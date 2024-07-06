Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be looking for revenge when they host the New York Liberty on Saturday. The game is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

This will be fourth meeting between the teams this season. The Liberty have won each game so far by double digits thanks to their star-studded roster and strength on both sides of the court.

During their last encounter on June 2, the Liberty picked up a dominant 104-68 victory at home. They held Indiana's star rookie Caitlin Clark to just one successful field goal for a total of three points in 29 minutes. That was the roughest performance in her young WNBA career so far.

"I feel like we haven't really given them a good show of who we are. Obviously we played them twice in our first three games, or four games, whatever it was," Clark said during media availability on Friday. "I feel like this is a great opportunity at home to come out here and show what we're capable of against maybe the best team in the league, if not, one of the best teams in the league. We certainly believe we can beat them, but it's going to be executing little details for sure."

The Fever were off to a slow start in 2024, winning just one game in their first nine matchups. However, things have started to click a little more while they are 8-13 this season. Kelsey Mitchell and Clark are leading the team's offense with 16.6 and 16 points per game, respectively. Aliyah Boston, last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year, leads the Fever in rebounds with 8.4 per contest.

The Fever have struggled against New York all season, but they are hardly the only team. The Liberty have the best record in the WNBA at 17-3 -- the best start in team history.

Breanna Stewart currently leads the team in 19.7 points per game, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks, but the team is much deeper than her. Sabrina Ionescu is putting up 18.7 points and a team-high 6.4 assists per game. Jonquel Jones is contributing with 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Viewing information

Date: July 6 | Start time: 1 p.m. ET

July 6 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Last meeting

The Liberty beat the Fever 104-68 when they met on June 2. Betnjijah Laney-Hamilton led five Liberty double-digit scorers with 20 points, while Jones registered a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Kelsey Mitchell and Nalyssa Smith led the Fever's efforts with 21 and 17 points, respectively. However, the Fever struggled offensively as a whole, shooting 37% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc. Clark, Indiana's most consistent scorer, saw a season-low of three points by going 1-for-10 from the field and 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

Previous meetings this season:

May 16: Liberty 102, Fever 66



Liberty 102, Fever 66 May 18: Liberty 91, Fever 80



Liberty 91, Fever 80 June 2: Liberty 104, Fever 68



Key storyline -- How will Caitlin Clark respond?

Clark's three points on June 2 were her lowest-scoring game not just in the WNBA, but even through her four-year career at Iowa. However, there is no guarantee that the Liberty will be able to replicate that defense because Clark has done better in other games against New York.

She was halfway to a triple-double on May 18 with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists while shooting at 52.9% from the field. In their first meeting on June 16, Clark was held to 2-for-8 from the field but still put up a respectable stat line of nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Clark, the all-time Division I college basketball all-time leading scorer, has done a solid job translating her offensive skills into the WNBA. She has scored in double-digits 17 times through her rookie season, including seven games with 20+ points and two 30-point performances.

