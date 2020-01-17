|
19.0
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
70-64
|
19.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kentucky
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed free throw
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
22.0
|
|
+2
|
Adrio Bailey made layup
|
69-64
|
22.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
36.0
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
69-62
|
36.0
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
69-61
|
36.0
|
|
|
Flagrant foul on Immanuel Quickley
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Isaiah Joe
|
|
38.0
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot
|
69-60
|
43.0
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
69-58
|
43.0
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
68-58
|
43.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
44.0
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
67-58
|
44.0
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
67-57
|
44.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Nick Richards missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
52.0
|
|
+1
|
Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
67-56
|
52.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Richards
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
66-56
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws
|
65-56
|
1:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
1:13
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
64-56
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Keion Brooks Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
64-53
|
1:20
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Reggie Chaney
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
63-53
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
63-52
|
1:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Richards
|
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Tyrese Maxey
|
63-51
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Joe made layup
|
61-51
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. made jump shot
|
61-49
|
3:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Ashton Hagans missed free throw
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mason Jones
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup
|
|
4:12
|
|
+3
|
Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans
|
59-49
|
4:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
56-49
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
55-49
|
4:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Desi Sills
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
54-49
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
53-49
|
5:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Maxey made dunk, assist by Immanuel Quickley
|
52-49
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Maxey made free throw
|
50-49
|
5:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Maxey made layup
|
49-49
|
6:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Richards
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Turnover on EJ Montgomery
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on EJ Montgomery
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
EJ Montgomery missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-49
|
6:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Desi Sills
|
|
7:17
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot
|
46-49
|
7:33
|
|
+2
|
Ashton Hagans made layup
|
46-47
|
7:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-47
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-46
|
8:19
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-45
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-45
|
8:19
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kentucky
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kentucky
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Turnover on EJ Montgomery
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on EJ Montgomery
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Reggie Chaney
|
|
8:49
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-44
|
8:49
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-43
|
8:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Richards
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed layup, blocked by Reggie Chaney
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Desi Sills missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Reggie Chaney
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Chaney made layup
|
44-42
|
9:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Sestina
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Desi Sills
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Mason Jones
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mason Jones
|
|
10:29
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Maxey made jump shot
|
44-40
|
10:55
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones
|
42-40
|
11:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mason Jones
|
|
11:41
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made free throw
|
42-37
|
11:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Mason Jones made layup, assist by Jalen Harris
|
42-36
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Desi Sills missed layup, blocked by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed layup, blocked by EJ Montgomery
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed layup
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keion Brooks Jr.
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kentucky
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Turnover on Mason Jones
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mason Jones
|
|
14:42
|
|
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. made layup, assist by Immanuel Quickley
|
42-34
|
15:00
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-34
|
15:00
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-33
|
15:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ashton Hagans
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Sestina
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-32
|
15:27
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-32
|
15:27
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mason Jones
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Johnny Juzang
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Ashton Hagans made layup
|
40-31
|
16:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang missed jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-31
|
16:36
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-30
|
16:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Sestina
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed jump shot
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nate Sestina
|
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Chaney made layup, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
38-29
|
17:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on EJ Montgomery
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arkansas
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Tyrese Maxey
|
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Nick Richards made hook shot, assist by Ashton Hagans
|
38-27
|
18:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Richards
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
EJ Montgomery missed jump shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
|