UK
TXTECH

No. 15 Kentucky, No. 18 Texas Tech up for Challenge

  • FLM
  • Jan 24, 2020

No. 15 Kentucky, No. 18 Texas Tech up for Challenge

Both No. 15 Kentucky and No. 18 Texas Tech get a break from conference play Saturday when they face each other in Lubbock, Texas, as part of the daylong Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The Wildcats (14-4) are coming off consecutive wins over SEC opponents Arkansas and Georgia. Ashton Hagans led the way with 23 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 89-79 win at home over Georgia, while Nick Richards added 20 points.

Coach John Calipari decided to put the game in the hands of his players until he deemed it necessary to step in and speak to the team about finishing the win.

"I said how did they like the player-driven (responsibility) and they all said, `Yeah, yeah,'' you know?" Calipari said. "I would like to go a full game without getting actively involved. This team became empowered during the last game. And now I think they're feeling that it's about each other."

The last game before the win over Georgia was a 73-66 victory at Arkansas in front of a big crowd against a hot team.

Kentucky has four players averaging almost 14 points per game. Richards (13.7) and Hagans (13.6) are joined by guard Immanuel Quickley (13.6) and Tyrese Maxey (13.3) as the team's top four scorers.

Kentucky, 2-1 against Top 25 teams this season and 3-3 all-time in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, has won all four career meetings against the Red Raiders, who are 4-2 in the six previous Big 12-SEC Challenges.

Texas Tech (12-6) could fall out of the Top 25 with a loss Saturday. The Red Raiders fell 65-54 at TCU on Tuesday night and have lost three of their last five games.

Texas Tech is 1-2 against Top 25 teams this season, but the win came against then-No. 1 Louisville on Dec. 10 in New York City.

At TCU, Texas Tech lost a 31-27 halftime lead by being outscored by 15 points in the second half. Jahmi'us Ramsey's 15 points led the team.

"A lot of self-inflicting damage on ourselves," forward TJ Holyfield told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal after the loss. "We turned the ball over too much. (Lack of) rebounding, getting to the free-throw line -- a lot of little stuff that added up in the end."

Ramsey's 15.5 points per game leads the Red Raiders in scoring this season.

"We're a work in progress," Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said. "We return one starter from last year's Final Four team and we return two players that played last year. Somehow we've built a team as we've gone along.

"We've had some amazing moments this year and we've played some really good basketball for extended periods of time, but we're still searching for that complete game as are a lot of teams."

The game has generated plenty of buzz in Lubbock, with ticket prices in the hundreds of dollars on the secondary market. The Red Raiders are 9-1 at home this season and their record doesn't completely factor in how well they have played defensively this season.

2nd Half
UK Wildcats 27
TXTECH Red Raiders 29

Time Team Play Score
2:12   Turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
2:12   Offensive foul on Tyrese Maxey  
2:20   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
2:22   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-63
2:40 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 63-62
2:40   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
2:40   Turnover on Kentucky  
2:50 +1 Nick Richards made free throw 63-61
2:50   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
3:06 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup 62-61
3:11   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
3:13   Nate Sestina missed jump shot  
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Johnny Juzang  
3:43   Bad pass turnover on Johnny Juzang, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
3:56 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Davide Moretti 62-59
4:10   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
4:10   Nick Richards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:10 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 62-57
4:10   Shooting foul on Kevin McCullar  
4:34 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin McCullar 61-57
4:45   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
4:47   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
5:08   TJ Holyfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:08 +1 TJ Holyfield made 1st of 2 free throws 61-54
5:08   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
5:16   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Davide Moretti  
5:46   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
6:15 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 61-53
6:36 +1 Davide Moretti made 3rd of 3 free throws 59-53
6:36 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 3 free throws 59-52
6:36 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 3 free throws 59-51
6:36   Shooting foul on Immanuel Quickley  
7:01   Traveling violation turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
7:27   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
7:44 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-50
7:44   Immanuel Quickley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:44   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
8:02   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Maxey  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:21   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti  
8:36   Shot clock violation turnover on Kentucky  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
9:09   Chris Clarke missed jump shot  
9:32 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 58-50
9:39   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
9:41   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
10:05 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 55-50
10:11   Personal foul on Johnny Juzang  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
10:13   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
10:42   Ashton Hagans missed layup, blocked by Kyler Edwards  
11:09 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-48
11:09   Chris Clarke missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:09   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
11:30   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Davide Moretti  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
11:54   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16 +3 Nate Sestina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 55-47
12:39 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 52-47
12:44   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
12:44   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
12:44   Russel Tchewa missed layup  
12:59 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 52-45
13:23 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 50-45
13:43   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
13:58 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup 50-43
14:04   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
14:06   Chris Clarke missed layup  
14:14   Traveling violation turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
14:29 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-41
14:29   Chris Clarke missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:29   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
14:39   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
14:55   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup  
15:16 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 50-40
15:34   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:39   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
15:50   Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11 +2 Chris Clarke made layup 48-40
16:17 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-38
16:17 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 47-38
16:18   Shooting foul on Russel Tchewa  
16:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
16:57 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans 46-38
17:02   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
17:04   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed dunk  
17:17 +2 Nate Sestina made jump shot 44-38
17:28 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-38
17:28 +1 Kyler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 42-37
17:28   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
17:49 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 42-36
17:56   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:58   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
18:07   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
18:23   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Richards  
18:39 +1 EJ Montgomery made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-36
18:39 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 38-36
18:39   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
18:49   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-36
19:04   Nick Richards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:03   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:30 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup, assist by TJ Holyfield 36-36
19:48   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  

1st Half
UK Wildcats 36
TXTECH Red Raiders 34

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by EJ Montgomery 36-34
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke  
7.0 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 33-34
36.0 +2 Chris Clarke made jump shot 31-34
47.0   Traveling violation turnover on Ashton Hagans  
1:20 +2 Russel Tchewa made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 31-32
1:41   Defensive rebound by Avery Benson  
1:43   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07 +2 Russel Tchewa made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 31-30
2:26   Traveling violation turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
2:35   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
2:37   Avery Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
2:47   Immanuel Quickley missed layup, blocked by Russel Tchewa  
3:03   Turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
3:03   Offensive foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
3:28 +2 Nick Richards made layup 31-28
3:32   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
3:34   Tyrese Maxey missed layup  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
3:45   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
4:05 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 29-28
4:14   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
4:16   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
4:34   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
4:59 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 27-28
5:19   Turnover on Ashton Hagans  
5:19   Offensive foul on Ashton Hagans  
5:45 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 27-26
6:06 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-24
6:05 +1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
6:05   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
6:24 +2 Davide Moretti made layup 25-24
6:27   Personal foul on Johnny Juzang  
6:38 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans 25-22
6:52   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
6:54   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 23-22
7:29   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
7:31   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
7:52 +2 Immanuel Quickley made dunk 20-22
7:56   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Immanuel Quickley  
8:09   Turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
8:09   Offensive foul on Tyrese Maxey  
8:35 +2 Davide Moretti made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 18-22
8:49 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
8:49 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
8:49   Shooting foul on Avery Benson  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
9:08   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed free throw  
9:06   Shooting foul on Johnny Juzang  
9:08 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 16-20
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
9:27 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup 16-18
9:31   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
9:33   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
10:16 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot 16-16
10:28   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
10:47   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
10:53 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup 16-14
10:58   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
11:00   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18 +2 Johnny Juzang made jump shot 16-12
11:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
11:49   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
12:11   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
12:40 +2 Ashton Hagans made dunk 14-12
12:50   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
12:52   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 12-12
13:09   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:11   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:22   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
13:29 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-12
13:29 +1 Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 10-11
13:16   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
13:30   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
13:42   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:59   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
14:12   Immanuel Quickley missed layup, blocked by Chris Clarke  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
14:26   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
14:35   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
14:50   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made dunk 10-10
15:19   Lost ball turnover on Keion Brooks Jr., stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:33 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 10-8
15:46 +2 EJ Montgomery made layup 10-5
15:52   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
15:54   EJ Montgomery missed dunk  
16:00   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
16:02   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
16:20   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
16:34   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 8-5
17:03  