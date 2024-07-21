2024 WNBA All-Star Game score, takeaways: Arike Ogunbowale leads Team WNBA past Olympians with big second half

Ogunbowale won MVP after scoring 34 points, an All-Star Game record, all in the second half

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game lived up to expectations, as Team WNBA and Team USA both brought the intensity to Phoenix on Saturday. After an extremely competitive opening 20 minutes, Team WNBA pulled away in the second half to secure an upset win, 117-109. Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was named MVP after setting an All-Star scoring record with 34 points. 

Prior to the game, Team WNBA coach Cheryl Miller said her players wanted to "beat the brakes" off Team USA, and they did just that in the second half. Ogunbowale, who also won MVP the last time the league used this format for the All-Star Game, scored all 34 of her points after the break, and credited the turnaround to a pep talk from her Hall of Fame coach.

Rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese also lived up to the hype in their first game together as teammates. Clark set the rookie assist record for an All-Star Game with 10, while Reese registered a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Overall, Team WNBA shot 50% from the field and 11 of the 12 players scored.

As expected, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson led the way for Team USA. That duo combined for 53 points, 16 rebounds and six assists on 18-of-34 from the field. While the Americans had no problem scoring, they turned the ball over 14 times and could not stop Team WNBA on the other end. The good news is that Team WNBA is the best competition they'll face this summer, and they remain heavy favorites to win the gold medal in Paris.

Here are some key takeaways from Saturday night's action.

Ogunbowale puts on a second-half show

Arike Ogunbowale has a scoring title to her name and ended the pre-Olympic portion of the WNBA schedule as the league's third-leading scorer at 22.3 points per game. But in the first half of the All-Star Game, she did not have a single point. 

That's when Miller, who was coaching Team USA, stepped in with a simple message that helped Ogunbowale reset. Miller told her to "take a deep breath," settle down and play her game. Ogunbowale came out of the locker room in inspired form, scoring Team WNBA's first three baskets of the second half. She went on to pour in 21 points in the third and all 34 of her record-setting total in the second half.

With her 34-point effort, Ogunbowale surpassed Jewell Loyd for the All-Star Game scoring record and earned her second All-Star MVP award. She is the fourth player to win that award multiple times, joining Lisa Leslie (three), Maya Moore (three) and Swin Cash (two). 

Notably, Ogunbowale's previous All-Star MVP came in 2021, the last time the league used the Team USA vs. Team WNBA format. She admitted in an interview earlier this summer that she removed herself from the national team pool because of "politics." 

Clark and Reese shine in All-Star debuts

Two of the biggest names in Saturday's showcase were rookie stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The former collegiate rivals teamed up for the first time ever during their All-Star debuts, and both put on record-setting displays complete with a beautiful connection in the fourth quarter.

Clark, who started the game, set a new rookie record for assists in the All-Star Game with 10. Reese, meanwhile, had 12 points and 11 rebounds to become the first rookie with a double-double in the All-Star Game. It took until the final minutes for Clark to set up Reese, but the play was worth the wait. 

Pushing the pace in transition, Clark weaved her way past the defense and got into the paint, where she dropped off a perfect no-look pass to Reese for a layup. 

The league is in good hands with these two, who should have plenty more All-Star and Olympic team-ups in the future. 

Team USA fails first test

The United States women's national basketball team was won seven consecutive Olympic gold medals, and is the heavy favorite to make it eight in a row later this summer in Paris. During that historic run, they have not lost a single game in Olympic competition. 

They were defeated on Saturday, however, in their first (and biggest) test of the summer, and given their level of effort cannot claim the exhibition status of the game was the reason. The good news for the Americans is that they won't face any opponent with as much talent as Team WNBA, which could win the gold medal itself if it entered the competition. 

That being said, this loss was an early wake-up call for the Olympians. Perhaps the biggest question is who will step up behind Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. The two best players in the world combined for 53 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, and alone may be enough to lead Team USA to gold. But in the event of an off night, or, knock won wood, an injury, where will the Americans turn? 

Will it be the old veteran Diana Taurasi? Against certain matchups, Brittney Griner seems the obvious choice. And what about the guard play? Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd and Kelsey Plum have all been inconsistent at times this season. 

Team USA only has one more exhibition game, against Germany on July 23, before beginning Olympic pool play on July 29. 

FINAL: Team WNBA 117 -- Team USA 109

For the second consecutive time under this All-Star Game format, Team WNBA has pulled off the upset over Team USA. After an extremely competitive first half, Team WNBA used a big third quarter to pull away and led by as many as 20 points in the second half before Team USA embarked on a fake comeback to make the final score look closer than it was. 

Arike Ogunbowale went scoreless in the first half, but took over the game after the break. She went off for 34 points to not only lead all scorers, but set a new All-Star scoring record. Caitlin Clark had 10 assists to set a rookie assist record in the All-Star Game, while Angel Reese put up a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. 

Team USA was led by Breanna Stewart, who dropped 31 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. A'ja Wilson added 22 points, six rebounds and three assists, but that was not enough for the Americans. 

July 21, 2024, 2:43 AM
Clark finally connects with Reese

For weeks, everyone has been waiting to see Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese on the court together as teammates for the first time. It took until late in the fourth quarter for them to actually connect on the offensive end, but the moment was worth the wait. Out on the break, Clark dropped a perfect no-look bounce pass to Reese for a bucket. 

July 21, 2024, 2:25 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 2:23 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 10:23 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 2:19 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 10:19 pm EDT
 
Third quarter: Team WNBA 88 -- Team USA 79

Arike Ogunbowale, who won All-Star MVP in 2021 when this format was last in use, stole the show in the third quarter with a barrage of 3-pointers. She poured in all 21 of her points in the frame to help Team WNBA build a nine-point lead heading into the fourth. 

"Coach told me I was thinking too much," Ogunbowale said during her in-game interview. Ogunbowale took Cheryl Miller's advice to settle down and just play her game, and the results were fantastic. 

Jack Maloney
July 21, 2024, 2:14 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 10:14 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 2:12 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 10:12 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 2:12 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 10:12 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 2:08 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 10:08 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 2:04 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 10:04 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 2:01 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 10:01 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 1:59 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 9:59 pm EDT
 
Clark sets rookie record for assists in All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark just picked up her ninth assist of the game on a feed to Arike Ogunbowale, and has now set a new record for the most assists in an All-Star Game by a rookie. The previous mark was eight by Shoni Schimmel in 2014. The all-time record is 11 by Sue Bird in 2017. 

 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 1:55 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 9:55 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Team USA 54 -- Team WNBA 52

The intensity stayed high in the second quarter, and if anything should only increase as the game goes along -- especially if it stays as competitive as it was in the first half. Neither team has led by more than six points so far, and Team USA took a narrow two-point lead into the break.

As expected, it's been the A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart show for the Americans. Those two have combined for 27 points and nine rebounds so far. 

Allisha Gray, who made history last night as the first player to win the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest in the same year, leads Team WNBA with 12 points, while Caitlin Clark has a game-high six assists. 

 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 1:35 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 9:35 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 1:31 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 9:31 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 1:26 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 9:26 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 1:21 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 9:21 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 1:17 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 9:17 pm EDT
 
Clark getting trapped in the backcourt

Caitlin Clark has faced more traps than any other player in the league this season, and that trend continued into the All-Star Game. Early in the second quarter, Team USA trapped her all the way in the backcourt to force the ball out of her hands. That's and incredible sign of respect for the rookie. 

 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 1:13 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 9:13 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 1:10 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 9:10 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 1:06 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 9:06 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 1:02 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 9:02 pm EDT
 
First quarter: Team WNBA 24 -- Team USA 23

There is a borderline playoff-level intensity to this game, which is very clearly not going to be a regular All-Star Game. As A'ja Wilson said during her in-game interview, "this is a real game for us," as they prepare for Paris. Nneka Ogwumike has eight points to lead all scorers and help Team WNBA take a narrow lead, while Wilson has seven points to lead Team USA. 

 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 12:56 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 8:56 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 12:53 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 8:53 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 12:49 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 8:49 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 12:48 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 8:48 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
July 21, 2024, 12:44 AM
Jul. 20, 2024, 8:44 pm EDT
