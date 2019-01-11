VANDY
UK

Calipari seeks togetherness as No. 18 Kentucky plays Vanderbilt

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 11, 2019

When Vanderbilt arrives at Rupp Arena on Saturday night, they will find a Kentucky team playing its own version of "Fear Factor."

The 18th-ranked Wildcats (11-3, 1-1 SEC) were blown out by Duke to open the season, rebounded to beat North Carolina and Louisville, only to lose its SEC opener at Alabama. Kentucky was good, but not great, in Tuesday's win over Texas A&M.

"We started becoming a team, I think, out of fear. We had two games that we're like, 'Oh my gosh, we can't win either one of these.' And out of fear, I think they went like this," coach John Calipari said, interlocking his fingers to show a team coming together as one.

But after those two good wins to end December, Calipari said Kentucky let its guard down and reverted to being more worried about individual stats instead of team results.

"If they started separating and I didn't see it, that's on me," Calipari said.

"Obviously that's what's happened. Not as-willing passers, not as much help on defense on the weak side and not as much fight possession to possession. But we'll get there. Building is what the whole season is about, the whole season."

Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew has his own challenges.

The Commodores (9-5, 0-2) were pegged as a potential surprise team in the SEC, thanks, in part, to the arrival of Nashville's own Darius Garland, the No. 1 point guard in the class of 2018.

But Garland tore the meniscus in his left knee early in the Nov. 27 game against Kent State. Vandy was 4-0 at that point with Garland averaging nearly 20 points a game. Since the season-ending surgery, the Commodores are 5-5.

"Him being out on our court was electrifying for our fans, for our city," Drew said. "When he went down, it was obviously a big blow in a lot of ways. We had to do kind of a 180 and change some things up in the last month."

In SEC play, Vanderbilt has an 81-71 home loss to Ole Miss and an 82-63 loss at Georgia, a team picked to finish near the bottom of the league.

Sophomore Saben Lee, who took over Garland's point guard duties, is averaging 12.2 points per game, with 52 assists vs. 34 turnovers. Simisola Shittu, the other top-10 ranked incoming freshman, leads the team at 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Joe Toye checks in at 10.6 points, and Matt Ryan at 10.2.

Kentucky lost 77-75 at Alabama and won 85-74 over Texas A&M, also picked as one of the SEC's bottom feeders.

"We had some guys that got outworked. Just got outworked and think it's OK. Like what's the big deal, you know who I am," Calipari said after the A&M win.

"We're breaking down execution right now and it's driving me crazy. That's the kind of stuff that we've got to clean up and it's just not acceptable if we are going to be any good. You cannot play that way."

Keldon Johnson leads Kentucky at 15.6 points per game. Next comes Tyler Herro and Reid Travis at 13.8, and PJ Washington at 12.5.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Shittu
11 F
K. Johnson
3 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
47.8 Field Goal % 52.0
0.0 Three Point % 39.6
70.0 Free Throw % 74.4
  Shooting foul on Keldon Johnson 6:33
+ 2 Keldon Johnson made layup 6:54
  Shot clock violation turnover on Vanderbilt 7:13
+ 2 Ashton Hagans made layup, assist by Tyler Herro 7:46
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro 7:50
  Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Reid Travis 7:52
  Bad pass turnover on Keldon Johnson 8:16
+ 3 Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 8:34
  Defensive rebound by Joe Toye 9:01
  Reid Travis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9:01
+ 1 Reid Travis made 1st of 2 free throws 9:01
Team Stats
Points 42 49
Field Goals 15-39 (38.5%) 20-40 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 30
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 12 20
Team 2 3
Assists 7 9
Steals 2 5
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 10 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Toye G
9 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
K. Johnson G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Vanderbilt 9-5 301242
home team logo 18 Kentucky 11-3 282149
UK -13, O/U 151.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
UK -13, O/U 151.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Vanderbilt 9-5 80.6 PPG 43.9 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 18 Kentucky 11-3 82.6 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
2
J. Toye G 10.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 0.8 APG 43.5 FG%
3
K. Johnson G 15.6 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.7 APG 50.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Toye G 9 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
3
K. Johnson G 15 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
38.5 FG% 50.0
33.3 3PT FG% 21.4
50.0 FT% 60.0
Vanderbilt
Starters
J. Toye
S. Lee
S. Shittu
M. Moyer
A. Nesmith
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toye 9 5 1 3/6 2/5 1/3 0 31 0 0 0 1 4
S. Lee 8 0 3 2/6 1/2 3/4 2 25 1 0 0 0 0
S. Shittu 8 5 0 4/9 0/1 0/1 2 25 0 0 3 3 2
M. Moyer 7 1 0 2/3 2/3 1/2 0 11 1 1 1 0 1
A. Nesmith 7 5 1 3/8 1/5 0/0 1 29 0 1 1 2 3
On Court
J. Toye
S. Lee
S. Shittu
M. Moyer
A. Nesmith
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toye 9 5 1 3/6 2/5 1/3 0 31 0 0 0 1 4
S. Lee 8 0 3 2/6 1/2 3/4 2 25 1 0 0 0 0
S. Shittu 8 5 0 4/9 0/1 0/1 2 25 0 0 3 3 2
M. Moyer 7 1 0 2/3 2/3 1/2 0 11 1 1 1 0 1
A. Nesmith 7 5 1 3/8 1/5 0/0 1 29 0 1 1 2 3
On Bench
C. Brown
M. Evans
Y. Wetzell
E. Obinna
I. Rice
D. Garland
M. Hunt
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
M. Evans 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 4 0 1
Y. Wetzell 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 0
E. Obinna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 18 7 15/39 7/21 5/10 10 149 2 4 10 6 12
Kentucky
Starters
A. Hagans
I. Quickley
R. Travis
P. Washington
T. Herro
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hagans 13 4 4 6/8 0/1 1/2 1 29 3 0 4 1 3
I. Quickley 9 0 0 3/7 2/5 1/2 0 15 0 0 0 0 0
R. Travis 5 7 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 24 0 2 1 3 4
P. Washington 3 5 1 1/4 0/1 1/2 3 26 1 1 0 3 2
T. Herro 2 6 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 29 0 1 3 0 6
On Court
A. Hagans
I. Quickley
R. Travis
P. Washington
T. Herro
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hagans 13 4 4 6/8 0/1 1/2 1 29 3 0 4 1 3
I. Quickley 9 0 0 3/7 2/5 1/2 0 15 0 0 0 0 0
R. Travis 5 7 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 24 0 2 1 3 4
P. Washington 3 5 1 1/4 0/1 1/2 3 26 1 1 0 3 2
T. Herro 2 6 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 29 0 1 3 0 6
On Bench
N. Richards
J. Baker
E. Montgomery
J. David
B. Calipari
Q. Green
Z. Payne
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Richards 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 1
J. Baker 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
E. Montgomery 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 0 3
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 27 9 20/40 3/14 6/10 12 148 5 5 11 7 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores