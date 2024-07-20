The WNBA All-Star Game is usually not a competitive contest, but that could change this weekend thanks to the unique format that pits Team USA against Team WNBA. The latter's head coach, Cheryl Miller, went so far as to say her players want to "beat the brakes" off the Olympians.

"I was excited, like really, really excited [to coach Team WNBA] until I found out that the team I'm coaching wants to beat the brakes off our Olympic team, and I'm like, 'OK, the pressure's on,'" Miller said. "Now we got a game folks. We're going to have a game."

Miller, who was the first head coach and general manager in Phoenix Mercury history, is returning to her former city this weekend as head coach of Team WNBA. Earlier Friday, Miller was running her players through sets during All-Star practice.

The last time the league used this format for the All-Star Game, Team WNBA came away with an upset win, 93-85. Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, two of seven players who were on Team USA in 2021 and 2024, said they'll be looking to win this time around.

"[It's going to be] definitely competitive," Stewart said. "We're trying to get ready for the Olympics and this is an amazing weekend. It's been amazing hospitality by Phoenix and everything, but we have to be locked in because our time together is so short."

"We're taking the game pretty seriously," Collier added. "We have to get ready for the Olympics, so this is a practice game for us. We're definitely going in with the mindset that we want to win."

Because the WNBA was in session up until Wednesday, and Team USA will play its first game in France on July 29, there's simply not much time for the Americans to practice or play together. The WNBA All-Star Game will be one of just two warm-up games. For comparison, the U.S. men's team had a full training camp earlier this month and is in the middle of af five-game exhibition schedule.

So while Team USA may not be going all out on Saturday, there's plenty of incentive for them to take this much more seriously than a normal All-Star Game.