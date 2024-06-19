Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink exited Tuesday night's game against the Connecticut Sun with an apparent leg injury. Brink left early in the first quarter and did not return, registering only four minutes of playing time.

With 6:25 remaining in the opening quarter, Brink was driving against Sun forward Brionna Jones and lost her footing. Brink went down awkwardly and immediately grabbed her leg in pain.

With the help of some teammates, Brink was able to get on her feet and limp off the court. Brink never returned to the game, which was a 79-70 loss for the Sparks. The extent of Brink's injury is not yet known.

Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has already made a big impact for the Sparks. Entering Tuesday, she was averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Depending on the severity of her injury, it might also impact Brink's status for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was recently selected to be part of Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball roster.

If Brink is forced to miss significant time, fellow Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson could be asked to pick up the slack. Jackson, drafted just two picks after Brink, just climbed to No. 3 in CBS Sports' WNBA rookie rankings.