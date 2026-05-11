Zuffa Boxing 06 results: Shane Mosley Jr. scores stunning knockout of Serhii Bohachuk for upset win

Shane Mosley Jr. just staked his claim as a player in the 160-pound division. Mosley Jr., 35, scored a brutal TKO of Serhii Bohachuk in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 06 on Sunday before calling out another big player under the same promotional banner.

Mosley entered the fight as a sizable betting underdog to Bohachuk, the native of Ukraine who previously held secondary and interim world titles at 154 pounds. But Mosley showed no fear of going shot for shot with Bohachuk as the two let their hands go over six rounds of mostly constant action.

The result was a beautiful display of counter-punching from Mosley who slipped punches effectively before landing his own. It all led to a knockdown in the sixth round when Mosley pulled Bohachuk down with body work before connecting on a clean right hook that put him on the canvas. The referee told Bohachuk that he needed to show him something after he beat the 10-count, but it proved to be too much for Bohachuk to overcome as another barrage from Mosley forced the stoppage.

Mosley Jr. , who last fought in December when he lost a unanimous decision to Jesus Ramos for the interim WBC middleweight title, had his father, Hall of Famer Shane Mosley, and grandfather, legendary trainer Jack Mosley, in attendance for the win and they were overcome with joy at the victory.

"I want my piece of the Mosley pie to be great and to show that," Mosley Jr. said.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Sunday with the live results and highlights below.

Zuffa Boxing 06 fight card, results