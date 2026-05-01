Last year, Natasha Cloud was the starting point guard on a New York Liberty squad with championship hopes, averaging 10.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds. But with just one week remaining until the opening tip-off of the 2026 WNBA season, Cloud -- a 10-year veteran, three-time All-Defensive Team selection and 2019 WNBA champion -- remains unsigned.

This has been the biggest question hanging over the WNBA preseason. Unsubstantiated rumors about Cloud being blackballed due to her advocacy and rampant speculation about her salary demands clouded the conversation. CBS Sports independently verified through league sources that at least one team reached out to New York directly to discuss Cloud, and the Liberty front office offered a strong recommendation on her behalf. The status of those conversations is unclear.

Even at 34, Cloud is still clearly a valuable player in the league. So, why is she without a contract? And what does the future possibly hold?

Here's everything you need to know about Cloud's current situation.

Why didn't the New York Liberty re-sign Cloud?

Cloud was traded twice in the months leading up to the 2025 season: in February, she was moved from the Phoenix Mercury to the Connecticut Sun as part of the Alyssa Thomas deal, then a month later, she was flipped from the Sun to the Liberty for two first-round draft picks.

On Sunday, at the Brooklyn Basketball Training Center, New York Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb praised Cloud and her time in New York.

"We were really fortunate, incredibly lucky, to have Natasha Cloud on this team last year. We do not get out to 9-0 without her," he said. "And like I said earlier in this presser, that buffer was really important for seeding later. We don't win Game 1 against Phoenix last year in the first round without Tash Cloud."

So, why didn't they want her back?

Kolb told CBS Sports that, during the offseason, he looked at what worked for the Liberty during the 2024 season, when New York won the WNBA championship. Notably, the team had success when Sabrina Ionescu was on the ball and surrounded by length. Ionescu had former WNBA MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones in the frontcourt, but she also had Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Leonie Fiebich on the wing. Laney-Hamilton missed last season with injury, but she is back this year. And, crucially, the Liberty added two-time All-Star Satou Sabally, a highly talented stretch forward, in the offseason.

Cloud is a more traditional point guard who has the most impact when she's running the offense, and while she is a menace defensively, she's only 5-foot-10. In other words, there were plenty of basketball reasons why Cloud didn't fit perfectly into the Liberty's plans in 2026.

Is Natasha Cloud's activism leading to her getting blackballed?

Cloud is a vocal advocate for marginalized communities. Throughout her career, she has spoken out against racism, homophobia, transphobia and gun violence, and in the past few years has supported Palestine on her social media platforms. She has also been critical of league commissioner Cathy Engelbert and expressed her frustration with some ownership groups across the league during CBA negotiations.

Upon her trade to the Liberty, Cloud said she was excited to be with an organization and in a city that aligned with her values. "I can't tell y'all how excited I am to be in New York. Not only from a player's standpoint, but from an activist standpoint," she told Black Rosie Media during the 2025 preseason.

In October 2025, though, barely six months after the trade, Cloud said she hadn't always felt supported in her advocacy.

"I think, if I'm being honest, I mean, my pockets are always affected by my activism. I lose sponsorships, endorsements all the time," she said on an episode of "A Touch More with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe."

Despite that, there is no evidence that Cloud is being blackballed by WNBA owners because of her political views and activism, and Kolb emphasized that it was not a factor for the Liberty.

"What she stands for is what I stand for. I believe in speaking up for the voiceless," he said. "There is no better embodiment of that than Natasha Cloud, and she puts her life on the line every single day, almost, with saying what she believes. So I just want to get those narratives out."

Multiple league sources refuted to The Athletic the idea that Cloud is being iced out because of her outspokenness.

Furthermore, several teams have expressed interest in the 34-year-old guard, according to The Athletic, and CBS Sports independently verified that at least one team reached out to New York directly to discuss Cloud.

How does the new CBA play into this?

With 10 years of service, Cloud is entitled to a minimum $300,000 annual salary per the new collective bargaining agreement. But she is likely looking for more than that, and understandably so. In 2025, Cloud was the fourth-highest paid player on the Liberty's roster, earning $200,000, just a bit less than Stewart's $222,400. In the offseason, thanks to the new CBA, the salary cap exploded from $1.5 million to $7 million. The Liberty's three mainstay stars -- Stewart, Jones and Ionescu -- are all earning $1.19 million this season, and Sabally is getting $815,000.

It's unclear how price negotiations and value misalignments have played into Cloud's lingering free agency. Cloud changed agencies twice last month, according to The IX Sports, which certainly complicates things.

But while money is always a factor, the condensed nature of free agency probably plays a bigger role in Cloud's current status. Due to the extended CBA negotiations, the WNBA free agency period, which usually takes months, was condensed into five days. More than 120 players were free agents, thanks to contracts structured to account for the new CBA. Free agency was a turbo-charged game of musical chairs and there was little time for extended contract negotiations.

"What really happened here for us really wasn't about fit, it's about our targets and free agency, and the condensed nature of free agency and how quickly things really move," Kolb said. "But also, (it) probably felt like they took a while too, because when you're in the dark on things and we're pursuing other opportunities, it probably doesn't feel good."

What is Cloud saying?

Cloud has not said much during this time period, only releasing a few statements on social media.

"I've given my heart to every team and community I've been part of, never fully knowing if the impact I hope for was truly felt," Cloud posted on Threads on April 19. "In this moment, though, receiving so much love, support and advocacy means everything. It's a powerful reminder that the impact I've wanted to make beyond the court is real and aligned with what I believe God has called me to do through this game. I'm ok. Just taking things in; even if they weren't what I expected, & trusting I'll be alright."

Earlier this week, after Kolb spoke to reporters at Liberty camp, Cloud wrote on Threads, "I have yet to speak. That's intentional & my power. I've just worked. No sulking, no whining. Work. & I will continue to work as I always have. Proving myself right year, after year, after year. (11) to be exact. I know who I am. I know my value/worth. & ain't nothing traditional."

On Thursday, Cloud refuted allegations that she was asking for $1 million.

"Again I haven't spoken. I never gave a number. Not once in the last 3.5 weeks. Also was not ONCE asked what my number was," she wrote. " I'll speak. When I'm ready."

What are Cloud's options?

Although the options seem bleak at the moment, there is still a chance a team might have room for Cloud once they make training camp cuts.

Per Her Hoop Stats, the Portland Fire have 10 players locked into contracts, more than $2 million in salary cap space and nobody with anything near the resume of Cloud in the backcourt. The Connecticut Sun has more than $2 million in cap room and space for a veteran guard. Six-year veteran Shey Peddy hasn't seen consistent starting minutes during her tenure. Bringing Cloud in to work with Peddy, Saniya Rivers and Leila Lacan could fit.

That said, Cloud was traded to New York from Connecticut last season in the hopes of being with a contender and openly stated that Connecticut wasn't "the best situation for myself and my family moving forward."

Would Cloud reconsider? Time will tell.

But if she doesn't find a good fit ahead of opening day, that doesn't mean she won't play this season. If a team suffers a key injury in their backcourt or is performing below expectations and in desperate need of a veteran presence, Cloud's stock could rise.

Only Cloud can definitively say what her priorities are as we near opening tip-off on May 8. Whether the masses agree or not, all signs point to Cloud betting on herself, for better or worse.