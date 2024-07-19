Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle have officially welcomed their first child. The WNBA star shared the news with CBS Sports on Friday. The 10-time All-Star said she is excited to be a "Pops."

The couple, who married in 2019, officially welcomed the baby boy on July 8. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

"That's my man. He is amazing," Griner said with a proud smile. "They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That's literally what happened."

Griner has a busy schedule with WNBA All-Star weekend and then a quick turnaround as she heads to the 2024 Paris Olympics for her third time representing Team USA at this stage. The timing is not ideal, but the Griner family is trying to enjoy all the good things they have going on this year.

"It kind of sucks because I have to leave, but at the same time, he will understand," Griner said.

Being a first-time parent changes a lot of things, and there is already one very noticeable change. The baby is only a few weeks old, but Griner is already his biggest fan and is constantly taking photos of him, a lot of them.

"My whole phone has turned into him now," Griner said.