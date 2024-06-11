Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese earned the No. 1 spot in CBS Sports' WNBA Rookie Rankings this week by putting together multiple well-rounded performances. The former LSU star recently became the first WNBA player this season to register double-doubles with five-plus steals in two consecutive games.

At No. 2 is Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who had her second 30-point performance of the season -- plus a career-high seven 3-pointers -- in a 85-83 win against the Mystics on Friday. Clark's Fever and Reese's Sky are set to meet Sunday at noon ET on CBS.

Meanwhile, Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards has reentered the list at No. 5 after tallying a career-high 23 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks against the Sky.

The sun is also shining bright in Los Angeles, as Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink are giving the Sparks some great minutes. Los Angeles recently earned its biggest win of 2024 on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces, and Jackson played a key role late in that game.

Here are the latest WNBA Rookie Rankings:

1. Angel Reese

Reese's consistency and ability to contribute on both ends of the court are some of the most impressive parts of her game. She has already registered four double-doubles this season, and three of them came in the past week. Reese's shooting percentage hasn't been the most consistent, but she has still reached double figures in scoring in eight of her 10 games so far.

Despite going 5-for-17 from the field in the Sky's 79-71 win over the Mystics on Thursday, she still recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a season-high five steals. Reese continues to be a strong rebounder and leads the league in offensive boards.

2. Caitlin Clark

Clark had one of her best performances in Friday's 85-83 win against the Mystics with 30 points on 53.8% shooting, including seven pointers. That was her second 30-point game in the WNBA. That performance also included eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Clark did have eight turnovers, but she was still the key reason for the Fever's victory.

However, it is normal for a rookie to go through ups and downs. In Monday's 89-72 loss to the Connecticut Sun, Clark scored 10 points but was visibly struggling against Dijonai Carrington and found herself in foul trouble in the third quarter.

3. Rickea Jackson



Jackson can singlehandedly be the difference between a win or loss, which she demonstrated Sunday against the Aces. The rookie turned up the heat when the Sparks needed it most and scored seven of her career-tying 16 points in the fourth quarter. Jackson shot 63.6% from the field while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block in 23 minutes.

The former Tennessee star knows how to keep her composure, reads the defense well and continues to show she can score at all three levels.

"I just want to win," Jackson said after Sunday's victory. "I feel like this team comes in every day and puts in the work. I'm just so grateful to be in L.A."

4. Cameron Brink

Brink continues to struggle with foul trouble and fouled out for the first time in her career in the Sparks' 86-62 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. However, she bounced back from that one with her first double-double against the Dallas Wings on Friday. Brink tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds, along with two steals and three blocks, while shooting 45.5% from the field.

Against the Aces, Brink contributed eight points and six rebounds, while registering five blocks for the second time in her young WNBA career. Brink is averaging 2.8 blocks per contest, the third-best mark in the league.

5. Aaliyah Edwards

The Mystics have not won a game yet, but Edwards is earning more minutes and developing nicely. The former UConn star is back in the Rookie Rankings after averaging 14 points and over 10 rebounds per game over the last seven days.

Edwards had her best WNBA performance thus far Thursday against the Sky. She registered 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the field against Chicago, completing a double-double with 14 rebounds while adding four blocks. Edwards followed that game with 10 points and 12 rebounds in a close loss to the Fever.