Notre Dame puts 5-0 home mark on line vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Before the arrival of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State and Notre Dame had gone through a major lull in terms of meeting on the basketball court.
After playing regularly until 1975, the Spartans and Fighting Irish didn't play again in the regular season until 2014 (Michigan State won a meeting in the 1979 NCAA Tournament), when Notre Dame earned a one-point win during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
The teams have since played twice more and will brace themselves for another meeting as No. 20 Michigan State (5-2) travels to South Bend, Ind., to face host Notre Dame (5-1) on Wednesday night.
Following the loss to Notre Dame in South Bend in 2014, Michigan State earned home wins over Notre Dame in 2017 and 2020, the latter of which wasn't part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
With news breaking Monday that this will be the last year of the inter-conference event, it might be awhile again before Michigan State and Notre Dame meet in basketball.
Michigan State went 2-1 in Portland, Ore., during last week's Phil Knight Invitational, with a loss to Alabama and wins over Oregon and Portland.
Winning two of three there might have been a pleasant surprise for the Spartans, given they played without two of their top rotation players, senior forward Malik Hall and sophomore guard Jaden Akins.
Hall is out multiple weeks with a foot injury, while Akins is day-to-day because of a foot injury.
Before heading to Portland, Michigan State was 2-1 in another grueling three-game stretch against Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova.
"When I came here on this trip after losing those two players and playing those three games in seven days, there's part of me that was hoping we could win a game," coach Tom Izzo told the Spartan Radio Network. "To win two out of three and teams like North Carolina going home 1-2, it was great for us."
Senior guard Tyson Walker (15.6 ppg) and senior forward Joey Hauser (13.9) have led the Spartans offensively.
Notre Dame is coming off a 63-51 loss on Friday to St. Bonaventure on a neutral court. The Fighting Irish are 5-0 at home this season and should be a much fresher team than the Spartans entering Wednesday's game.
Notre Dame has featured a balanced scoring attack this year, with senior forward Nate Laszewski (18.2) leading five players who are averaging double figures in scoring. Senior guard Dane Goodwin (14.3), freshman J.J. Starling (12.8), senior Trey Wertz (11.8) and senior Cormac Ryan (10) are the other players.
Notre Dame also hopes to soon gain another playmaker in Niagara transfer Marcus Hammond, who might be able to suit up against the Spartans after missing the previous six games with a sprained MCL.
"We certainly could use him," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "We could use another veteran body out there and another guard who can make a play."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|73.9 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|16.4 APG
|
|74.7 PPG
|33.2 RPG
|11.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Walker
|7
|36.9
|15.6
|3.1
|4.6
|1.10
|0.30
|1.3
|44.8
|34.5
|81.3
|0.1
|3
|J. Hauser
|7
|33.1
|13.9
|6.6
|1.7
|0.30
|0.10
|2.1
|47.1
|47.2
|84.2
|2
|4.6
|M. Hall
|4
|31.5
|12.0
|5.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.80
|2.0
|56.3
|36.4
|88.9
|1.3
|4
|A. Hoggard
|7
|30.4
|11.0
|4.0
|6.6
|1.00
|0.10
|3.9
|36.4
|27.8
|82.8
|0.1
|3.9
|P. Brooks
|7
|22.6
|8.4
|2.9
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|43.1
|41.2
|50.0
|1
|1.9
|M. Sissoko
|7
|23.4
|8.0
|5.6
|0.7
|0.40
|0.60
|0.7
|60.0
|0.0
|69.0
|1.9
|3.7
|J. Akins
|4
|20.3
|6.8
|3.8
|1.0
|0.80
|0.30
|1.0
|34.4
|20.0
|75.0
|1.5
|2.3
|J. Kohler
|7
|13
|2.6
|3.7
|0.4
|0.10
|0.60
|0.4
|34.6
|0.0
|0.0
|1.4
|2.3
|T. Holloman
|7
|8.7
|2.0
|1.1
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|20.0
|50.0
|0.1
|1
|C. Cooper
|6
|5.7
|1.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.3
|J. Whitens
|4
|6
|1.0
|1.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.5
|S. Izzo
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Sanders
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Smith
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|7
|0.0
|73.9
|42.6
|16.4
|4.70
|2.90
|11.7
|44.5
|36.8
|75.2
|11.3
|26.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Laszewski
|6
|37.7
|18.2
|8.7
|1.5
|0.00
|0.80
|1.3
|56.1
|45.8
|87.2
|0.8
|7.8
|D. Goodwin
|6
|37
|14.3
|4.7
|1.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|49.2
|47.8
|100.0
|0.7
|4
|J. Starling
|6
|33.2
|12.8
|3.3
|0.8
|1.00
|0.30
|1.7
|46.3
|36.8
|57.1
|0.3
|3
|T. Wertz
|6
|35.7
|11.8
|2.5
|4.3
|1.50
|0.00
|1.3
|44.6
|32.4
|76.9
|0.2
|2.3
|C. Ryan
|6
|34.7
|10.0
|4.5
|2.0
|1.00
|0.30
|1.7
|38.8
|21.7
|94.4
|1.2
|3.3
|V. Lubin
|6
|19.3
|7.2
|5.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.80
|1.5
|66.7
|14.3
|100.0
|1.3
|3.7
|A. Wade
|1
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|D. Campbell
|2
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|R. Carmody
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Zona
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|6
|0.0
|74.7
|33.2
|11.2
|4.50
|2.80
|9.2
|48.9
|35.4
|82.7
|5.8
|25.2
-
NAVY
LIP0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
SACL0
0139.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
L-MD
BING0
0132.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
MERMAK
LOW0
0131.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
TEMP
LAS0
0134.5 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESP+
-
USMMA
ARMY0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
BUT0
0136 O/U
-2
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
MRSH0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAT
TNTC0
0138.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CIT
CHSO0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CIU
SCUP0
0
7:00pm
-
COPP
UMBC0
0156 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
DRKE
INST0
0147 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
HIPT0
0143 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
EMU
FIU0
0163 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
E. Nazarene
STONEH0
0
7:00pm
-
FDU
HART0
0148 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
WCU0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
UGA0
0141 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
HC0
0139 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
HOFS
GMU0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
HOW
YALE0
0135 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
LAF
DREX0
0120 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LEH
UMES0
0143 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
MARS
ETSU0
0
7:00pm
-
MTSU
STBN0
0131.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UNCG
NCAT0
0132.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
NJIT
CINCY0
0132.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART0
0
7:00pm
-
CAIRN
PRIN0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
TOL0
0145.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SHU
NH0
0145 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
USA
FAU0
0140.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SFU
BUCK0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
UCCLER
OHIO0
0
7:00pm
-
VAN
VCU0
0130.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
WMU
DAY0
0129 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
MCNS
13TENN0
0133 O/U
-34.5
7:15pm SECN
-
25OSU
17DUKE0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:15pm ESPN
-
5PUR
FSU0
0139 O/U
+15
7:15pm ESP2
-
RUTG
MIA0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:15pm ESPU
-
DALCHR
UIW0
0
7:30pm
-
DSU
STFR0
0132 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
FGCU
GASO0
0137.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
JU
UAB0
0140.5 O/U
-14
7:30pm
-
ME
FOR0
0131.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm
-
UNCW
CCAR0
0133 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
TXCC
UTRGV0
0154.5 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
EW
LIND0
0
8:00pm
-
FAMU
FLA0
0139.5 O/U
-30
8:00pm ESP+
-
GTWN
TTU0
0137.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
RIDE0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
UIC0
0134.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
No. American
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
NALAB
MEM0
0141 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UND
23ISU0
0132.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NIU
EIU0
0130.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
UNI
BRAD0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PROV
TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
RICE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
SIU
EVAN0
0121.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
SMU
TA&M0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
PEAY0
0132 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
SELA
XAV0
0155 O/U
-22
8:30pm FS1
-
SNIND
WIU0
0148 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
JOES
PENN0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
UAPB
AF0
0129.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
CARK
LCHI0
0142 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
LMU
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
MTST
SUU0
0147 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
NWU
EWU0
0
9:00pm
-
SAM
DEP0
0151.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm FS2
-
SC
GW0
0136 O/U
-3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TNST
STL0
0148 O/U
-19.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
NMST0
0136 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESP+
-
BC
NEB0
0131 O/U
-6.5
9:15pm ESPU
-
20MSU
ND0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
9:15pm ESP2
-
18UNC
10IND0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
9:15pm ESPN
-
UALR
SF0
0152 O/U
-18
10:00pm
-
CSUF
SEA0
0137.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
MULTU
PORT0
0
10:00pm
-
NMEX
SMC0
0136.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
POBI
PRST0
0
10:00pm
-
UCRV
CABP0
0129 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
USC
CAL0
0126.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CP
PEP0
0
PPD