Caitlin Clark showed she can be competitive regardless of the environment she's in. On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever star joined local volunteers in the Indianapolis area to help build walls for a new Habitat for Humanity home in nearby Boone County. During the event, Clark got the chance to play a little bit of basketball with some kids, and she ended up emphatically blocking one child's shot.

Take a look at the instantly iconic moment.

Clark even had a smile on her face when he recorded the rejection in a nonchalant manner.

The WNBA star was selected by the Fever with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft earlier this year. Entering Wednesday, Clark is averaging a team-best 16.3 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc.

It's been an adjustment for Clark since entering the WNBA. However, Clark recently tallied her second 30-point performance of the season as she converted 8-of-15 shots in a 85-83 win against the Washington Mystics on Friday.

Clark and the Fever will return to the court Thursday when they host the Atlanta Dream. She'll look to improve on her 11 blocks on the season given her newfound confidence in that department.