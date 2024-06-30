A cross-conference tilt goes down when Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (7-12) travel to play the Phoenix Mercury (9-8) on Sunday. The Fever are on a four-game road trip but dropped the first two games. On June 27, the Seattle Storm defeated Indiana 89-77. Meanwhile, Phoenix has won three of its last four games. On Friday, the Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 92-78.

Tipoff is at 3 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Mercury are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Fever vs. Mercury odds, while the over/under for total points is 174.5. Before making any Fever vs. Mercury picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Mercury and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Mercury vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Mercury spread: Phoenix -8.5

Fever vs. Mercury over/under: 174.5 points

Fever vs. Mercury money line: Phoenix -450, Indiana +330

IND: The Fever rank fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (166)

PHX: The Mercury are third in blocks per game (5.1)

Fever vs. Mercury picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Fever can cover

The Fever have hit a two-game losing streak but they have some effective playmakers on the offensive end. They head into this game fourth in the league in both assists per game (20.1) and field-goal percentage (44.2%). Additionally, they are second in the league in 3-point percentage (35.9%). Clark plays a major role for this team in just her first season.

Clark is a floor general but can score from all three levels on the court with no problem. She's averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds with a team-high 6.6 assists per game. On June 23 versus the Chicago Sky, Clark finished with 17 points, six rebounds and 13 assists. Guard Kelsey Mitchell joins Clark in the backcourt. Mitchell has a smooth offensive game that features a crisp jumper. She logs a team-high 16.3 points and shoots 39% from downtown. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mercury can cover

Guard Kahleah Copper has been playing at a high level all throughout the season. Cooper scores from all across the court and does a great job taking the pressure off her teammates. She's third in the league in scoring (22.7) with 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Cooper has scored 30-plus points five times this season. On June 28 versus the LA Sparks, she had 24 points and five boards.

Center Brittney Griner continues to be a dominant force in the paint. Griner has a soft touch around the rim with solid low post moves. The Baylor product also does a superb job defending the rim. Griner averages 19.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. In Friday's win over the Sparks, she racked up a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

How to make WNBA picks for Fever vs. Mercury

Wetzel is leaning Over on the point total, and he has locked in two Fever vs. Mercury picks -- one on the spread and one on a must-see Caitlin Clark prop. You can only see his WNBA picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who covers in Mercury vs. Sky, and what Caitlin Clark prop should you be all over? Visit SportsLine to see the WNBA best bets for Mercury vs. Fever, all from an expert who is +371.33 units on his women's college basketball picks since 2021, and find out.