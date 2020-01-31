ILL
IOWA

No. 19 Illinois brings seven-game streak to No. 18 Iowa

  • FLM
  • Jan 31, 2020

No. 19 Illinois will put its seven-game winning streak on the line when it visits No. 18 Iowa in a Big Ten Conference matchup Sunday afternoon in Iowa City.

The Fighting Illini (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) have the longest active winning streak in the conference and are off to their best Big Ten start since 2005, when they reached the NCAA championship game. Five of their past seven victories have come by single digits, including a 59-51 win over Minnesota on Thursday night.

"It was an all-around team effort," Illinois coach Brad Underwood told reporters. "But we need to evaluate our way back with our offense."

Meanwhile, Iowa (15-6, 6-4) will attempt to bounce back from an 82-72 road loss against No. 15 Maryland on Thursday night. The result snapped a five-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes, who have not lost on their own campus since Nov. 11 against DePaul.

Now comes a high-stakes matchup between rivals that are located only about 250 miles apart. Iowa has won four straight games over Illinois, which last beat the Hawkeyes on Feb. 18, 2017.

Center Luka Garza leads Iowa on both ends of the court with 23 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound junior also is averaging 1.8 blocks, but he got into foul trouble in the game at Maryland and played only 25 minutes.

"When they got in the bonus when we fouled, they made pretty much every one," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "We're a different team with Luka. The more he's out there, the better we are. Others have to step up (when he's in foul trouble)."

Garza has drawn comparisons to Frank Kaminsky -- an ex-Wisconsin standout who went on to become an NBA first-round draft pick -- because of his progress as an upperclassman.

"When I was in high school, that was a guy I absolutely watched all the time, especially during his senior year," Garza told reporters. "It felt like I could be that type of guy if I continued to work hard enough. ... Hearing the comparison, it's a big compliment."

Iowa also has two guards who are scoring in double digits: Joe Wieskamp, who is averaging 15 points per game, and CJ Fredrick, who is averaging 11.3 points per game. Fredrick is shooting 46.8 percent from 3-point range, which leads the team.

As for Illinois, sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu is putting up 16 points per game on 48 percent shooting. He also is averaging 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, and he has stood out with clutch shots in the final minute to help beat Michigan, Wisconsin and others.

Freshman center Kofi Cockburn is next with 14.4 points per game to go along with a team-high 9.4 rebounds. Senior guard Andres Feliz is third with 10.8 points per game.

Underwood recently praised Feliz, who also is averaging 4.8 rebounds and three assists.

"You look down at the stat sheet every night, and you see how valuable he is from points to rebounds to assists," Underwood said, "and the ability to make really hard plays."

This is the first of two meetings between the programs during the regular season. They also are scheduled to meet March 8 in Champaign, Ill., in the final game before the Big Ten tournament.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
ILL Fighting Illini 5
IOWA Hawkeyes 7

Time Team Play Score
16:02   Commercial timeout called  
16:02   Turnover on Luka Garza  
16:02   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
16:02   Lost ball turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
16:02   Jumpball received by Iowa  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
16:05   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Turnover on Joe Wieskamp  
16:23   Offensive foul on Joe Wieskamp  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
16:31   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 5-7
17:00   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
17:02   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Trent Frazier  
17:30 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 5-4
17:41   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Trent Frazier  
17:42   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
17:57 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot 3-4
18:06   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
18:08   Trent Frazier missed layup  
18:18 +2 Joe Toussaint made jump shot 0-4
18:26   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
18:28   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
18:41   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
18:50   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
19:19 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:19 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:25   Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
19:27   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
Key Players
T. Frazier
1 G
L. Garza
55 C
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
35.9 Field Goal % 54.8
34.1 Three Point % 37.0
85.0 Free Throw % 65.4
  Turnover on Luka Garza 16:02
  Offensive foul on Luka Garza 16:02
  Lost ball turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili, stolen by Joe Toussaint 16:02
  Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 16:03
  Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot 16:05
  Turnover on Joe Wieskamp 16:23
  Offensive foul on Joe Wieskamp 16:23
  Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp 16:29
  Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 16:31
+ 3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 16:53
  Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp 17:00
Team Stats
Points 5 7
Field Goals 2-9 (22.2%) 2-3 (66.7%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 5
Offensive 2 0
Defensive 1 5
Team 0 0
Assists 0 1
Steals 2 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fouls 2 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
A. Dosunmu G
5 PTS
home team logo
5
C. Fredrick G
3 PTS
12T
away team logo 19 Illinois 16-5 5-5
home team logo 18 Iowa 15-6 7-7
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa
Team Stats
away team logo 19 Illinois 16-5 74.6 PPG 44.7 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 18 Iowa 15-6 79.2 PPG 42.2 RPG 17.8 APG
Key Players
11
A. Dosunmu G 16.0 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.4 APG 48.0 FG%
5
C. Fredrick G 11.3 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.9 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Dosunmu G 5 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
5
C. Fredrick G 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
22.2 FG% 66.7
20.0 3PT FG% 100.0
0 FT% 100.0
Illinois
Starters
T. Frazier
A. Griffin
G. Bezhanishvili
K. Cockburn
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Frazier 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 4 2 0 0 0 0
A. Griffin 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Bezhanishvili 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 1
K. Cockburn 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
On Court
T. Frazier
A. Griffin
G. Bezhanishvili
K. Cockburn
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Frazier 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 4 2 0 0 0 0
A. Griffin 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Bezhanishvili 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 1
K. Cockburn 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
On Bench
T. Underwood
K. Nichols
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
Z. Griffith
T. Jones
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
J. Hamlin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nichols - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 5 3 0 2/9 1/5 0/0 2 14 2 0 1 2 1
Iowa
Starters
C. Fredrick
J. Wieskamp
J. Toussaint
L. Garza
C. McCaffery
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Fredrick 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Wieskamp 2 3 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 4 0 0 1 0 3
J. Toussaint 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 2 0 1
L. Garza 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
C. McCaffery 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
C. Fredrick
J. Wieskamp
J. Toussaint
L. Garza
C. McCaffery
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Fredrick 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Wieskamp 2 3 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 4 0 0 1 0 3
J. Toussaint 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 2 0 1
L. Garza 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
C. McCaffery 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
B. Evelyn
J. Bohannon
R. Kriener
C. Pemsl
R. Till
A. Ash
J. Nunge
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
P. McCaffery
A. Vanderloo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Evelyn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bohannon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kriener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pemsl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaffery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vanderloo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 7 5 1 2/3 1/1 2/2 2 20 1 0 4 0 5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores