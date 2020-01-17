UK
ARK

Coming off upset loss, No. 10 Kentucky faces Arkansas

  FLM
  • Jan 17, 2020

The Kentucky Wildcats will try to rebound from a loss to unranked South Carolina earlier this week when they face another unranked SEC opponent, Arkansas, on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

The 10th-ranked Wildcats (12-4, 3-1 SEC) lost Wednesday on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer after leading the Gamecocks by as many as 14 points in the second half.

Immanuel Quickley had 20 points and six rebounds off the bench to lead Kentucky, and Nick Richards had 15 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. But the Wildcats went cold down the stretch.

Coach John Calipari said inexperience played a part in the loss.

"The lack of discipline that we have, especially offensively," Calipari said. "Guys breaking off stuff, doing their own thing. ... You can't play that way in a big-time game. We had some guys that the game was a little bit above them. It gets no easier in this league. Every road game you play in this league is a hard game."

Kentucky's No. 10 ranking is almost sure to drop with the loss. Calipari said his team has to learn how to finish off teams.

"When you get a chance to get somebody to 20, you do it. This team does not do it. We haven't done it all year," he said. "This is Division I, major college, Power Five. Every possession matters. And when you get a chance to get somebody down, you do."

Kentucky has been a difficult team to figure out this season. The Wildcats have two wins over former top-five teams, Michigan State and Louisville. But they've lost to unranked Evansville, Utah and now South Carolina.

Arkansas (14-2, 3-1) is 10-0 at home this season after a 75-55 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Guard Jimmy Whitt scored a career-high 30 points in the win.

"The amazing thing is I didn't call one play for him (Wednesday night)," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said of Whitt to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. "Not one play. He just figured out how to find open gaps, and he catches it and releases it over people. He's really one of the most efficient players and unique players that I've ever coached."

The Razorbacks, who have used the same starting lineup 15 times this season, are 3-1 in SEC play for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Arkansas is 14-2 overall for the first time since 1997-98.

Musselman on Thursday himself unveiled the white uniforms the Razorbacks will wear against Kentucky, which feature a razorback on the front.

The Razorbacks have won six of seven games overall this season, but have lost seven in a row to Kentucky in the all-time series. The last Razorbacks win was on Feb. 27, 2014 at Kentucky, a 71-67 overtime win.

The last Arkansas win over Kentucky in Fayetteville was about a month and a half earlier that same season.

2nd Half
UK Wildcats 34
ARK Razorbacks 37

Time Team Play Score
19.0 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 70-64
19.0   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
22.0   Adrio Bailey missed free throw  
22.0   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
22.0 +2 Adrio Bailey made layup 69-64
22.0   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
24.0   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
31.0   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
36.0 +1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-62
36.0 +1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 69-61
36.0   Flagrant foul on Immanuel Quickley  
36.0   Lost ball turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Isaiah Joe  
38.0 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 69-60
43.0 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-58
43.0 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 68-58
43.0   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
44.0 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-58
44.0 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 67-57
44.0   Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
52.0   Nick Richards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
52.0 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 67-56
52.0   Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
54.0   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-56
1:05 +1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 65-56
1:05   Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
1:13 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 64-56
1:20 +1 Keion Brooks Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-53
1:20   Keion Brooks Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:20   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
1:25   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Bad pass turnover on Keion Brooks Jr.  
1:39 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-53
1:39 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 63-52
1:39   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
1:58 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Tyrese Maxey 63-51
2:27 +2 Isaiah Joe made layup 61-51
2:42 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made jump shot 61-49
3:04   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
3:06   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
3:28   Ashton Hagans missed free throw  
3:28   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
3:54   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
4:12 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 59-49
4:17   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
4:19   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-49
4:33 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 55-49
4:33   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
4:48   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
5:06 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-49
5:06 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 53-49
5:06   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
5:20   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29 +2 Tyrese Maxey made dunk, assist by Immanuel Quickley 52-49
5:33   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
5:35   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
5:58 +1 Tyrese Maxey made free throw 50-49
5:58   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
5:58 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 49-49
6:04   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
6:06   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Turnover on EJ Montgomery  
6:22   Offensive foul on EJ Montgomery  
6:31   3-second violation turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
6:53   EJ Montgomery missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:53 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
6:53   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
7:17 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 46-49
7:33 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 46-47
7:49   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
7:51   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-47
8:19 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 44-46
8:19   Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:19 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 44-45
8:19 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 44-45
8:19   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kentucky  
8:19   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kentucky  
8:19   Turnover on EJ Montgomery  
8:19   Offensive foul on EJ Montgomery  
8:25   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
8:49 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
8:49 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 44-43
8:49   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
9:04   Immanuel Quickley missed layup, blocked by Reggie Chaney  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
9:12   Desi Sills missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
9:21   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Reggie Chaney  
9:37 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup 44-42
9:39   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
9:39   Adrio Bailey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:39   Adrio Bailey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:39   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
9:49   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Turnover on Mason Jones  
10:07   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
10:29 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 44-40
10:55 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 42-40
11:14   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
11:16   Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
11:41 +1 Mason Jones made free throw 42-37
11:41   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:41 +2 Mason Jones made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 42-36
11:50   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
11:52   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:17   Desi Sills missed layup, blocked by Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
12:27   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
12:33   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:39   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:58   Mason Jones missed layup, blocked by EJ Montgomery  
13:05   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
13:09   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
13:11   Isaiah Joe missed layup  
13:25   Bad pass turnover on Keion Brooks Jr.  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
13:49   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
13:59   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
14:26   Turnover on Mason Jones  
14:26   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
14:42 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made layup, assist by Immanuel Quickley 42-34
15:00 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-34
15:00 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 40-33
15:00   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
15:08   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
15:09   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
15:27 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-32
15:27 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-32
15:27   Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:27   Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Mason Jones  
15:36   Jalen Harris missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
15:57   Personal foul on Johnny Juzang  
16:05 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 40-31
16:21   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
16:23   Johnny Juzang missed jump shot  
16:36 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-31
16:36 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 38-30
16:36   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
16:38   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
17:06   Lost ball turnover on Nate Sestina  
17:25 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 38-29
17:35   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
17:37   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
18:04   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
18:12   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
18:10   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
18:17   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
18:50 +2 Nick Richards made hook shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 38-27
18:56   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
18:58   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
19:25   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  

1st Half
UK Wildcats 36
ARK Razorbacks 27

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
4.0 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-27
4.0 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-27
4.0   Immanuel Quickley missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4.0   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
7.0   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
14.0   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
14.0   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
17.0   Keion Brooks Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17.0 +1 Keion Brooks Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 34-27
17.0   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
37.0   Mason Jones missed free throw  
37.0   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
47.0 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made layup 33-27
51.0   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
53.0   Johnny Juzang missed jump shot  
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.  
1:19   Bad pass turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Adrio Bailey  
1:20   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
1:40   Adrio Bailey missed layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
1:51   Nate Sestina missed jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
2:11   Adrio Bailey missed free throw  
2:11   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
2:11 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 31-27
2:26 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 31-24
2:43