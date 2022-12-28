Butler out to bounce back, cool off streaking Providence
It's likely going to take a lot more than a Christmas break to slow down Providence.
The Friars have rattled off five straight wins and will find out if their momentum stuck around through the holiday hiatus when they travel to Indianapolis for a meeting with Butler on Thursday night.
Providence (10-3, 2-0 Big East) made sure to keep itself off the naughty list, heading into Christmas on the heels of a thrilling 103-98 double-overtime victory against then-No. 24 Marquette on Dec. 20.
Bryce Hopkins led the Friars with 29 points and 23 rebounds, both career highs. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell added 20 points apiece and Jared Bynum supplied 16 points and eight rebounds.
Although the team will be back in action, classes still will be on hold for nearly three more weeks, meaning basketball becomes the sole focus -- something that the team is relishing.
"It does give you more of a time to focus," Providence guard Alyn Breed said. "It gives you more time to dial in and just focus on ball, so that's a huge help for us, too."
Unlike the Friars, the Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2) had to dwell on a loss during their time off after falling 78-56 to Creighton last Thursday. Butler has lost back-to-back games following a four-game winning streak.
"We lost our intensity, we lost our activity defensively, it was not there," Butler head coach Thad Matta said. "Guys weren't rotating the way they needed to rotate. We weren't as intense defensively as we needed to be."
Chuck Harris notched 14 points in the loss but was the only Bulldogs player to score in double figures. Butler is hoping its recent woes can be fixed on its home floor, where it is 6-1 this season.
Thursday marks the 22nd all-time meeting between Providence and Butler. The Friars hold a 16-5 edge in the series and have won the last four matchups.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Providence 10-3
|81.3 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Butler 8-5
|71.3 PPG
|34.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hopkins
|13
|33.2
|16.7
|9.7
|2.6
|0.80
|0.30
|2.7
|50.0
|35.7
|74.4
|2.5
|7.2
|E. Croswell
|13
|24.8
|13.2
|6.6
|0.3
|1.40
|1.20
|0.9
|63.6
|0.0
|60.8
|3.8
|2.8
|D. Carter
|13
|29.5
|11.6
|4.4
|1.5
|1.80
|0.70
|2.1
|45.0
|32.4
|73.1
|1.1
|3.3
|N. Locke
|13
|24.8
|9.3
|2.2
|1.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|39.3
|33.3
|75.0
|0.2
|2.1
|J. Bynum
|13
|29.5
|8.9
|2.3
|4.8
|0.80
|0.20
|1.7
|34.5
|20.4
|80.0
|0.2
|2.1
|C. Moore
|13
|15.8
|7.1
|3.6
|0.3
|0.50
|1.80
|0.6
|53.1
|40.0
|76.9
|1.1
|2.5
|A. Breed
|12
|18.2
|6.4
|2.2
|1.6
|0.90
|0.00
|1.1
|52.3
|42.1
|82.1
|0.1
|2.1
|J. Pierre
|13
|14.1
|3.8
|1.4
|2.6
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|46.3
|63.6
|66.7
|0.5
|0.9
|R. Castro
|13
|9.5
|2.9
|3.4
|0.3
|0.70
|0.80
|0.6
|55.6
|0.0
|61.5
|1.7
|1.7
|C. Floyd Jr.
|9
|7.6
|2.8
|1.2
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.9
|47.4
|45.5
|100.0
|0.3
|0.9
|L. Fonts
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|Total
|13
|0.0
|81.3
|43.4
|15.5
|8.00
|5.20
|12.8
|47.7
|33.2
|73.0
|13.1
|26.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Harris
|13
|33.2
|14.2
|4.2
|2.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|45.8
|34.5
|89.2
|0.5
|3.6
|M. Bates
|13
|30.2
|13.5
|6.3
|1.5
|0.80
|2.50
|1.5
|62.6
|0.0
|70.0
|1.4
|4.9
|J. Taylor
|13
|31.2
|13.5
|4.1
|1.4
|1.50
|0.50
|2.4
|46.1
|33.3
|86.4
|0.5
|3.6
|S. Lukosius
|13
|33.5
|11.0
|4.5
|3.5
|0.80
|0.00
|2.1
|44.3
|41.0
|76.2
|0.9
|3.6
|E. Hunter Jr
|13
|34.8
|10.9
|3.6
|2.7
|1.60
|0.80
|2.1
|45.9
|36.4
|60.9
|0.6
|3
|A. Ali
|2
|17
|6.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Thomas
|2
|9
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|57.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|P. Thomas
|13
|16.8
|3.4
|3.0
|0.9
|1.00
|0.40
|0.8
|56.7
|40.0
|46.2
|0.6
|2.4
|D. Hughes
|8
|11.4
|2.0
|2.9
|0.1
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|1.4
|1.5
|M. Tate
|8
|8.4
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|26.1
|10.0
|75.0
|0
|1
|C. Turnbull
|9
|4
|1.1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.00
|0.60
|0.2
|40.0
|14.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.7
|M. Wilmoth
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|71.3
|34.4
|13.6
|7.20
|4.80
|12.2
|48.1
|34.8
|74.9
|6.6
|25.0
-
BRWN
NW11
10
1st 13:00 BTN
-
WAG
LIU6
5
1st 15:48
-
DSU
PSU0
0137 O/U
-30
2:00pm B1G+
-
LAS
HOW0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
UNCG
WCU0
0134.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
STONEH
SHU0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
AAMU
OSU0
0145.5 O/U
-27.5
3:00pm BTN
-
HIPT
LON0
0151.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
ELON
DREX0
0133 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
ALST0
0
4:00pm
-
RAD
UNCA0
0144 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CAMP
PRES0
0127 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
CHSO
GWEB0
0135.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
FAMU
1PUR0
0132.5 O/U
-36.5
5:00pm BTN
-
OHDM
BGSU0
0145.5 O/U
-25.5
5:00pm
-
WINT
SCUP0
0145 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
Lourdes
TOL0
0
6:00pm
-
MTSU
CHAR0
0124.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
QUEEN0
0138 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
LIB
BELLAR0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
6:30pm
-
PROV
BUT0
0140.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm FS1
-
APP
MRSH0
0146.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
ARST
ODU0
0123.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
BING
COR0
0153 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
CCSU
SFU0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
CIT0
0146.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
CMU
MICH0
0146 O/U
-22
7:00pm B1G+
-
ETSU
WOFF0
0139.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FLACOL
FIU0
0
7:00pm
-
HAMP
COC0
0152 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
HOFS
DEL0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWA
NEB0
0149.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm BTN
-
PFW
RMU0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GAST0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
MRMK
FDU0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
OAK0
0152 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NCAT
NE0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
RICE
WKY0
0150.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
STMW
M-OH0
0
7:00pm
-
UTSA
LT0
0145 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
UL
CCAR0
0148 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
UMBC
MD0
0145 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
VMI
FUR0
0150 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
GB
DET0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
WRST
NKY0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
ABIL
SFA0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
UTEP
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-15
7:30pm ESP+
-
CABP
GRCN0
0128.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
CLST
YSU0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
CSUB
UCRV0
0123 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
INST0
0145.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
FAU
NTEX0
0123 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
GTWN
DEP0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS2
-
HUSTIL
TXSO0
0
8:00pm
-
ULM
TXST0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
NAM
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
ORU
NEOM0
0154 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
USA
GASO0
0130 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
SHOU
UTVA0
0132.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
USF
MEM0
0139.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIU
MURR0
0133.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDAK0
0142.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
TROY
USM0
0140.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTA
TRLST0
0130.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
WIU
SDST0
0146 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
COOK
ILL0
0143.5 O/U
-30.5
8:30pm FS1
-
LIND
EIU0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
SEMO
SNIND0
0153.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
UTM
UALR0
0154 O/U
PK
8:30pm
-
TNTC
SIUE0
0139 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
BYU
UOP0
0150.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
EWU
MONT0
0141 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
IDHO
MTST0
0142.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
LMU
PORT0
0150 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
MORE
TNST0
0142 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
NAU
IDST0
0137 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
NCO
WEB0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
UTRGV
UTU0
0158.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
TUL
CINCY0
0151 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
CSUF0
0128 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UMKC
DU0
0132.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
USD
SMC0
0134 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
VALP
DRKE0
0141 O/U
-16.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UCSD
LBSU0
0143.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
CSN
CP0
0124.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
SF
SACL0
0151 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
UTAH
CAL0
0128.5 O/U
+10
10:00pm PACN
-
COLO
STAN0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
NH
DART0
0
PPD
-
ALCN
MINN0
0
B1G+