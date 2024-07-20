The heat in Phoenix will intensify this weekend as the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game arrives to Footprint Center. Saturday's event will be different from most years as Team USA faces Team WNBA in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A similar game happened in 2021 in Las Vegas ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The All-Stars roster beat Team USA, 93-85, with Arike Ogunbowale winning MVP. Despite losing that game, Team USA still went on to earn a gold medal in Tokyo.

"Participating in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be a great opportunity for our national team as they prepare to defend their Olympic gold medal in Paris," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in March. "It will also serve as a grand celebration of the growth and excellence of women's basketball in our country and around the world."

The game should provide an interesting look for Team USA before they head to France in hopes of winning a record-setting eighth straight gold medal. All the stars are expected to play, including Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and Diana Taurasi. Meanwhile, Team WNBA has plenty of firepower of its own, including the pair of star rookies, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Let's take a closer look at how you can catch the action on Saturday night as well as the complete rosters for both squads.

How to watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

Date: Saturday, July 20

Saturday, July 20 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Stream: fubo (try for free)

2024 WNBA All-Star Rosters

Team USA

Head coach: Cheryl Reeve

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas

Brittney Griner, Phoenix

Sabrina Ionescu, New York

Jewell Loyd, Seattle

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas

Breanna Stewart, New York

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

Jackie Young, Las Vegas

Team WNBA

Head coach: Cheryl Miller