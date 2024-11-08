After the Indiana Fever were eliminated from the 2024 WNBA playoffs, Caitlin Clark joked that her offseason plans were to "become a professional golfer." She'll get a taste of what that experience would be like next week when she participates in the the pro-am at the LPGA's upcoming tournament, The Annika, on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Initially, there were no plans to broadcast or stream Clark's round, much to the dismay of her legion of fans. In response to repeated requests, the LPGA and Golf Channel have decided to provide some coverage after all.

The LPGA and The Annika's social media channels will now provide a livestream of Clark's pre-round warm-up on the driving range and also conduct a mid-round walk-and-talk interview with Clark, according to the Sports Business Journal. Furthermore, Golf Channel plans to move "Golf Today" from 12:30 p.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday in order to show highlights and live look-ins of Clark's round.

Clark is scheduled to tee off at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, at 7 a.m. ET. She will play the front nine with world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who won the event in 2021 and 2022, and the back nine with tournament host Annika Sorenstam, one of the best female golfers of all time.

"I love golf, so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam's name on it is so exciting," Clark said in a statement last month. "Gainbridge is a leader in supporting women's sports, and that's clear through their commitment to me, this event, Billie Jean King and Parity Week. I'm looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women's Leadership Summit, and of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika."

The Annika is sponsored by Gainbridge, which also sponsors Clark and boasts the naming rights to the Fever's arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Prior to participating in the pro-am, Clark will make an appearance at the Women's Leadership Summit on Tuesday, which is also taking place at Pelican Golf Club. That event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the LPGA's website.