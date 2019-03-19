While Villanova may be entertaining thoughts on the future and a potential third NCAA Tournament title in four years, it would be wise to keep an eye on the past.

The sixth-seeded Wildcats (25-9), who square off against 11th-seeded Saint Mary's (22-11) on Thursday in a South Region matchup in Hartford, Conn., were bounced by the Gaels in the second round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament. That game was also contested in New England -- Providence, R.I., to be exact.

"It's kind of crazy, right?" Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett, who has led the Gaels since 2001, said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "I was thinking, 'They're not going to put us against Villanova, are they?' Sure enough, they did. Anyhow, it's exciting."

While it may be exciting, it will also be a tall order for a Gaels team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in the last six years. Villanova has made the NCAA Tournament in seven straight years and 14 of the last 15.

The Wildcats feature two players who played roles in the 2016 and 2018 national championship teams in first-team Big East selections Phil Booth and Eric Paschall. Booth averages 18.6 points per game, while fellow senior Paschall chips in 16.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Forward Saddiq Bey continued to step up during his freshman season, collecting 16 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 74-72 win over Seton Hall in the Big East tournament championship game.

Sophomore forward Jermaine Samuels had 12 points and seven rebounds against the Pirates after recording 17 and nine, respectively, in a 71-67 victory over Xavier on Friday.

"This one is special, very special. This team has taught me so much," said Booth, who was named the tournament's most outstanding player. "These young dudes are like a fresh breath of air for me, being around them."

While Villanova became the first school to win three consecutive Big East tournaments titles, the Gaels gained entry into the NCAA Tournament after recording a 60-47 upset victory over Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference championship game.

The Gaels slowed the speed of the game while their tenacious defense held the Bulldogs -- the nation's highest-scoring team -- to just 37.5 percent shooting from the field and 11.8 percent from 3-point range.

"I don't know how many of those guys stay up late night and watch those games -- I hope they don't," Wildcats coach Jay Wright said. "I hope they were in bed. But when they see that and they see their style of play, they're going to be impressed."

Saint Mary's, which has won seven of its last eight games, is led by junior guard Jordan Ford (team-best 21.3 points per game) and sophomore forward Malik Fitts (15.3). They are the lone players on the Gaels that are averaging at least nine points per contest.

Senior center Jordan Hunter collected 12 points and 15 rebounds in the WCC tournament championship game.

Now, Hunter & Co. will traverse the country to square off against the Wildcats.

"It would have been nice to have a pseudo-home game, but beggars can't be choosers," Hunter said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "We're just happy to be a part of it. We're really excited."

The winner of Thursday's tilt advances to face the victor the contest pitting third-seeded Purdue and 14th-seeded Old Dominion.

--Field Level Media

