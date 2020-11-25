|
2:48
|
|
|
Braves offensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Jason Carter blocks Elijah Childs's two point driving layup
|
|
3:15
|
|
+3
|
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
|
45-47
|
3:32
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Nate Johnson shooting foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)
|
|
3:33
|
|
+2
|
Ville Tahvanainen makes two point pullup jump shot
|
45-44
|
3:50
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point dunk (Dwon Odom assists)
|
43-44
|
4:25
|
|
|
Sean East II turnover (bad pass) (Dwon Odom steals)
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Sean East II defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Ari Boya turnover (lost ball) (Paul Scruggs steals)
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya makes two point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
|
43-42
|
6:03
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen offensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
+2
|
Jason Carter makes two point tip shot
|
41-42
|
6:32
|
|
|
Jason Carter offensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Ari Boya assists)
|
41-40
|
7:01
|
|
|
Ari Boya offensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Jason Carter turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
38-40
|
7:56
|
|
|
Sean East II defensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry turnover
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry offensive foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Ari Boya blocks Paul Scruggs's two point driving jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Dieonte Miles offensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Musketeers offensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Ari Boya blocks Jason Carter's two point jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Jason Carter offensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Dwon Odom misses two point layup
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Jason Carter offensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
+3
|
Paul Scruggs makes three point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
|
36-40
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry misses two point layup
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point jump shot
|
36-37
|
10:52
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Dieonte Miles misses two point tip shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Dieonte Miles offensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Dwon Odom misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Musketeers defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point pullup jump shot
|
36-35
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
36-33
|
12:37
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
34-33
|
13:17
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Childs steals)
|
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Rienk Mast makes two point tip shot
|
32-33
|
13:35
|
|
|
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo misses two point driving layup
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
KyKy Tandy makes two point driving layup
|
30-33
|
13:56
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Musketeers turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Sean East II personal foul
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy offensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Nate Johnson steals)
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle personal foul
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Childs steals)
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
30-31
|
16:02
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)
|
|
16:23
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|
28-31
|
16:37
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Musketeers 30 second timeout
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Ari Boya personal foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point tip shot
|
25-31
|
17:05
|
|
|
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point layup
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Braves 30 second timeout
|
|
17:28
|
|
+3
|
Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
|
23-31
|
17:37
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Jason Carter offensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry personal foul
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Sean East II misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
Dwon Odom makes two point alley-oop dunk (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
23-28
|
18:21
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point reverse layup (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
23-26
|
18:57
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Childs makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|
23-24
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point driving layup
|
20-24
|
19:31
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Dwon Odom misses two point pullup jump shot
|