SEATTLE -- The Storm dropped their final home game Tuesday to the Las Vegas Aces in their final regular season home game of the season. The back-to-back WNBA champions jumped out to a 18 point lead in the first half en route to what looked like a sure win.

However, Storm newcomer and 12-year WNBA veteran Nneka Ogwumike led the second quarter Storm surge. The 2016 MVP converted all three shots from the floor and finished with a team high 19 points. The Storm secured their first lead early in the fourth quarter off a Sylar Diggins-Smith layup but it was short-lived.

Two minutes later, two-time MVP A'ja Wilson sunk two free throws to put Vegas ahead for good. Wilson and former Washington University guard Kelsey Plum both ended the night with 21 points in the win.

"We spotted them 29 points in the first quarter. That was, like, the first problem. This is the two-time defending champions," Diggins-Smith told media after the 85-72 loss.

The Storm guard was impressed with her team's ability to find their brand of basketball in the middle quarters, especially being without 2023 scoring champion Jewell Loyd and post player Ezi Magbegor. Despite the loss of two starters, the Storm's leading scorer Tuesday was not willing to make any excuses.

"I felt as though today we perhaps started the quarter good, but then we didn't finish the quarter too well. And that's just been our Achilles heel all season," Ogwumike said. As for being down bodies, it's next player up."

"I've played in many seasons where we've only traveled with eight people ... whoever is suited up, that's who we're playing with. You know, we don't try to lean too much into who is missing albeit, you know, we do miss them, but we have to step up," she said.

Storm coach Noelle Quinn expects both Loyd and Magbegor will be available for the season finale against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night. From Phoenix, the Storm will travel directly to their first round matchup. As the fifth seed, the Storm will have to beat their opponent once to guarantee the best-of-three series will come back to the Emerald City.

If the standings hold, Seattle will travel to Las Vegas for their opening matchup.

"Obviously we're facing an opponent that we're going to see again," Storm guard Sami Whitcomb told CBS Sports Tuesday night.

"There's always good prep in that, good reps in that. I think getting to do it with a really excited crowd as well -- we're no doubt going to face a sellout in Vegas, if that's where we play first, and then hopefully come back here [to the] same thing," she added.

"I wanted to win this game tonight. I wanted to win it for the fans. I wanted to win it for us. I don't do moral victories. We respect the hell out of Vegas and everything that they got over there. We don't fear them," Diggins-Smith said. "It's looking like what it's looking like right now it's a possibility, a strong possibility, we'll see him again."

Although the loss stings, the Storm are focused on keeping the right perspective. After missing the playoffs with an 11-29 record last year, Whitcomb is eager for a chance to compete this postseason. And part of the preparation for the playoffs is to not think too far ahead.

"You can never get ahead of where you are. It's been a focus for us all year. Be where our feet are. So I think, you know, we'll easily be able to lock in on Phoenix. It'll be also good prep for whoever we play," Whitcomb said.

And if that team is Las Vegas, the Storm believe they will be ready.

"Any team can beat any team in this league," Ogwumike added. "There's no reason why you shouldn't walk up prepared and respecting the defending back-to-back champions."