BUCK
MICHST

No Text

Bridges leads Michigan State past Thomas, Bucknell 82-78

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Miles Bridges outlasted Zach Thomas, scoring 29 points and grabbing nine rebounds to help second-seeded Michigan State hold on for an 82-78 win over Bucknell on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Thomas fouled out on a technical with 6:06 left and finished with 27 points. He put on a show in the first half, scoring 20 points and making all three of his shots beyond the 3-point arc to keep the Bison close.

The Spartans (30-4) made the most of playing about 75 miles from campus in a packed arena with green-and-white clad fans in the stands. They roared when Bridges dunked, as he did once on a spectacular slam off an offensive rebound, and jeered when replays showed a foul called against their team.

Michigan State will play the winner of the Syracuse-TCU game on Sunday.

Leading by 15 points with 2 minutes left, Michigan State won by a slim margin after Bucknell (25-10) made a late flurry of long-range shots.

The Spartans didn't start rusty, like some Big Ten teams after a long layoff, but found out quickly Thomas was as good if not better than they thought.

Thomas, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, made a 3-pointer to put the Patriot League champions ahead 28-27 with 5:24 left in the first half. Joshua Langford, who scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half, gave Michigan State the lead on the ensuing possession and it never lost it.

The Spartans, though, did have to make enough free throws in the final seconds to hold off a charge from the 3-point making Bison.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston scored 11 points and Nick Ward had eight points, surviving a scare after tumbling onto his head.

Nana Foulland scored 20 points and Kimball Mackenzie had 10 points for the Bison.

BIG PICTURE

Bucknell: Thomas showed NBA scouts he can create his own shot against major college players and perhaps gave recruits a glimpse of how they can be featured by the Bison.

Michigan State: The Spartans simply wanted to survive after a long layoff and they did, but they will need to play a more complete game to continue playing beyond Sunday.

UP NEXT

Michigan State is trying to advance from the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

---

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. Thomas
23 F
C. Winston
5 G
27.8 Min. Per Game 27.8
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
46.2 Field Goal % 51.5
38.2 Three Point % 51.4
77.7 Free Throw % 89.5
+ 3 Stephen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Joshua Langford made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Joshua Langford made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Kimbal Mackenzie 4.0
+ 3 Stephen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Joshua Langford made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Joshua Langford made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Nate Sestina 10.0
+ 3 Stephen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina 20.0
  Joshua Langford missed 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 78 82
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 31-58 (53.4%)
3-Pointers 11-20 (55.0%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 28 40
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 21 26
Team 0 4
Assists 13 21
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
23
Z. Thomas F
27 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
22
M. Bridges G/F
29 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 14 Bucknell 25-10 403878
home team logo 3 Michigan State 30-4 443882
O/U 150.5, MICHST -14.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 150.5, MICHST -14.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo 14 Bucknell 25-10 81.1 PPG 39.3 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo 3 Michigan State 30-4 81.0 PPG 43.1 RPG 19.3 APG
Key Players
23
Z. Thomas F 20.3 PPG 9.2 RPG 2.2 APG 46.1 FG%
22
M. Bridges G/F 16.9 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.8 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
23
Z. Thomas F 27 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
22
M. Bridges G/F 29 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
41.8 FG% 53.4
55.0 3PT FG% 29.4
75.0 FT% 68.2
Bucknell
Starters
Z. Thomas
S. Brown
K. Mackenzie
N. Foulland
A. Toomer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Thomas 29 27 5 0 1 0 0 5 7/14 3/4 10/11 0 5
S. Brown 31 20 1 3 0 1 2 2 5/12 4/8 6/8 0 1
K. Mackenzie 34 10 1 6 0 0 1 4 2/7 2/3 4/5 1 0
N. Foulland 32 7 5 1 0 0 3 4 3/13 0/0 1/4 3 2
A. Toomer 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
Z. Thomas
S. Brown
K. Mackenzie
N. Foulland
A. Toomer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Thomas 29 27 5 0 1 0 0 5 7/14 3/4 10/11 0 5
S. Brown 31 20 1 3 0 1 2 2 5/12 4/8 6/8 0 1
K. Mackenzie 34 10 1 6 0 0 1 4 2/7 2/3 4/5 1 0
N. Foulland 32 7 5 1 0 0 3 4 3/13 0/0 1/4 3 2
A. Toomer 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
N. Sestina
J. Sotos
B. Robertson
N. Jones
P. Newman
M. O'Reilly
B. Moore
J. Meeks
J. Sechan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Sestina 18 7 7 1 0 0 0 3 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 6
J. Sotos 24 5 7 2 2 0 2 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 5
B. Robertson 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
N. Jones 16 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
P. Newman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. O'Reilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sechan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 78 28 13 3 1 8 23 23/55 11/20 21/28 7 21
Michigan State
Starters
M. Bridges
J. Langford
C. Winston
N. Ward
J. Jackson Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bridges 35 29 9 4 0 0 1 1 12/22 3/7 2/4 3 6
J. Langford 34 22 4 2 0 0 1 3 7/10 1/3 7/8 1 3
C. Winston 34 11 3 10 2 0 2 2 3/8 1/5 4/4 1 2
N. Ward 16 8 5 1 1 1 1 3 4/10 0/0 0/1 0 5
J. Jackson Jr. 18 6 4 0 0 2 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/3 2 2
Starters
M. Bridges
J. Langford
C. Winston
N. Ward
J. Jackson Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bridges 35 29 9 4 0 0 1 1 12/22 3/7 2/4 3 6
J. Langford 34 22 4 2 0 0 1 3 7/10 1/3 7/8 1 3
C. Winston 34 11 3 10 2 0 2 2 3/8 1/5 4/4 1 2
N. Ward 16 8 5 1 1 1 1 3 4/10 0/0 0/1 0 5
J. Jackson Jr. 18 6 4 0 0 2 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/3 2 2
Bench
X. Tillman
B. Carter
G. Schilling
K. Goins
L. Nairn Jr.
M. McQuaid
K. Ahrens
C. George
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Tillman 20 6 5 0 1 3 1 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 4
B. Carter 10 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 2
G. Schilling 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Goins 7 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Nairn Jr. 10 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. McQuaid 13 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 1
K. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 82 36 21 4 6 9 22 31/58 5/17 15/22 10 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores