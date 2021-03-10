Rutgers looks to improve NCAA seeding vs. reeling Indiana
Rutgers appears headed to its first NCAA Tournament trip since 1991.
But the Scarlet Knights (14-10, 10-10 Big Ten) have a chance to improve their NCAA seeding in the Big Ten tournament beginning Thursday night when they face reeling Indiana (12-14, 7-12 Big Ten) in Indianapolis.
As the seven-seed in the tournament, Rutgers has beaten 10-seed Indiana twice during the regular season, including a recent 74-63 win in Piscataway, N.J., on Feb. 24.
The winner of the game will face No. 2-seed Illinois on Friday night.
Rutgers is coming off a 77-70 overtime win at Minnesota to close the regular season.
"It's that time of the year," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "We've had some great games this year where we've played great. Hopefully, we'll learn from a lot of lessons that we've had."
The Scarlet Knights have been led all season by the trio of Jacob Young (14.5 points, 36.6 percent from 3-point range), Ron Harper Jr. (15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds) and Geo Baker (10.2 points). Inside, Myles Johnson (8.3 points, 60 blocked shots) has protected the rim. Harper earned third-team All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday, while Johnson was named to the All-Big defensive team.
"You've got to go into a tournament like this -- loose and ready to play," Pikiell said. "You're going to play great teams. There's going to be some obstacles, but everyone knows each other so well."
The Hoosiers have lost five straight and are coming off a 67-58 loss at rival Purdue on Saturday. Indiana has failed to score more than 58 points in each of its last three games and has struggled from the perimeter of late, going 7-for-43 from 3-point range over its last two games.
"It's been a frustrating year because I feel like we've been right there, so many times, to be able to have big breakthrough opportunities," Indiana coach Archie Miller said on his radio show Monday. "To not come up and get them, as a coach I think you eat those more than the losses and the wins."
Indiana's second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin (11.6 points) has missed the last three games with a foot injury and remains questionable for Thursday's game against Rutgers. The Hoosiers will be looking to get leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis (19.1 points, 9.0 rebounds) back on track. Jackson-Davis, who earned second-team, All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday, is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over his last three games.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Jackson-Davis
|26
|34.2
|19.1
|9.0
|1.5
|0.80
|1.40
|2.3
|51.5
|0.0
|66.2
|3.2
|5.8
|A. Franklin
|21
|30.1
|11.6
|4.2
|2.2
|1.20
|0.20
|2.2
|43.5
|45.0
|74.1
|0.6
|3.7
|A. Durham
|25
|32.6
|11.4
|3.1
|2.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|38.9
|38.5
|78.2
|0.4
|2.7
|R. Thompson
|26
|28.4
|9.3
|6.2
|1.4
|1.00
|1.30
|1.1
|52.8
|20.0
|61.4
|2
|4.2
|R. Phinisee
|26
|27
|7.2
|2.3
|2.7
|0.80
|0.40
|1.3
|34.7
|26.6
|67.4
|0.2
|2.1
|J. Hunter
|24
|19.1
|6.3
|3.0
|0.5
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|43.1
|34.3
|56.0
|0.5
|2.5
|T. Galloway
|24
|19.7
|3.8
|1.9
|1.6
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|42.7
|19.4
|73.7
|0.5
|1.4
|J. Geronimo
|20
|7.9
|2.4
|1.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|54.3
|40.0
|27.8
|0.6
|1.2
|K. Lander
|26
|10.1
|2.1
|0.8
|1.2
|0.30
|0.20
|1.0
|25.7
|27.3
|87.5
|0
|0.8
|A. Leal
|20
|11.8
|1.6
|1.4
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|31.3
|30.0
|60.0
|0.4
|1
|C. Bybee
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|N. Childress
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Shipp
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|70.5
|37.5
|13.9
|5.70
|3.70
|12.0
|43.5
|33.1
|67.1
|9.0
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Harper Jr.
|23
|31.8
|15.3
|5.9
|1.7
|0.60
|0.60
|1.1
|45.6
|32.3
|73.5
|1
|4.9
|J. Young
|24
|29.5
|14.5
|2.0
|3.5
|1.80
|0.00
|2.9
|47.3
|36.6
|71.6
|0.3
|1.7
|G. Baker
|21
|30.8
|10.2
|3.3
|3.0
|1.30
|0.50
|1.6
|40.2
|32.0
|76.0
|0.4
|2.9
|M. Mathis
|24
|22.1
|8.9
|3.1
|0.9
|0.70
|0.30
|1.2
|39.2
|29.9
|55.0
|1
|2
|M. Johnson
|24
|24.6
|8.3
|8.6
|0.8
|1.00
|2.50
|1.3
|63.8
|0.0
|41.1
|2.9
|5.8
|P. Mulcahy
|24
|27.9
|5.7
|3.3
|2.9
|0.80
|0.40
|1.7
|47.5
|37.8
|66.7
|1
|2.4
|C. McConnell
|16
|24.1
|5.6
|4.2
|1.6
|1.70
|0.30
|0.7
|28.4
|21.4
|77.8
|1.1
|3.1
|C. Omoruyi
|19
|15.5
|3.9
|4.1
|0.2
|0.40
|0.70
|0.4
|67.4
|0.0
|41.9
|0.8
|3.2
|M. Mag
|11
|5.6
|2.2
|1.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|66.7
|33.3
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|M. Doucoure
|10
|5.5
|1.4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|54.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|0.7
|J. Jones
|3
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|D. Reiber
|12
|5.8
|0.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.30
|0.40
|0.4
|30.0
|0.0
|83.3
|0.2
|0.7
|O. Palmquist
|11
|5.1
|0.8
|0.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|16.7
|20.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.5
|N. Brooks
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|D. Lobach
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Nathan
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Terry
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|24
|0.0
|70.4
|38.0
|14.0
|7.90
|5.30
|11.3
|45.2
|31.6
|62.4
|10.0
|25.8
-
MICHST
MD53
67
2nd 1:12 BTN
-
TEMPLE
SFLA48
56
2nd 6:45 ESPU
-
GTOWN
14NOVA48
55
2nd 10:49 FS1
-
MISSST
UK62
60
2nd 8:19 SECN
-
CUSE
16UVA56
56
2nd 5:39
-
NCOLO
SUTAH30
28
1st 5:15
-
BALLST
TOLEDO89
91
Final/OT ESP+
-
12OKLAST
10WVU72
69
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST0
0149.5 O/U
+2
1:55pm ESP+
-
MINN
9OHIOST0
0143 O/U
-11
2:00pm BTN
-
VANDY
FLA0
0145 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm SECN
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0139 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
KSTATE
2BAYLOR0
0136.5 O/U
-20
2:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
GATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
ARIZST
OREG0
0147.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm PACN
-
ALCORN
TEXSO0
0145 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0149.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm FS1
-
WYO
19SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-15
3:00pm CBSSN
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0127 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESPU
-
MIAOH
BUFF0
0151 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
IDST0
0131 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
CSBAK
UCDAV0
0132 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
BOISE0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UCLA0
0133 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm PACN
-
MORGAN
FAMU0
0141 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
BUTLER
17CREIGH0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
WKY0
0148.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm
-
25OKLA
11KANSAS0
0135 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
IND
RUT0
0130.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm BTN
-
BGREEN
AKRON0
0156 O/U
-2
6:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
UCF0
0134 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UGA
MIZZOU0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm SECN
-
RICE
UAB0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NAU
EWASH0
0150 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MARIST0
0124 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0128 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP3
-
NCCU
NORFLK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UTAH
24USC0
0140 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm PACN
-
DEPAUL
UCONN0
0133.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm FS1
-
SC
MISS0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
UNLV0
0136.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm CBSSN
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU0
0138 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
22VATECH0
0141 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
PSU
WISC0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STHRN
GRAM0
0138 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP3
-
20TXTECH
13TEXAS0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
FAU
LATECH0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0127 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
WEBER0
0142.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0134 O/U
-4.5
11:00pm ESP3
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0133.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
COLOST0
0137 O/U
-8.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
CAL
23COLO0
0133 O/U
-14
11:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
15FSU0
0
ESPN