The group stage for the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup is complete and the championship game has been set. The defending champion New York Liberty went a perfect 5-0 to get back to the championship game and earn homecourt advantage, while the 4-1 Minnesota Lynx held off the Seattle Storm via point differential to secure their place.
Under a revamped format, teams played five Cup games -- which also counted as regular-season games -- over a two-week span from June 1-13. Each team played the other five teams in its conference once, with three games coming at home and two on the road.
The team in each conference with the best record in those five games advanced to the championship game on June 25. The Liberty will host the Lynx with a $500,000 prize pool at stake.
Commissioner's Cup standings
Eastern Conference
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Point Differential
|Games Back
New York Liberty
5
0
+78
Clinched
Connecticut Sun
4
1
+54
N/A
Indiana Fever
3
2
-43
N/A
Washington Mystics
1
4
-13
N/A
Chicago Sky
1
4
-23
N/A
Atlanta Dream
1
4
-53
N/A
Western Conference
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Point Differential
|Games Back
Minnesota Lynx
4
1
+67
Clinched
Seattle Storm
4
1
+36
N/A
Phoenix Mercury
3
2
+5
N/A
Los Angeles Sparks
2
3
-46
N/A
Las Vegas Aces
2
3
-13
N/A
Dallas Wings
0
5
-49
N/A
Commissioner's Cup results
Saturday, June 1
- Indiana Fever 71, Chicago Sky 70
Sunday, June 2
- Connecticut Sun 69, Atlanta Dream 50
- Phoenix Mercury 87, Los Angeles Sparks 68
- New York Liberty 104, Indiana Fever 68
- Minnesota Lynx 87, Dallas Wings 76
Tuesday, June 4
- Connecticut Sun 76, Washington Mystics 59
- New York Liberty 88, Chicago Sky 75
- Seattle Storm 80, Phoenix Mercury 62
Wednesday, June 5
- Las Vegas Aces 95, Dallas Wings 81
- Minnesota Lynx 86, Los Angeles Sparks 62
Thursday, June 6
- Chicago Sky 79, Washington Mystics 71
- New York Liberty 78, Atlanta Dream 61
Friday, June 7
- Indiana Fever 85, Washington Mystics 83
- Seattle Storm 78, Las Vegas Aces 65
- Los Angeles Sparks 81, Dallas Wings 72
- Phoenix Mercury 81, Minnesota Lynx 80
Saturday, June 8
- New York Liberty 82, Connecticut Sun 75
- Atlanta Dream 89, Chicago Sky 80
Sunday, June 9
- New York Liberty 93, Washington Mystics 88
- Phoenix Mercury 97, Dallas Wings 90 (2OT)
- Minnesota Lynx 83, Seattle Storm 64
- Los Angeles Sparks 96, Las Vegas Aces 92
Monday, June 10
- Connecticut Sun 89, Indiana Fever 72
Tuesday, June 11
- Washington Mystics 87, Atlanta Dream 68
- Minnesota Lynx 100, Las Vegas Aces 86
- Seattle Storm 95, Los Angeles Sparks 79
Wednesday, June 12
- Connecticut Sun 83, Chicago Sky 75
Thursday, June 13
- Indiana Fever 91, Atlanta Dream 84
- Seattle Storm 92, Dallas Wings 84
- Las Vegas Aces 103, Phoenix Mercury 99