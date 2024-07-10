The New York Liberty took sole possession of first place in the WNBA with a dramatic 71-68 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday afternoon. With the win, the Liberty also improved to 2-0 in the season series against the Sun and grabbed the inside track on No. 1 seed come playoff time.

"Yeah, we knew it was a big game," said Sabrina Ionescu, who finished with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. "Obviously the top teams in the league and we knew we had to come in, early game, come with a lot of intensity and come out here and take it. They weren't gonna give it to us, we had to take it, and it was a great battle like always."

All season long, the Liberty have been the best first-quarter team in the league (plus-20.8 net rating entering Wednesday), and they quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead. The Sun, though, are an elite defensive bunch, and it was no surprise that they were able to grind their way back into the contest.

By the fourth quarter, it was a back-and-forth game with little scoring and plenty of physicality. The Sun took the lead multiple times, including with 2:11 to play on a layup by DiJonai Carrington. Those would be their last points, as Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and the Liberty took control down the stretch with some elite defense of their own.

Ionescu scored to put the Liberty back in front, then Stewart came up with two massive blocks, before another Ionescu bucket pushed the lead up to three. Then, on the final possession, Ionescu blocked Tyasha Harris' potential game-tying 3-pointer to secure the win.

"No 3s, I knew that," Ionescu said. "Obviously Ty's a great shooter and we were gonna switch, so happy to get that block. I didn't want to go to overtime."