Sparks vs. Wings score, highlights: Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson lead Los Angeles to big win in Dallas

The Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings hoped to right the ships of their respective losing skids, having both lost two in a row after impressive victories. The Sparks prevailed with an 87-81 win on the road -- their second one of the season. All-Star forward Dearica Hamby finished with 27 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field -- two short of her career-high. Rookie Rickea Jackson broke out for a career-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, staying in the game despite committing four personal fouls.

Dallas took an 18-11 lead early in the first quarter after Sparks forward Dearica Hamby scored LA's first nine points on 4-of-4 shooting. The Wings took their foot off the gas, and it cost them, as the Sparks ended the first quarter on an 11-0 run. But as the momentum swung LA's way, Dallas fought back, getting within one at halftime.

The third quarter was a physical one marked by a Wings comeback, as they went on a 15-2 run to take a 63-61 lead heading into the final frame. After the Wings began to pull away again, Azura Stevens' fourth 3-pointer tied the game at 72 with 5:49 to go. Jackson's layup gave her 20 points on the day and a 74-73 lead for LA with 5:12 remaining. Once again, the Sparks refused to let up, even as the Wings continued to chip away. Hamby's jumper at the one-minute mark put the Sparks up 82-77 and brought her to 27 points. The closing seconds came down to free throws for LA and consolation buckets for Dallas, as the Sparks recorded their sixth win in an otherwise rough season.

Another impressive Spark was Azura Stevens, who played her third game after returning from an arm injury. She put up 16 points on perfect 4-of-4 shooting from deep and went 9-of-10 from the field.

The Wings had five players in double figures despite the loss, led by guard Odyssey Sims' 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Natasha Howard played through an ankle injury she suffered in the second quarter, and tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Sparks were able to capitalize both inside and outside the arc, recording 54 points in the paint to Dallas' 44 and shooting 6-of-14 (42.9%) from beyond the arc -- impressive for a team that came in scoring 28% of their points from three. Dallas -- despite their numerous runs to create some separation -- simply could not stop Hamby, Jackson, or Stevens, who scored from all three levels to give LA a much-needed boost.

Up next, Los Angeles will return home to face the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, July 16, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Dallas will continue their homestand on Wednesday, July 17, when Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever come to town at 7:30 p.m. ET.