'A dream come true': Marina Mabrey ties WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points as Tempo rout Sparks

Marina Mabrey wrote her name into the record books Thursday with one of the greatest scoring performances in WNBA history. Mabrey poured in 53 points in the Toronto Tempo's 125-97 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to tie A'ja Wilson and Liz Cambage for the single-game scoring record.

Mabrey, who shot 17 of 28 overall, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range to tie the single-game 3-point record as well, checked out to a standing ovation with just over a minute to play. "That is the most amazing thing I've ever seen," Tempo coach Sandy Brondello said as Mabrey walked off the floor.

When the final buzzer sounded, Mabrey walked triumphantly to center court with her arms raised above her head, and later shared a special moment with her sister Michaela.

"My sister doesn't get to come see me play that much because she's watching [Kahleah Copper], but it's fine," Mabrey said. "No, I'm kidding, but she doesn't get to see me play that much so I was happy she was here to see it, somebody from my family on a historic night. Like I said though, none of this happens without my teammates. They really found me, and for a 3-point shooter you need your teammates to set screens and deliver the pass, and that's what they do."

"I don't know, it's close to Philly," Mabrey said, referencing her Unrivaled record of 47 points, when asked if that was the most amazing she's felt on the court. "To do it in the WNBA is kind of like a dream come true and to have teammates that support me and are just looking for me everywhere, want me to do my best, shoutout to them. And shoutout to Sandy for getting me in an offense where I can really thrive."

Highest scoring games in WNBA history

Player Season Points Marina Mabrey 2026 53 A'ja Wilson 2023 53 Liz Cambage 2018 53 Riquna Williams 2013 51 Maya Moore 2014 48 Lauren Jackson 2007 47 Diana Taurasi 2006 47 Katie Smith 2001 46 A'ja Wilson 2026 45 Breanna Stewart 2023 45 Elena Delle Donne 2015 45

It didn't take Mabrey long to get her historic night started. Less than 20 seconds in, she knocked down a mid-range fadeaway for the first points of the game, and she never looked back. She finished the first quarter with 19 points, which was her career-high for a quarter.

Mabrey was up to 27 points by halftime and 39 by the end of the third quarter, at which point the Tempo's massive lead was the only thing potentially standing in her way of going for the record. But Brondello left Mabrey in the game and gave her a chance to make history, which is what she did.

"Like I said, we came out ready to play, our defense led to our offense, and when we can get out in transition, I can get some space to do what I want to do," Mabrey said. "Shoutout to my teammates. We got the ball, got out, and they found me."

With just under three minutes to play, Mabrey took a pass from Julie Allemand, who finished with a career-high 14 assists, and buried a 3-pointer to get to 53 points. At that moment, it seemed certain she would break the record, but the Sparks played her tough the rest of the way and Mabrey only took two more shots, one of which was a 3 from the corner that never had a chance.

So, Mabrey had to "settle" for merely tying Wilson and Cambage.

Mabrey, who was selected by the Tempo in their expansion draft earlier this year, has been given the green light by Brondello and is playing the best basketball of her career this season. This is her third 30-point game -- she had four in her first seven seasons combined -- and she's averaging a career-high 21.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 45.9% shooting, including 40.3% from 3-point range.

Now fourth in the league in scoring and first in 3-pointers made (64), Mabrey is well on her way to her first All-Star appearance.