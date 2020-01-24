IOWAST
Iowa State
Cyclones
9-9
away team logo
18
TF 1
FINAL
1st
7:44
ESPU
Sat Jan. 25
12:00pm
BONUS
29
TF 2
home team logo
AUBURN
16 Auburn
Tigers
16-2
ML: +323
AUBURN -8.5, O/U 146.5
ML: -421
IOWAST
AUBURN

No. 16 Auburn tries to keep home streak alive vs. Iowa St.

  • FLM
  • Jan 24, 2020

Getting back home apparently gave Auburn the boost it needed, and the No. 16 Tigers will go for a 14th consecutive win in friendly surroundings when they host unranked Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup.

The Tigers (16-2, 4-2 SEC) rebounded from back-to-back losses on the road to Alabama and Florida by beating South Carolina 80-67 on Wednesday night for their 13th consecutive win in Auburn Arena, matching the fifth-longest home winning streak in program history.

Guards J'Von McCormick and Samir Doughty came out of a slump to combine for 24 points after totaling just 30 and 37, respectively, in their previous four games, but the big story was the play of two freshmen.

Guard Devan Cambridge came off the bench to score a career-best 26 points, topping his previous high of 10 points with a 14-point first half.

"I have said that someday he can be our best player," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "I talked to him before the game [Wednesday] and was like, 'What are you waiting for?' This team needs him this year."

The freshman from Nashville, Tenn., was 10 of 14 from the field overall and 6 of 9 on 3-pointers, and had five rebounds in 21 minutes.

"I felt like I couldn't miss," Cambridge said. "Especially after I banked that one. I was like, 'Yeah, I'm feeling it.' "

First-year forward Isaac Okoro scored only eight points but had a collegiate-high seven assists. He combined with McCormick (five) and Doughty (four) for 16 of Auburn's 17 assists, the most for the Tigers against an SEC foe. They had just 15 assists in the previous two games combined.

"So obviously when we have 15 assists last week and 17 assists [Wednesday], that was a big focus of trying to break out a little bit offensively," Pearl said. "We'll see if we can keep building on it."

Iowa State got back to the .500 mark for the season this week after posting an 89-82 home win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (9-9, 2-4 Big 12) broke out of a shooting slump by going 25 of 49 (51 percent) overall from the floor and canning 11 of 24 3-pointers. They were 9 of 45 from long range their previous two games combined.

Junior forward Solomon Young had a huge game off the bench with a career-high 27 points, and guards Rasir Bolton and Tyrese Hamilton were 12 of 22 from the field overall and 10 of 15 on 3-pointers on their way to 21 and 20 points, respectively.

The win was only the second for the Cyclones in their last seven games, but it gave them a much-needed lift.

"I've got the whole season mapped out already in my head," Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said. "What we have to do, how we are going to do this, what do we need to do to do this. I just need to go recruiting tomorrow and watch this tape, watch the Auburn-Florida tape and watch the Auburn-Alabama tape and see some things that I can steal from those games that can help us on Saturday."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 18
AUBURN Tigers 29

Time Team Play Score
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
7:43   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
8:03   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
8:39 +3 Jamal Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 18-29
8:53 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill 18-26
9:11 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 15-26
9:28 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23
9:28 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 14-23
9:28   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
9:45 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-23
9:45 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 13-22
9:45   Shooting foul on Zion Griffin  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
10:14   Samir Doughty missed layup  
10:14   Traveling violation turnover on Rasir Bolton  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
10:32   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
10:39   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
10:55 +2 Allen Flanigan made layup 13-21
10:58   Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
11:00   Allen Flanigan missed layup  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
11:14   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 13-19
11:47 +3 Zion Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill 13-17
12:02   Personal foul on Devan Cambridge  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
12:02   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
12:14   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41 +3 Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 10-17
12:57 +2 Rasir Bolton made jump shot 10-14
13:10   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
13:12   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Anfernee McLemore  
13:23 +2 J'Von McCormick made tip-in 8-14
13:28   Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
13:30   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
13:41 +2 Solomon Young made layup 8-12
13:45   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
13:47   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
14:00   Jumpball received by Iowa State  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
14:09   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
14:22   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
14:30   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
14:46   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
14:54   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
15:01   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot 6-12
15:28   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
15:30   George Conditt IV missed tip-in  
15:36   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
15:38   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
16:07 +3 Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 6-9
16:20   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
16:22   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot 6-6
17:15 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup, assist by George Conditt IV 6-3
17:46 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 4-3
17:59   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:01   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
18:14   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot 4-0
18:56   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:58   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11 +2 George Conditt IV made dunk, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 2-0
19:34   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Okoro  
20:00   Jumpball received by Auburn  
Key Players
T. Haliburton
22 G
I. Okoro
23 F
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
43.6 Field Goal % 42.2
38.9 Three Point % 31.3
100.0 Free Throw % 78.3
  Defensive rebound by Auburn 7:41
  Solomon Young missed hook shot 7:43
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill 8:01
  Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:03
  Lost ball turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Danjel Purifoy 8:16
+ 3 Jamal Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 8:39
+ 3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill 8:53
+ 3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 9:11
+ 1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:28
+ 1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 9:28
  Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro 9:28
Team Stats
Points 18 29
Field Goals 7-21 (33.3%) 10-20 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 13
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 6 8
Team 2 2
Assists 4 5
Steals 1 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fouls 1 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
45
R. Bolton G
6 PTS
home team logo
24
A. McLemore F
6 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Iowa State 9-9 18-18
home team logo 16 Auburn 16-2 29-29
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa State 9-9 76.2 PPG 38 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo 16 Auburn 16-2 79.0 PPG 44.5 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
45
R. Bolton G 14.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.9 APG 42.6 FG%
24
A. McLemore F 7.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.6 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
45
R. Bolton G 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
24
A. McLemore F 6 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 50.0
20.0 3PT FG% 53.8
100.0 FT% 100.0
Iowa State
Starters
R. Bolton
T. Haliburton
Z. Griffin
S. Young
C. Grill
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bolton 6 0 0 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 12 0 0 1 0 0
T. Haliburton 5 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 0 0
Z. Griffin 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
S. Young 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 1 1
C. Grill 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
R. Bolton
T. Haliburton
Z. Griffin
S. Young
C. Grill
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bolton 6 0 0 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 12 0 0 1 0 0
T. Haliburton 5 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 0 0
Z. Griffin 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
S. Young 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 1 1
C. Grill 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
T. Lewis
J. Johnson
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
T. Jackson
N. Jenkins
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 9 4 7/21 2/10 2/2 1 42 1 0 2 3 6
Auburn
Starters
A. McLemore
S. Doughty
J. McCormick
D. Purifoy
I. Okoro
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McLemore 6 1 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 1
S. Doughty 5 3 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 3
J. McCormick 5 1 2 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0
D. Purifoy 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 0
I. Okoro 3 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
A. McLemore
S. Doughty
J. McCormick
D. Purifoy
I. Okoro
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McLemore 6 1 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 1
S. Doughty 5 3 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 3
J. McCormick 5 1 2 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0
D. Purifoy 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 0
I. Okoro 3 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
J. Johnson
A. Flanigan
D. Cambridge
W. Macoy
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
L. Berman
J. Williams
B. Akingbola
T. Jones
J. Franklin
C. Leopard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Flanigan 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
D. Cambridge 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Berman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Akingbola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Leopard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 11 5 10/20 7/13 2/2 2 53 1 1 2 3 8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores