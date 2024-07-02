Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (8-12) continue their road trip as they square off against the Las Vegas Aces (10-6) on Tuesday. The Aces are rolling right now, winners of four straight games. On Saturday, they topped the Washington Mystics 88-77. Meanwhile, Indiana halted its two-game skid last time out. On June 30, the Fever went on the road to beat the Phoenix Mercury 88-82.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The Aces are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Fever vs. Aces odds, while the over/under for total points is 175.5. Before making any Fever vs. Aces picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Aces and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Fever vs. Aces:

Fever vs. Aces spread: Las Vegas -13.5

Fever vs. Aces over/under: 175.5 points

Fever vs. Aces money line: Las Vegas -1000, Indiana +650

LV: Las Vegas is 4-1 when playing as a money-line favorite of -1000 or shorter

IND: Fever have won three out of the 14 games in which they've been the underdog

Fever vs. Aces picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Fever can cover

The Fever just wrapped up a solid month of June, going 7-4. Indiana's offense has found some rhythm, leading to better performances. They are currently fourth in the league in assists per game (20.1), field-goal percentage (44.2%) and 3-point percentage (35.4%). In each of their last five wins, they've scored at least 88 points.

Clark has been doing an exceptional job getting her teammates included in the flow of the game. The 22-year-old then scores in a variety of ways. She leads the team in assists (6.9) and steals (1.4) with 16.2 points per game. In her last outing, Clark totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists. She's logged 12-plus assists in two of her last three games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Aces can cover

Las Vegas is one of the best teams in the WNBA. The Aces head into this matchup ranking first in scoring offense (87.8 PPG) while being third in both field-goal percentage (44.5%) and blocks per game (4.8). Center A'Ja Wilson is one of the most dominant players in the WNBA. Wilson is very athletic and scores with ease.

The two-time WNBA champion is first in the league in scoring (26.9) and second in rebounds (11.1) and blocks (2.3). On June 27 versus the Chicago Sky, Wilson had 31 points and six boards. The 27-year-old also has the second-highest usage rate (31.4%) while leading the WNBA in points in the paint (14.4). See which team to pick here.

How to make WNBA picks for Fever vs. Aces

Wetzel is leaning Over on the point total, and he has locked in two additional Fever vs. Aces picks -- one on the spread and one on a must-see Caitlin Clark prop that returns plus money. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who covers in Fever vs. Aces, and what Caitlin Clark prop should you be all over? Visit SportsLine to see the WNBA best bets for Mercury vs. Fever, all from an expert who is +371.33 units on his women's college basketball picks since 2021, and find out.