Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve confronted Connecticut Sun players after Game 1 of the team's semifinal series on Sept. 29, according to The Athletic. Reeve was upset about how the Sun celebrated their win and met their players near the visiting locker room.

The incident was reportedly contentious enough that arena security had to get involved. The WNBA did not respond to The Athletic's request for comment.

"It's like the players always say, there's really competitive people, really competitive people," Reeve said when asked about the altercation after the Lynx's 90-81 win over the Sun in Game 3 on Friday. "We're in the playoffs."

As expected this series has been highly physical and competitive, and at times contentious. Game 2, in particular, was chippy as the Lynx tried to deliver a response to their series-opening defeat.

At one point early in the second quarter, Marina Mabrey drew an offensive foul on Bridget Carleton, and appeared to kick her leg out at the Lynx forward while she was on the ground.

A few possessions later, Mabrey was involved in a tie-up with Napheesa Collier, who took exception to the physicality and the two had to be separated.

Less than a minute later, Kayla McBride was called for a technical foul after taunting Mabrey following a layup.

Late in the fourth quarter, McBride also delivered a hard foul to Dijonai Carrington, who took a hard fall and had to be held back after getting up. That play turned out to be more awkward than dangerous upon review, however, and it was not upgraded to a flagrant.

"We had an aggression about us that was necessary," Reeve said after Game 2. "When you play these guys, you have to be physically and mentally tough, because they sure are."

The Lynx maintained that mindset in Game 3, as they put together their best performance of the series to take a 2-1 lead. Since their narrow loss in Game 1, the Lynx have barely trailed, and are now one win away from their first Finals trip since 2017.

Game 4 of this series is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.