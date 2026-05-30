Use DraftKings promo code for $100 in bonus bets by targeting Thunder-Spurs, Mariners-Dbacks, MLB on Saturday

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 on Saturday, the perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. This will be one of the most high-profile sporting events of the year, and both the SportsLine Projection Model and one of SportsLine's top experts have locked in confident NBA picks for the action. The model projects the defending NBA champion Thunder to win, cover and advance, backing the Thunder as 3.5-point favorites in its Saturday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

One of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an NBA player prop betting pick that involves Victor Wembanyama. Also, the model found value from Saturday's full MLB slate, backing Over 7 total runs in Diamondbacks vs. Mariners for Saturday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Thunder (-3.5) vs. Spurs (-109)

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 26.5 total points (-106)

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners: Over 7 total runs (+100)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +718 (risk $100 to win $718, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Thunder (-3.5) vs. Spurs (-109)

The Thunder are 6-1 at home this postseason, with all six of those victories coming by at least nine points. The Spurs bested the Thunder in Oklahoma City in Game 1, but the Thunder responded with wins of 122-113 and 127-114 in the ensuing two OKC games. The Thunder went 34-7 at home this season and have the No. 1 score differential (+10.7 ppg) in the NBA this year. Knocking off the defending champions in a Game 7 at home will be a tough task, and back-to-back NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points in Game 6 at home. The model projects the Thunder to cover in 65% of simulations. Back the Thunder here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 26.5 total points (-106)

"The points total for Victor Wembanyama in Game 6 was 27.5. He scored 28, but 22 of those came in the first half when the game was still competitive," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "Wemby scored 21 and 20 in his last two games in OKC. He also had 44 in the first one (albeit in 48 minutes in a double-OT thriller). I would expect he will play as many minutes as possible. There's a clear line between San Antonio's success and Wemby's offensive aggressiveness. This is the biggest game of his career and, like Giannis Antetokounmpo before him, Wemby has the will to deliver." Back this player prop at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners: Over 7 total runs (+100)

Seven runs is an incredibly low total for any baseball game, and the model doesn't view this pitching matchup as one worthy of such a low total. The Mariners are starting Bryan Woo, who allowed four runs in 4 ⅔ innings against the struggling Royals on Sunday in his last start, and the Diamondbacks are starting Ryne Nelson, who has a 4.65 ERA this season. The Mariners have scored at least six runs themselves in five of their last six games, and Arizona has also done so in four of its last five contests. Four of the last five Mariners games and five of the last six Arizona games have gone Over this total, including their 7-6 Mariners win on Friday, and the model projects these trends to continue with the Over hitting in 63.6% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.