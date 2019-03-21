AUBURN
KANSAS

Lawson, Kansas clicking with chaos-driven Auburn up next

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 21, 2019

Before playing his first NCAA Tournament game for Kansas, Dedric Lawson tucked himself in early to make sure he was early to answer the bell for the Jayhawks.

"I went to bed early," said the junior forward, "so the morning could come faster and so we could get out there and be a part of such a great opportunity. I've been looking forward to it for a long time.'"

While sitting out last season as a transfer from Memphis, Lawson watched as the Jayhawks made a Final Four run.

He was one of five first-year Kansas starters in the lineup to open the 2019 tourney and notched a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds as No. 4 Kansas (26-9) throttled Northeastern to set up a second-round clash Saturday against No. 5 Auburn (27-9) in the Midwest Region at Salt Lake City.

"Dedric is a hard matchup for folks," said Kansas coach Bill Self after guiding the Jayhawks to their 13th consecutive first-round win. "If you play small like (Northeastern) did, you have a guard guarding him. And if you play big, he can play away from the basket some."

Kansas primarily used a small lineup with four guards surrounding Lawson. The Jayhawks drove the rim at will. KU also counted on Lawson's inside skills to enjoy a 50-16 scoring advantage in the paint. The double-double was the 21st for Lawson, who averages 19.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.

The blowout was a welcome start to the tournament for the Jayhawks, whose record string of 14 consecutive Big 12 championships was snapped before they were thumped by Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament final.

"Overall, I do think that maybe we're getting an understanding of how we have to play to be successful,'' Self said.

Freshman point guard Devon Dotson has been instrumental in those recent strides, averaging 16 points over the past five games, counting his 18 against Northeastern.

Auburn narrowly avoided a complete meltdown in its first-round win, almost blowing an eight-point lead in the final 2 minutes.

New Mexico State passed up on a game-tying layup late in regulation to hoist a 3-pointer. The Tigers fouled on the attempt, but the Aggies missed two of three free throws and an open 3-pointer from the corner in the final 1.7 seconds.

"Until you get in that moment, you don't know how you're going to react,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "We obviously panicked and made our share of mistakes, which could have cost us the game. At the same time, we made enough really good plays throughout the game.''

The Tigers are riding a nine-game winning streak. The last five victories came during an eight-day stretch, prompting Pearl to sense his team was tired after traveling cross-country following their 20-point romp Sunday over Tennessee for the SEC tournament title.

"We had to play hard because of the way New Mexico State plays,'' Pearl said. "Our kids were pooped at the end.''

The Tigers set a program record for NCAA Tournament games with 12 3-point field goals Thursday.

Auburn goes with a guard-oriented attack and puts up more than 80 points per game. The more frenetic the pace, the happier Pearl is because of the Tigers' depth and quality perimeter play.

Point guard Jared Harper, a 5-11 junior, seemingly put Auburn in control, draining four 3-pointers and scoring 14 of his 17 points in the second half. However, he committed two turnovers and fouled out in the final 49 seconds to aid the Aggies' comeback bid.

Senior guard Bryce Brown leads the balanced Tigers with a 15.8-point average this season. Harper, a junior, averages 15.2 points and 5.7 assists.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Harper
1 G
D. Lawson
1 F
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
10.3 Reb. Per Game 10.3
40.1 Field Goal % 48.9
38.2 Three Point % 37.9
81.6 Free Throw % 81.3
  Personal foul on Marcus Garrett 11:00
+ 2 Devon Dotson made jump shot, assist by Mitch Lightfoot 11:20
+ 2 J'Von McCormick made dunk 11:37
  Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick 11:41
  J'Von McCormick missed jump shot 11:43
+ 2 Dedric Lawson made dunk 12:13
  Offensive rebound by Dedric Lawson 12:17
  Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot 12:19
+ 2 Austin Wiley made layup, assist by Malik Dunbar 12:29
  Offensive rebound by Chuma Okeke 12:44
  Malik Dunbar missed free throw 12:44
Team Stats
Points 78 53
Field Goals 30-48 (62.5%) 20-42 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 13-22 (59.1%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 21 22
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 14 13
Team 1 2
Assists 17 8
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 5 12
Fouls 14 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
B. Brown G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
D. Lawson F
15 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 5 Auburn 27-9 512778
home team logo 4 Kansas 26-9 252853
KANSAS 2, O/U 147
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
KANSAS 2, O/U 147
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Auburn 27-9 79.5 PPG 37.3 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo 4 Kansas 26-9 75.7 PPG 41 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
2
B. Brown G 15.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.9 APG 42.6 FG%
1
D. Lawson F 19.3 PPG 10.3 RPG 1.7 APG 49.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
B. Brown G 23 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
1
D. Lawson F 15 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
62.5 FG% 47.6
59.1 3PT FG% 21.4
71.4 FT% 83.3
Auburn
Starters
J. Harper
C. Okeke
A. Wiley
M. Dunbar
J. McCormick
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harper 14 0 6 5/9 2/5 2/2 1 25 0 0 1 0 0
C. Okeke 12 3 4 4/9 2/4 2/2 0 25 3 1 2 1 2
A. Wiley 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 2 0 0 1
M. Dunbar 6 0 2 3/3 0/0 0/1 0 15 0 0 0 0 0
J. McCormick 4 2 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 2 0
On Court
J. Harper
C. Okeke
A. Wiley
M. Dunbar
J. McCormick
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harper 14 0 6 5/9 2/5 2/2 1 25 0 0 1 0 0
C. Okeke 12 3 4 4/9 2/4 2/2 0 25 3 1 2 1 2
A. Wiley 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 2 0 0 1
M. Dunbar 6 0 2 3/3 0/0 0/1 0 15 0 0 0 0 0
J. McCormick 4 2 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 2 0
On Bench
S. Doughty
H. Spencer
D. Purifoy
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Williams
J. Johnson
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Doughty 2 3 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 0 3
H. Spencer 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 3 7 2 0 1 1 1
D. Purifoy 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 4 1 0 0 1 1
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 20 17 30/48 13/22 5/7 14 108 7 3 5 6 14
Kansas
Starters
D. Lawson
D. Dotson
Q. Grimes
M. Garrett
M. Lightfoot
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lawson 15 10 3 5/12 0/1 5/5 3 28 0 0 2 4 6
D. Dotson 10 2 1 4/8 1/4 1/2 2 27 2 0 2 1 1
Q. Grimes 10 1 1 3/7 2/5 2/3 2 24 1 0 3 1 0
M. Garrett 7 1 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 2 16 0 0 2 0 1
M. Lightfoot 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
D. Lawson
D. Dotson
Q. Grimes
M. Garrett
M. Lightfoot
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lawson 15 10 3 5/12 0/1 5/5 3 28 0 0 2 4 6
D. Dotson 10 2 1 4/8 1/4 1/2 2 27 2 0 2 1 1
Q. Grimes 10 1 1 3/7 2/5 2/3 2 24 1 0 3 1 0
M. Garrett 7 1 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 2 16 0 0 2 0 1
M. Lightfoot 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
K. Lawson
C. Moore
L. Vick
U. Azubuike
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
G. Luinstra
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lawson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 0 0
C. Moore 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
L. Vick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Azubuike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Luinstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 20 8 20/42 3/14 10/12 10 110 4 0 12 7 13
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores