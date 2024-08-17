WNBA action continues this weekend with a battle between two of the most dangerous teams in the league. The Las Vegas Aces will be hosting the New York Liberty on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

The teams have only met once this season, and the Liberty won that encounter 90-82 in June.

The Aces are back-to-back WNBA champions, but their season has not gone as smoothly as expected. They are currently in the middle of the Western Conference standings with a 16-8 overall record.

Two-time MVP A'ja Wilson is leading the team in multiple categories while averaging 27.2 points, 12 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game. She is also the key reason Team USA survived a persistent France team for the gold medal earlier this month at the Paris Olympics. The Americans earned an eighth consecutive gold medal with a 67-66 win behind Wilson's double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds.

She was not the only player from the Aces in Team USA, as Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young were also part of the roster.

Meanwhile, the Liberty's season is going a lot better. They are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with the best record of the WNBA at 22-4 overall. They resumed the season with a dominant 103-68 win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.

The Liberty lost to the Aces in last year's WNBA final, but they are hoping to finish the job this time around.

New York has a star-studded roster led by Breanna Stewart and 3-point specialist Sabrina Ionescu. They each average over 19 points per game, while Ionescu leads in assists and Stewart leads in steals and blocks. Both of them were also part of Team USA this summer.

Let's take a closer look at how you can watch the game on Saturday afternoon along with the latest odds before getting a glimpse at how these teams have stacked up against each other this season.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Odds: Aces -2.5

Last encounter

The teams met earlier this season on June 15 as the Liberty hosted the Aces at Barclays Center. The Liberty won that one 90-82 behind a career-high 34 points from Jonquel Jones. Ionescu contributed with 15 points and 12 assists, while Stewart added 14 points and 12 boards.

The Aces had Wilson and Plum combine for 43 points, but their efforts were not enough. New York outscored Las Vegas 12-4 on the fast break, and the fourth quarter was a particularly good one for the Liberty without a single turnover.

The Liberty only led by two points at halftime, and the Aces started the third quarter 10-2. However, the Liberty took over with a 14-0 run and never gave Las Vegas a chance to recuperate.