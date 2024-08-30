The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will face each other for the fourth and final time this season in a Barbie themed battle on Friday. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena.

These two teams have three of the season's top rookies with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. They will each play a key role on Friday -- more on that below.

Indiana leads the season series 2-1, but the Sky pulled off an 88-87 win in their last encounter on June 23. But there's way more on the line than bragging rights this time around. The 7th-place Fever (15-16) are sitting 3.5 games ahead of the 8th-place Sky (11-19). The 9th-place Atlanta Dream (10-20), currently find themselves outside the playoff picture.

Chicago took a disappointing 74-70 loss to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday after giving up a fourth-quarter lead and allowing the Mystics to finish on a 13-2 run. Chennedy Carter missed that game because of COVID-19 protocols, and it is still unclear if she will be available against the Fever.

Not having Carter would be a significant handicap for the Sky, who have lost four straight. Carter put up 23 points against Indiana in their last meeting, and she has been leading Chicago's offense this season with 17.2 points per contest.

Meanwhile, the Fever have picked up momentum and are fresh off an 84-80 upset against the Connecticut Sun, the team that is currently third in league standings with a 22-8 record. All five starters for the Fever scored double figures against the Sun. They were led by Kelsey Mitchell's 23-point performance while going 8 for 14 from the field. Mitchell is currently leading the Fever's offense with 18.3 points per game.

How to Watch Fever vs. Sky

Date: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET



Location: Wintrust Arena in Chicago



Watch: WNBA League Pass



Rookies will play a key role

Despite being on the losing side against the Sky in June, former Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark had a strong showing with 17 points while hitting five shots from beyond the arc. She also registered a franchise-record 13 assists that day.

Clark, our No. 1 rookie this week, is currently putting up 18 points per game while leading the Fever with 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals contest. She already broke the rookie assists record for a single season, but now she is chasing the all-time single-season mark of 316 dimes set by Alyssa Thomas last year.

Angel Reese, who is just one spot behind Clark in our rankings, led Chicago to the June 23 victory by going 8-of-12 from the field while putting up 25 points and 16 rebounds. Former South Carolina Gamecock Kamilla Cardoso also had a solid performance with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Reese is leading the league in rebounds with 12.9 boards per game. She is currently tied with Tina Charles for the most double-doubles by a rookie in WNBA history. The former LSU Tiger recently became the first WNBA player to register three consecutive 20-rebound games.

She and Cardoso had an impressive defensive showing against Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson this past week. Cardoso -- No. 4 in this week's WNBA rookie rankings -- registered five blocks against Wilson, which is the most by any player against the two-time MVP in a single game.