The first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs, which just started on Sunday, is already complete after all four series ended in two-game sweeps. The Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun punched their tickets to the semifinals on Wednesday with victories over the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever, respectively.

There will now be a break until the semifinals begin on Sunday with a split double-header in the afternoon and evening.

In the first semifinal, the top-seeded New York Liberty will take on the Las Vegas Aces in a Finals rematch. Easily the most anticipated matchup of the postseason, this could end up being the title-decider even though neither team will lift the trophy after this series.

The second semifinal will pit the Lynx against the Sun in a rematch of last season's three-game first-round series, which the Sun won. This will be a battle of the league's two best defensive teams, so points figure to be at a premium in Minneapolis and Uncasville.

With the playoff bracket now set, here's a look at the first-round matchups and the full schedule for the playoffs:

Bracket

In the current playoff format, teams will play a best-of-three series in the first round and best-of-five series in the semifinals and finals. Notably, the first round is a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed gets the first two games at home, while the lower seed gets the deciding Game 3 at home should the series go that far. In the semifinals and finals, it is a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary.

First round (best-of-three)

Sunday, Sept. 22 (Game 1s)

Liberty 83, Dream 69 (Liberty, 1-0)

Sun 93, Fever 69 (Sun, 1-0)

Lynx 102, Mercury 95 (Lynx, 1-0)

Aces 78, Storm 67 (Aces, 1-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 24 (Game 2s)

Liberty 91, Dream 82 (Liberty win, 2-0)

Aces 83, Storm 76 (Aces win, 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 25 (Game 2s)

Sun 87, Fever 81 (Sun win, 2-0)

Lynx 101, Mercury 88 (Lynx win, 2-0)

Semifinals (best-of-five)

All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 29 (Game 1s)

No. 4 Las Vegas Aces at No. 1 New York Liberty, 3 p.m. -- ABC

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, 8:30 p.m. -- ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 1 (Game 2s)

No. 4 Las Vegas Aces at No. 1 New York Liberty, TBD -- TBD

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, TBD -- TBD

Friday, Oct. 4 (Game 3s)

No. 2 Minnesota Lynx at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN2

No. 1 New York Liberty at No. 4 Las Vegas Aces, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 6 (Game 4s)*

No. 1 New York Liberty at No. 4 Las Vegas Aces, TBD -- TBD

No. 2 Minnesota Lynx at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, TBD -- TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 8 (Game 5s)*

No. 4 Las Vegas Aces at No. 1 New York Liberty, TBD -- ESPN2

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, TBD -- ESPN2

*If necessary

Finals (best-of-five)

All information to be announced