last time the league used this format for the All-Star Game, scored all 34 of her points after the break, and credited the turnaround to a pep talk from her Hall of Fame coach.

Rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese also lived up to the hype in their first game together as teammates. Clark set the rookie assist record for an All-Star Game with 10, while Reese registered a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Overall, Team WNBA shot 50% from the field and 11 of the 12 players scored.

As expected, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson led the way for Team USA. That duo combined for 53 points, 16 rebounds and six assists on 18-of-34 from the field. While the Americans had no problem scoring, they turned the ball over 14 times and could not stop Team WNBA on the other end. The good news is that Team WNBA is the best competition they'll face this summer, and they remain heavy favorites to win the gold medal in Paris.

Here are some key takeaways from Saturday night's action.

Ogunbowale puts on a second-half show

Arike Ogunbowale has a scoring title to her name and ended the pre-Olympic portion of the WNBA schedule as the league's third-leading scorer at 22.3 points per game. But in the first half of the All-Star Game, she did not have a single point.

That's when Miller, who was coaching Team USA, stepped in with a simple message that helped Ogunbowale reset. Miller told her to "take a deep breath," settle down and play her game. Ogunbowale came out of the locker room in inspired form, scoring Team WNBA's first three baskets of the second half. She went on to pour in 21 points in the third and all 34 of her record-setting total in the second half.

With her 34-point effort, Ogunbowale surpassed Jewell Loyd for the All-Star Game scoring record and earned her second All-Star MVP award. She is the fourth player to win that award multiple times, joining Lisa Leslie (three), Maya Moore (three) and Swin Cash (two).

Notably, Ogunbowale's previous All-Star MVP came in 2021, the last time the league used the Team USA vs. Team WNBA format. She admitted in an interview earlier this summer that she removed herself from the national team pool because of "politics."

Clark and Reese shine in All-Star debuts

Two of the biggest names in Saturday's showcase were rookie stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The former collegiate rivals teamed up for the first time ever during their All-Star debuts, and both put on record-setting displays complete with a beautiful connection in the fourth quarter.

Clark, who started the game, set a new rookie record for assists in the All-Star Game with 10. Reese, meanwhile, had 12 points and 11 rebounds to become the first rookie with a double-double in the All-Star Game. It took until the final minutes for Clark to set up Reese, but the play was worth the wait.

Pushing the pace in transition, Clark weaved her way past the defense and got into the paint, where she dropped off a perfect no-look pass to Reese for a layup.

The league is in good hands with these two, who should have plenty more All-Star and Olympic team-ups in the future.

Team USA fails first test

The United States women's national basketball team was won seven consecutive Olympic gold medals, and is the heavy favorite to make it eight in a row later this summer in Paris. During that historic run, they have not lost a single game in Olympic competition.

They were defeated on Saturday, however, in their first (and biggest) test of the summer, and given their level of effort cannot claim the exhibition status of the game was the reason. The good news for the Americans is that they won't face any opponent with as much talent as Team WNBA, which could win the gold medal itself if it entered the competition.

That being said, this loss was an early wake-up call for the Olympians. Perhaps the biggest question is who will step up behind Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. The two best players in the world combined for 53 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, and alone may be enough to lead Team USA to gold. But in the event of an off night, or, knock won wood, an injury, where will the Americans turn?

Will it be the old veteran Diana Taurasi? Against certain matchups, Brittney Griner seems the obvious choice. And what about the guard play? Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd and Kelsey Plum have all been inconsistent at times this season.

Team USA only has one more exhibition game, against Germany on July 23, before beginning Olympic pool play on July 29.