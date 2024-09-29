The New York Liberty took a big first step toward revenge over the Las Vegas Aces with an 87-77 victory in Game 1 of the semifinal series that is serving as a Finals rematch. The Liberty now have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five WNBA playoff matchup, which will continue on Tuesday night.

All season long, the Liberty have been the best team in the league, and they proved as much right from the opening tip. Their defensive intensity was tremendous, and they were executing with ease on the offensive end. It took less than eight minutes for them to build a double-digit lead, and they were really never in trouble from that point on.

There was a stretch in the third quarter where, after building an 18-point lead, the Liberty got sloppy and turned the ball over five times in seven possessions. That allowed the Aces to go on a run where they cut the deficit down to six behind Kelsey Plum's hot shooting, but that was as close as the defending champions would get.

Sabrina Ionescu, who finished with 21 points, four rebounds and five assists in a strong outing, hit two 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to push the Liberty's lead back up to 13, and it was smooth sailing from there. Breanna Stewart closed it out with the last six points to cap off a tremendous outing.

Stewart, a two-time MVP, shot 3-of-17 in the Liberty's season-ending Game 4 loss in the Finals last October, and she wasn't going to let that happen again. Stewart went off for 34 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals on 12-of-19 from the field. This was her first 30-point playoff outing since 2022, and the sixth of her career, which is tied with Angel McCoughtry for the second-most all-time.