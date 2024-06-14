The group stage for the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup is complete and the championship game has been set. The defending champion New York Liberty went a perfect 5-0 to get back to the championship game and earn homecourt advantage, while the 4-1 Minnesota Lynx held off the Seattle Storm via point differential to secure their place.

Under a revamped format, teams played five Cup games -- which also counted as regular-season games -- over a two-week span from June 1-13. Each team played the other five teams in its conference once, with three games coming at home and two on the road.

The team in each conference with the best record in those five games advanced to the championship game on June 25. The Liberty will host the Lynx with a $500,000 prize pool at stake.

Commissioner's Cup standings



Eastern Conference

Team Wins Losses Point Differential Games Back New York Liberty 5 0 +78 Clinched Connecticut Sun 4 1 +54 N/A Indiana Fever 3 2 -43 N/A Washington Mystics 1 4 -13 N/A Chicago Sky 1 4 -23 N/A Atlanta Dream 1 4 -53 N/A

Western Conference

Team Wins Losses Point Differential Games Back Minnesota Lynx 4 1 +67 Clinched Seattle Storm 4 1 +36 N/A Phoenix Mercury 3 2 +5 N/A Los Angeles Sparks 2 3 -46 N/A Las Vegas Aces 2 3 -13 N/A Dallas Wings 0 5 -49 N/A

Commissioner's Cup results

Saturday, June 1

Indiana Fever 71, Chicago Sky 70

Sunday, June 2

Connecticut Sun 69, Atlanta Dream 50

Phoenix Mercury 87, Los Angeles Sparks 68

New York Liberty 104, Indiana Fever 68

Minnesota Lynx 87, Dallas Wings 76

Tuesday, June 4

Connecticut Sun 76, Washington Mystics 59

New York Liberty 88, Chicago Sky 75

Seattle Storm 80, Phoenix Mercury 62

Wednesday, June 5

Las Vegas Aces 95, Dallas Wings 81

Minnesota Lynx 86, Los Angeles Sparks 62

Thursday, June 6

Chicago Sky 79, Washington Mystics 71

New York Liberty 78, Atlanta Dream 61

Friday, June 7

Indiana Fever 85, Washington Mystics 83

Seattle Storm 78, Las Vegas Aces 65

Los Angeles Sparks 81, Dallas Wings 72

Phoenix Mercury 81, Minnesota Lynx 80

Saturday, June 8

New York Liberty 82, Connecticut Sun 75

Atlanta Dream 89, Chicago Sky 80

Sunday, June 9

New York Liberty 93, Washington Mystics 88

Phoenix Mercury 97, Dallas Wings 90 (2OT)

Minnesota Lynx 83, Seattle Storm 64

Los Angeles Sparks 96, Las Vegas Aces 92

Monday, June 10

Connecticut Sun 89, Indiana Fever 72

Tuesday, June 11

Washington Mystics 87, Atlanta Dream 68

Minnesota Lynx 100, Las Vegas Aces 86

Seattle Storm 95, Los Angeles Sparks 79

Wednesday, June 12

Connecticut Sun 83, Chicago Sky 75

Thursday, June 13