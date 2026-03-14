Since Tuesday afternoon, representatives from the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association have spent dozens of hours inside The Langham, a luxury hotel in New York City, negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. They have yet to come to terms, and more meetings are expected over the weekend.

Late last month, the league notified the union and teams that if a deal was not in place by March 10, the 2026 season would be impacted. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has now said that a deal must get done by Monday (March 16) to avoid "disrupting" key dates on the calendar.

Here's what we know about the marathon bargaining sessions, the state of negotiations and what happens next.

Will the 2026 season start on time?

The league previously indicated that the two sides needed to agree to a term sheet for a new CBA by March 10 in order to ensure the 2026 season would start on time. It seems as though there was some wiggle room there. Engelbert was non-committal when pressed about the timeline after Tuesday's meeting, but said Friday that a deal now needs to be in place by Monday to avoid "disrupting" the season.

"We have to get it done by Monday. I should say, we have to get it done without disrupting some part of the fact that we've got to run this two-team expansion [draft]," Engelbert said. "We've got to get expansion going. We've got to get free agency going. We've got to get the college draft, which is now a month from today."

Once a new CBA is in place, it will take about three weeks for it to be ratified. Only then can the league commence with critical offseason agenda items, including the double expansion draft for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, and free agency, which features more than 100 players this year.

The 2026 WNBA Draft is set for April 13, training camps are scheduled to open on April 19 and opening night is supposed to be May 8.

At this point, it's going to be early April before a new CBA is ratified. Can the league squeeze the expansion draft and free agency into a ~10-day timeline before the college draft? That seems nearly impossible, which means the college draft may take place during or before free agency, which would be an interesting wrinkle. If free agency is pushed until mid-April, and even into the beginning of training camps, it's still possible the season could start on time, but it's going to be extremely tight.

What happened in this week's meetings?

Details are sparse.

The WNBPA contingent consists of Jackson, other union staff and multiple players, including executive committee members Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Brianna Turner, and Alysha Clark, per ESPN and Front Office Sports. On the league side, Engelbert was in attendance along with head of league operations Bethany Donaphin and New York Liberty owner Clara Wu Tsai, among others.

Tuesday's meeting began at 5 p.m. and did not conclude until after 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The two sides have gotton on a more normal schedule since then, but have still spent double-digit hours negotiating each day.

Comments made after Tuesday's meeting

Jackson and Engelbert offered brief comments to reporters on the scene on Tuesday.

"Every meeting is a positive meeting," Jackson said. "Seriously, every meeting is a positive meeting. The fact that we scheduled meetings, that we offer dates to schedule meetings that we actually get together, get in the room. I think that's positive. It's taking as long as it's taking. But you know, that's what it needs to be."

"I would describe the last 10 or 11 hours as a lot of conversation going in the right direction," Jackson continued. "The only thing I'm going to say on that is the conversations are continuing."

"It's complex," Engelbert said. "We're working towards a win-win deal like we've been saying, a transformational deal for these players that balances all the things we've been trying to balance with continued investment by our owners, et cetera. So we're working hard towards that, and we still have work to do."

Comments made after Wednesday's meeting

WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike told reporters that the players are "feeling movement" in the negotiations.

"At the end of the day, we want a season," Ogwumike said. "We want to play. We've heard that from the other side as well. We need to see a more robust demonstration of that as we continue on in these negotiations."

Engelbert continued to stress the "transformational" nature of the league's offer to the players.

"Our proposal on the table is a really historic and transformational deal for these players," Engelbert said. "We're proud of the deal we have on the table. I think it's huge gains for the players, while balancing that with the health of the league. So we'll just continue to work really hard, and we've got to get a deal done."

Comments made after Friday's meeting

No one spoke after Thursday's session, but key players on both sides spoke to reporters after Friday's talks.

Jackson said that the league's deadlines have felt "quite arbitarary" and that "movement is still the word."

"I think the league, and particularly the commissioner and her team, have heard that transformational remains the goal," Jackson continued. "As long as movement keeps us going in a forward direction, then I think we're good... I think the continued conversations [this week] have helped us chip away at what the concerns are for both sides and how we meet them, how we address them."

"It is meaningful to sit across the table and listen to their concerns, them to listen to our concerns or listen to why we think something that we're bargaining over is where we want to be," Engelbert said. "Some cases, they agree. Some cases, they don't. We listen to the players when they talk about things, and they listen to us. So, you know, progress."

What is the holdup?

The league and players are still at odds over some key items, including housing, core player designations and retirement benefits. However, the main holdup, as is always the case in labor negotiations, is money.

Crucially, the players have been fighting for a share of gross revenue, while the league has been offering a share of net revenue -- that is, the revenue remaining when league-specified operating expenses are removed from the pot.

The two sides have exchanged new offers in recent days, though few details are available.

The league's latest known proposal, which was made on Wednesday, would see the players receive 70% of net revenue over the course of the deal, with a 2026 salary cap of $6.2 million, per FOS. The union's most recent known offer called for players to make an average of 26% of gross revenue over the course of the deal, with a 2026 salary cap of $9.5 million.