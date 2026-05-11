Zuffa Boxing 06 results: Shane Mosley Jr. scores stunning knockout of Serhii Bohachuk for upset win

The veteran produced his first knockout win in three years by taking out one of the most durable fighters at 160 pounds

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1 min read

Shane Mosley Jr. just staked his claim as a player in the 160-pound division. Mosley Jr., 35, scored a brutal TKO of Serhii Bohachuk in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 06 on Sunday before calling out another big player under the same promotional banner. 

Mosley entered the fight as a sizable betting underdog to Bohachuk, the native of Ukraine who previously held secondary and interim world titles at 154 pounds. But Mosley showed no fear of going shot for shot with Bohachuk as the two let their hands go over six rounds of mostly constant action. 

The result was a beautiful display of counter-punching from Mosley who slipped punches effectively before landing his own. It all led to a knockdown in the sixth round when Mosley pulled Bohachuk down with body work before connecting on a clean right hook that put him on the canvas. The referee told Bohachuk that he needed to show him something after he beat the 10-count, but it proved to be too much for Bohachuk to overcome as another barrage from Mosley forced the stoppage.

Mosley Jr. , who last fought in December when he lost a unanimous decision to Jesus Ramos for the interim WBC middleweight title, had his father, Hall of Famer Shane Mosley, and grandfather, legendary trainer Jack Mosley, in attendance for the win and they were overcome with joy at the victory.

"I want my piece of the Mosley pie to be great and to show that," Mosley Jr. said. 

CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Sunday with the live results and highlights below.

Zuffa Boxing 06 fight card, results

  • Shane Mosley Jr. def. Serhii Bohachuk via sixth-round TKO
  • Julian Rodriguez def. James Perella via unanimous decision (100-89, 100-89, 98-91)
  • Andreas Katzourakis def. Misael Rodriguez via unanimous decision (99-91, 97-93, 96-94)
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Official result: Julian Rodriguez def James Perella via unanimous decision (100-89, 98-91 x2)

The outcome was never in jeopardy. Rodriguez did the more effective work, while Perella alolowed himself to be pushed back throghout the fight. Rodriguez scored the fight's only knockdown and otherwise connected with the better punches througout.

 
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Julian Rodriguez vs James Perella -- Through seven rounds

Perella is doing little more than surviving at this point. Rodriguez is dictating the fight and landing the better shots while Perella is moving and throwing quick jabs, but not landing much of anything of note. It's a solid fight for Rodriguez, though not particularly spectacular.

 
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Julian Rodriguez vs James Perella -- Rodriguez scores a fourth-round knockdown

A big left hand from Rodriguez dropped Perella in the fourth round. Perella got back to his feet, but Rodriguez continued to bring the heat, landing big shots against the ropes. Perella was able to survive the round, but things are getting out of hand for him quickly.

 
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Julian Rodriguez vs James Perella -- Through two rounds

Rodriguez sapent the first round figuring out how to navigate the reach and length of Perella, taking some stiff jabs. In the second, Rodriguez had success getting inside and landing some sharp flurries that tagged Perella clean along the ropes. Rodriguez is patinetly imposing his will on Perella at this point in the fight.

 
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