Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Mets-Mariners on Monday

With the NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Final still awaiting their start, baseball takes the spotlight on Monday, and you can cash in on it with the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have looked over the nine-game MLB slate, and some of the model's Monday MLB best bets center around offensive outbursts. The model is backing the Over in Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks and Mets vs. Mariners in its Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an MLB player prop from Royals vs. Reds as part of Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mets vs. Mariners: Over 7 total runs (+103)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Over 9 total runs (-105)

Chase Burns, Reds, Over 6.5 total strikeouts (-116)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +638 (risk $100 to win $638, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Mets vs. Mariners: Over 7 total runs (+103)

The Mets are using Austin Warren as the opener and are expected to turn to Sean Manaea in the bulk role. Manaea has pitched better lately, but he still has a 5.56 ERA on the season, making him a tough one to trust to contain a Seattle offense that ranked 10th in baseball in scoring last season. Meanwhile, the Mets' offense is finally showing some life, scoring 25 runs in their weekend sweep over the Marlins. The Mariners are starting Emerson Hancock, who has pitched well with a 2.78 ERA this season, but the 27-year-old had a 4.90 ERA last year. The Mariners have won six straight, averaging 6.2 runs per game in those contests, and given how both offenses are rolling lately, the model projects the Over to hit in 66.2% of simulations. Back the Over here, and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Over 9 total runs (-105)

The Dodgers' offense is performing to the standard everyone expected as of late, averaging seven runs per game over their last eight contests, including scoring nine runs on Sunday against the Phillies. The Dodgers have the No. 2 scoring offense in baseball at 5.32 runs per game, continuing their constant presence as a top offense in baseball. Arizona has scored at least six runs in four of its last seven games, so the Diamondbacks' ability certainly plays to this Over as well. The model projects the Over to hit in 59.5% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Chase Burns, Reds, Over 6.5 total strikeouts (-116)

"Burns has 72 strikeouts in 64 ⅓ innings this season," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "He's averaging just about seven strikeouts per start and the Royals have never seen him or his electric stuff before. We're talking about one of the most punchless offenses in baseball here, so Burns will be able to dominate. Back Burns' Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks on Monday?

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