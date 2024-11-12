Mike Tyson's age is a primary concern as he prepares to box Jake Paul, 31 years his junior, on Netflix this Friday. Tyson, 58, reassures fans that he's not only fit to compete but also rejuvenated.

Tyson makes his first professional walk since failing to get off the stool against journeyman Kevin McBride in 2005. It was the nail in the coffin of a legendary heavyweight campaign that ended with a 1-3 skid and three stoppage losses. Fans are right to be concerned about Tyson's age, but "Iron" Mike argues he's in a better place now when he retired nearly 20 years ago.

"I was a different person then," Tyson told Manouk Akopyan about his message to fans. "I was using narcotics, alcohol back then. I'm not that person anymore. I see a better picture of myself now. I see light. I see the world from a different perspective now."

Tyson looked fit in a 2020 exhibition fight with fellow former champion Roy Jones Jr. despite not fighting professionally since retiring at 38. That performance is enough to taper concerns for some people, while others argue that 54 and 58 are very different. Those concerns were further agitated when Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up that postponed the original Paul fight in July.

None of that shakes Tyson's confidence. The former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion finds comfort in having sparred with partners around Paul's age.

"I feel great," Tyson said. "I've got the rounds in me. Listen, I'm sparring young guys, 30s, 20s, I'm sparring young guys and they're hitting me real hard. It wasn't a picnic when I first started training.

"I'm fighting with younger guys and they're really giving me a shellacking at first... I'm doing my share [now]."

Friday's fight on Netflix might not be a one-off. Tyson is open-minded about his boxing future.

"Sky is the limit," Tyson said. "We'll see. I'm interested in doing it again."