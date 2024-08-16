Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever return from their Olympic break when they host the Phoenix Mercury on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever (11-15) enter the game in seventh place in the WNBA standings, just percentage points ahead of the eighth-place Chicago Sky (10-14). The top eight teams at the conclusion of the regular season on Sept. 19 will qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile the Mercury (13-12) exit the break in six place in the standings, 2.5 games ahead of Indiana. Phoenix will be playing the second half of a back-to-back after Thursday's game at Chicago.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Indiana is a 4-point favorite in the latest Fever vs. Mercury odds, while the over/under is 174.5. Before you lock in any Mercury vs. Fever picks or WNBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Now, Wetzel has broken down Fever vs. Mercury from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the lines and trends for Mercury vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Mercury spread: Indiana -4

Fever vs. Mercury over/under: 174.5 points

Fever vs. Mercury moneyline: Indiana -170, Phoenix +143

IND: Caitlin Clark leads the WNBA in assists per game (8.2)

PHO: Kahleah Copper ranks second in the league in scoring (23.2 points per game)

Why the Fever can cover

Clark entered the Olympic break on a roll. Over her last nine regular-season games, the rookie superstar averaged 11.9 assists per game, including 12 and 13 in two games against the Mercury and a WNBA-record 19 in her final game before the break. She leads the league in assists per game (8.2).

In addition, Clark and Indiana have had the Mercury's number this season. The Fever have won both meetings against Phoenix this year. On June 30, Indiana beat the Mercury, 88-82, in Phoenix. Less than two weeks later, the Fever knocked off the Mercury, 95-86, in Indianapolis.

Why the Mercury can cover

Phoenix has one of the best scorers in the league in Kahleah Copper. The four-time WNBA All-Star and former WNBA Finals MVP and ranks second in the league in scoring (23.2 points per game). In the gold medal game against France, Copper scored 10 fourth-quarter points to help Team USA to a one-point win.

In addition, Brittney Griner is one of the best bigs in the WNBA. The 6-foot-9 Griner averages 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds a game this season while shooting 55.8% from the field. Earlier this month she helped Team USA to the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

