The Chicago Sky have signed veteran point guard Natasha Cloud, the team announced Monday, less than a week before opening night of the 2026 WNBA season. Cloud signing with the Sky -- for one year at $555,000, per The Athletic -- puts an end to the unsubstantiated rumors that she was being blackballed over her activism.

"Natasha is one of the best passers and defenders in our league," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "She fits in with the other proven winners on our roster."

Cloud, 34, was traded twice last offseason, first to the Connecticut Sun as part of the Alyssa Thomas deal, and then to the New York Liberty in exchange for two first-round picks. She started 41 games for the Liberty in 2025, and averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals, but despite her solid play, New York decided she wasn't the best fit next to Sabrina Ionescu in their backcourt.

Even at this stage of her career, Cloud is still a high-level defender and playmaker, and it was widely assumed that she would have no trouble finding a new team. But as training camps opened, she remained unsigned, which led to speculation on social media that she was being blackballed. Cloud has long been one of the most outspoken players in the league, however, making it unlikely that her activism would suddenly become an issue.

Why Natasha Cloud remains unsigned ahead of the 2026 WNBA season Erica Ayala

In fact, Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb publicly praised Cloud for her off-court work earlier this offseason.

"What she stands for is what I stand for. I believe in speaking up for the voiceless," Kolb said. "There is no better embodiment of that than Natasha Cloud, and she puts her life on the line every single day, almost, with saying what she believes. So I just want to get those narratives out."

Notably, Cloud changed agents multiple times in the last month, per The IX Sports. Whatever was going on with Cloud's representation, combined with the condensed free agency period and her own desires for money and playing time, likely all helped limit her options.

Now, though, Cloud has found a home with a Chicago team that is desperate to make the playoffs. The Sky haven't been to the postseason since 2023, and are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Cloud is the latest addition to a completely overhauled roster: out went All-Star forward Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins, and in came Skylar Diggins, Azurá Stevens, DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, Jacy Sheldon and Gabriela Jaquez. Despite losing Reese and Atkins, the Sky have more overall talent than they did last season, especially after Cloud's arrival. But there are still questions about the roster.

Regarding Cloud specifically, it will be interesting to see whether she starts next to Diggins or comes off the bench. Those two would give Chicago a fierce defensive backcourt, but spacing could become an issue. Additionally, what will Cloud's arrival mean for Sheldon? The Sky's decision to give up a 2028 first-round pick for her was already baffling, and now it seems she'll be pushed further down the depth chart.

We'll soon get an answer to those questions and more. The Sky will tip off their 2026 campaign on Saturday against the expansion Portland Fire.