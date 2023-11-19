away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
WYO
FURMAN

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
WYO
Cowboys
37
FURM
Paladins
28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Oleg Kojenets vs. Caden Powell (Sam Griffin gains possession)  
19:55   Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (JP Pegues steals)  
19:46   JP Pegues turnover (bad pass) (Caden Powell steals)  
19:17   Caden Powell turnover (bad pass) (Pjay Smith Jr. steals)  
18:55   Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot  
18:53   Caden Powell defensive rebound  
18:34 +3 Akuel Kot makes three point jump shot (Caden Powell assists) 3-0
18:20   Cam Manyawu personal foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)  
18:12   Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot  
18:10   Akuel Kot defensive rebound  
17:52 +2 Caden Powell makes two point layup (Sam Griffin assists) 5-0
17:37   Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot  
17:35   Cam Manyawu defensive rebound  
17:28   Caden Powell offensive foul (Paladins draws the foul)  
17:28   Caden Powell turnover (offensive foul)  
17:19   Tyrese Hughey turnover (lost ball)  
16:58 +2 Akuel Kot makes two point jump shot 7-0
16:45   Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot  
16:43   JP Pegues offensive rebound  
16:34 +3 Marcus Foster makes three point jump shot (Garrett Hien assists) 7-3
16:22 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point layup (Cam Manyawu assists) 9-3
16:07   Marcus Foster turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Wenzel steals)  
15:44   Cam Manyawu misses two point jump shot  
15:42   Paladins defensive rebound  
15:42   TV timeout  
15:20   JP Pegues misses two point jump shot  
15:18   Caden Powell defensive rebound  
15:03   Brendan Wenzel misses two point jump shot  
15:01   Garrett Hien defensive rebound  
14:57   JP Pegues turnover (bad pass) (Cowboys steals)  
14:47   Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot  
14:45   Carter Whitt defensive rebound  
14:35   Davis Molnar misses three point jump shot  
14:33   Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound  
14:19   Brendan Wenzel misses three point jump shot  
14:17   Caden Powell offensive rebound  
14:17   Pjay Smith Jr. personal foul (Cowboys draws the foul)  
14:14 +3 Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Kobe Newton assists) 12-3
13:45   Carter Whitt turnover (traveling)  
13:34   Oleg Kojenets offensive foul (Ben VanderWal draws the foul)  
13:34   Oleg Kojenets turnover (offensive foul)  
13:23 +3 Carter Whitt makes three point jump shot (Pjay Smith Jr. assists) 12-6
13:10   Oleg Kojenets misses two point layup  
13:08   Garrett Hien defensive rebound  
13:00 +2 Davis Molnar makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists) 12-8
12:35   Ben VanderWal personal foul (Oleg Kojenets draws the foul)  
12:29   Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot  
12:27   Davis Molnar defensive rebound  
12:11 +3 Ben VanderWal makes three point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists) 12-11
12:00 +2 Akuel Kot makes two point layup (Kael Combs assists) 14-11
11:50   Brendan Wenzel blocks Pjay Smith Jr.'s three point jump shot  
11:48   Davis Molnar offensive rebound  
11:43   Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot  
11:41   Pjay Smith Jr. offensive rebound  
11:40   Garrett Hien turnover (traveling)  
11:40   TV timeout  
11:26   Kael Combs turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Foster steals)  
11:17   Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot  
11:15   Akuel Kot defensive rebound  
11:15   Garrett Hien personal foul  
11:00   Akuel Kot turnover (bad pass) (Carter Whitt steals)  
10:48 +2 Garrett Hien makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists) 14-13
10:40   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
10:26 +3 Kobe Newton makes three point jump shot (Sam Griffin assists) 17-13
10:14   Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot  
10:12   Kobe Newton defensive rebound  
9:43   Kobe Newton misses three point jump shot  
9:41   Carter Whitt defensive rebound  
9:25   Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot  
9:23   Caden Powell defensive rebound  
9:00   Caden Powell misses two point layup  
8:58   Marcus Foster defensive rebound  
8:50 +2 JP Pegues makes two point layup (Garrett Hien assists) 17-15
8:30   Garrett Hien blocks Sam Griffin's two point jump shot  
8:28   Sam Griffin offensive rebound  
8:15 +3 Brendan Wenzel makes three point jump shot (Sam Griffin assists) 20-15
8:10   Garrett Hien turnover (bad pass) (Akuel Kot steals)  
8:07 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point layup (Akuel Kot assists) 22-15
8:00   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
7:58   Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound  
7:38 +3 Brendan Wenzel makes three point jump shot (Akuel Kot assists) 25-15
7:14 +2 JP Pegues makes two point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists) 25-17
6:56   Kobe Newton misses three point jump shot  
6:54   Paladins defensive rebound  
6:52   TV timeout  
6:42   Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot  
6:40   Cooper Bowser offensive rebound  
6:33 +3 Davis Molnar makes three point jump shot (Pjay Smith Jr. assists) 25-20
6:08   Kobe Newton misses three point jump shot  
6:06   Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
5:49 +2 Cooper Bowser makes two point dunk (Pjay Smith Jr. assists) 25-22
5:33 +3 Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Kobe Newton assists) 28-22
5:11 +2 Pjay Smith Jr. makes two point jump shot 28-24
4:53   Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot  
4:51   Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound  
4:40   Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot  
4:38   Cowboys defensive rebound  
4:23   Caden Powell misses two point jump shot  
4:21   Cooper Bowser defensive rebound  
4:15   Ben VanderWal turnover (traveling)  
3:49 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot 30-24
3:34   Kobe Newton personal foul (Davis Molnar draws the foul)  
3:34   TV timeout  
3:28   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
3:26   Akuel Kot defensive rebound  
3:05   Carter Whitt personal foul (Cowboys draws the foul)  
2:55 +2 Akuel Kot makes two point layup 32-24
2:45 +2 Carter Whitt makes two point layup 32-26
2:38   Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot  
2:36   Marcus Foster defensive rebound  
2:11   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
2:09   Caden Powell defensive rebound  
1:55   Brendan Wenzel misses three point jump shot  
1:53   Marcus Foster defensive rebound  
1:34 +2 Marcus Foster makes two point jump shot 32-28
1:14   Carter Whitt personal foul (Akuel Kot draws the foul)  
1:12   Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Davis Molnar steals)  
1:08   Davis Molnar turnover (bad pass)  
0:54   Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot  
0:52   JP Pegues defensive rebound  
0:51   Garrett Hien personal foul  
0:42   Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot  
0:40   Caden Powell offensive rebound  
0:40   Davis Molnar shooting foul (Caden Powell draws the foul)  
0:40 +1 Caden Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-28
0:40 +1 Caden Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-28
0:38   Caden Powell blocks JP Pegues's two point layup  
0:38   Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound  
0:34   Kobe Newton misses three point jump shot  
0:32   Caden Powell offensive rebound  
0:32 +3 Brendan Wenzel makes three point jump shot (Caden Powell assists) 37-28
0:01   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Paladins offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
WYO
Cowboys
41
FURM
Paladins
43

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Akuel Kot personal foul (Paladins draws the foul)  
19:36 +2 Marcus Foster makes two point layup (Garrett Hien assists) 37-30
19:34   Brendan Wenzel shooting foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)  
19:34 +1 Marcus Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 1 37-31
19:21   Akuel Kot turnover (bad pass) (Davis Molnar steals)  
19:11   Davis Molnar misses two point layup  
19:09   Cam Manyawu defensive rebound  
19:00   JP Pegues personal foul  
18:45 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot 39-31
18:25   Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot  
18:23   Cowboys defensive rebound  
18:08 +3 Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Caden Powell assists) 42-31
17:56   JP Pegues turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Wenzel steals)  
17:55 +3 Akuel Kot makes three point jump shot (Brendan Wenzel assists) 45-31
17:55   Paladins 30 second timeout  
17:40   Garrett Hien misses two point layup  
17:38   Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound  
17:22 +3 Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Brendan Wenzel assists) 48-31
16:59 +2 Garrett Hien makes two point layup (JP Pegues assists) 48-33
16:43   Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (JP Pegues steals)  
16:29   Caden Powell blocks Ben VanderWal's two point layup  
16:27   Cam Manyawu defensive rebound  
16:27   Jump ball. (Cowboys gains possession)  
16:08   Akuel Kot misses three point jump shot  
16:06   Ben VanderWal defensive rebound  
15:56   Ben VanderWal misses three point jump shot  
15:54   Marcus Foster offensive rebound  
15:54   Kobe Newton shooting foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)  
15:54 +1 Marcus Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-34
15:54 +1 Marcus Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-35
15:52   Sam Griffin misses two point layup  
15:52   Cowboys offensive rebound  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:31   Sam Griffin misses two point jump shot  
15:29   Marcus Foster defensive rebound  
15:16   Akuel Kot personal foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)  
15:11   Brendan Wenzel personal foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)  
14:54 +3 JP Pegues makes three point jump shot (Ben VanderWal assists) 48-38
14:37   Akuel Kot misses three point jump shot  
14:35   Caden Powell offensive rebound  
14:26 +2 Caden Powell makes two point layup 50-38
14:06 +2 Carter Whitt makes two point jump shot (Cooper Bowser assists) 50-40
13:51   JP Pegues personal foul (Caden Powell draws the foul)  
13:37   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
13:33   Garrett Hien shooting foul (Akuel Kot draws the foul)  
13:33 +1 Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-40
13:33 +1 Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-40
13:13   Garrett Hien misses two point layup  
13:11   Caden Powell defensive rebound  
12:58   Garrett Hien shooting foul (Caden Powell draws the foul)  
12:58   Caden Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:58 +1 Caden Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-40
12:40 +2 Marcus Foster makes two point layup 53-42
12:20   Oleg Kojenets turnover (lost ball)  
11:59   Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot  
11:57   Ben VanderWal offensive rebound  
11:49 +2 Cooper Bowser makes two point dunk (Carter Whitt assists) 53-44
11:31   Brendan Wenzel misses two point jump shot  
11:29   Kael Combs offensive rebound  
11:18   Kael Combs misses two point layup  
11:16   Cooper Bowser defensive rebound  
11:10   Marcus Foster misses two point layup  
11:07   Cooper Bowser offensive rebound  
11:07   Cooper Bowser misses two point layup  
11:06   Oleg Kojenets defensive rebound  
10:58   Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot  
10:55   Ben VanderWal defensive rebound  
10:47   Kael Combs personal foul (Paladins draws the foul)  
10:47   TV timeout  
10:29 +2 Marcus Foster makes two point jump shot 53-46
10:15 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot 55-46
9:59   Caden Powell shooting foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)  
9:59 +1 Marcus Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-47
9:59 +1 Marcus Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-48
9:50 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point layup 57-48
9:36   JP Pegues misses two point layup  
9:34   Cooper Bowser offensive rebound  
9:29   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
9:27   Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound  
9:10 +2 Akuel Kot makes two point layup 59-48
8:45 +2 Marcus Foster makes two point layup (Pjay Smith Jr. assists) 59-50
8:32   Pjay Smith Jr. personal foul (Akuel Kot draws the foul)  
8:23   Akuel Kot misses three point jump shot  
8:21   JP Pegues defensive rebound  
8:04   Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot  
8:02   Ben VanderWal offensive rebound  
7:52   Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot  
7:50   Caden Powell defensive rebound  
7:35 +3 Kobe Newton makes three point jump shot (Caden Powell assists) 62-50
7:21 +2 JP Pegues makes two point jump shot 62-52
7:21   Paladins 30 second timeout  
7:04   Cooper Bowser blocks Akuel Kot's two point jump shot  
7:02   Cooper Bowser defensive rebound  
6:47 +2 JP Pegues makes two point jump shot 62-54
6:28   Sam Griffin misses two point jump shot  
6:26   Marcus Foster defensive rebound  
6:11 +3 JP Pegues makes three point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists) 62-57
6:11   Kobe Newton shooting foul (JP Pegues draws the foul)  
6:11 +1 JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 1 62-58
5:52   Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot  
5:50   Marcus Foster defensive rebound  
5:41   JP Pegues misses two point layup  
5:39   Caden Powell defensive rebound  
5:28 +2 Caden Powell makes two point layup (Akuel Kot assists) 64-58
5:14 +2 Carter Whitt makes two point jump shot 64-60
4:54 +2 Sam Griffin makes two point layup 66-60
4:36 +2 JP Pegues makes two point layup 66-62
4:15   Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot  
4:13   Cowboys offensive rebound  
4:04 +2 Akuel Kot makes two point layup 68-62
3:41   Cooper Bowser turnover (bad pass)  
3:41   TV timeout  
3:21   Kobe Newton turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Foster steals)  
3:09   Marcus Foster turnover (bad pass)  
2:53 +2 Caden Powell makes two point layup (Akuel Kot assists) 70-62
2:38   Marcus Foster offensive foul (Brendan Wenzel draws the foul)  
2:38   Marcus Foster turnover (offensive foul)  
2:25   Cooper Bowser blocks Akuel Kot's two point jump shot  
2:23   Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound  
2:16   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
2:14   Carter Whitt offensive rebound  
2:12 +3 Pjay Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists) 70-65
1:41   Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Pjay Smith Jr. steals)  
1:40   Brendan Wenzel shooting foul (JP Pegues draws the foul)  
1:40 +1 JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 2 70-66
1:40 +1 JP Pegues makes regular free throw 2 of 2 70-67
1:28 +3 Brendan Wenzel makes three point jump shot (Sam Griffin assists) 73-67
1:18   Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot  
1:16   Caden Powell defensive rebound  
1:14   Cooper Bowser personal foul (Caden Powell draws the foul)  
1:14 +1 Caden Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 74-67
1:14 +1 Caden Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 75-67
1:09   Caden Powell blocks JP Pegues's two point layup  
1:07   Cooper Bowser offensive rebound  
1:04   Kobe Newton shooting foul (Cooper Bowser draws the foul)  
1:04   Cooper Bowser misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:04 +1 Cooper Bowser makes regular free throw 2 of 2 75-68
0:55   Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Bowser steals)  
0:42   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
0:40   Caden Powell defensive rebound  
0:40   Marcus Foster shooting foul (Brendan Wenzel draws the foul)  
0:40   Brendan Wenzel misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:40 +1 Brendan Wenzel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 76-68
0:37 +3 JP Pegues makes three point jump shot 76-71
0:37   Paladins 60 second timeout  
0:33   Pjay Smith Jr. personal foul (Akuel Kot draws the foul)  
0:33 +1 Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 1 of 2 77-71
0:33 +1 Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 2 of 2 78-71
0:26   Caden Powell blocks Marcus Foster's two point layup  
0:24   Pjay Smith Jr. offensive rebound  
0:20   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
0:18   Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound  
0:11   Cowboys 60 second timeout  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Cowboys 60 second timeout 0:11
  Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound 0:18
  JP Pegues misses three point jump shot 0:20
  Pjay Smith Jr. offensive rebound 0:24
  Caden Powell blocks Marcus Foster's two point layup 0:26
+ 1 Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:33
+ 1 Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:33
  Pjay Smith Jr. personal foul (Akuel Kot draws the foul) 0:33
  Paladins 60 second timeout 0:37
+ 3 JP Pegues makes three point jump shot 0:37
+ 1 Brendan Wenzel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:40
Team Stats
Points 78 71
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 27-65 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 12-25 (48.0%) 8-34 (23.5%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 36
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 23 21
Team 4 3
Assists 18 17
Steals 5 10
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
3
S. Griffin G
26 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
1
J. Pegues G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
Wyoming 4-1 374178
Furman 3-2 284371
HTC Center Conway, SC
HTC Center Conway, SC
Team Stats
Wyoming 4-1 80.0 PPG 43.0 RPG 13.8 APG
Furman 3-2 86.5 PPG 42.3 RPG 18.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Griffin G 19.0 PPG 1.8 RPG 3.0 APG 54.2 FG%
00
. Pegues G 19.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 6.0 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
S. Griffin G 26 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
1
J. Pegues G 22 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
47.5 FG% 41.5
48.0 3PT FG% 23.5
83.3 FT% 90.0
Wyoming
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Griffin 26 1 4 11/19 4/8 0/0 0 36 0 0 5 1 0
A. Kot 20 3 4 7/17 2/5 4/4 2 40 1 0 2 0 3
C. Powell 13 13 4 4/6 0/0 5/6 2 33 1 4 2 4 9
B. Wenzel 13 6 2 4/8 4/6 1/2 3 39 2 1 0 0 6
C. Manyawu 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Griffin 26 1 4 11/19 4/8 0/0 0 36 0 0 5 1 0
A. Kot 20 3 4 7/17 2/5 4/4 2 40 1 0 2 0 3
C. Powell 13 13 4 4/6 0/0 5/6 2 33 1 4 2 4 9
B. Wenzel 13 6 2 4/8 4/6 1/2 3 39 2 1 0 0 6
C. Manyawu 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Newton 6 1 2 2/6 2/6 0/0 4 31 0 0 1 0 1
O. Kojenets 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 0 1
K. Combs 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 1 0
C. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sirtautas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Walters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Theodosiou - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 29 18 28/59 12/25 10/12 14 201 5 5 13 6 23
Furman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pegues 22 3 1 8/21 3/11 3/3 2 36 2 0 3 1 2
M. Foster 18 7 0 6/12 1/5 5/5 2 32 2 0 3 1 6
P. Smith Jr 5 4 4 2/3 1/2 0/0 3 24 2 0 0 2 2
G. Hien 4 2 3 2/7 0/3 0/0 4 17 0 1 2 0 2
T. Hughey 0 1 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pegues 22 3 1 8/21 3/11 3/3 2 36 2 0 3 1 2
M. Foster 18 7 0 6/12 1/5 5/5 2 32 2 0 3 1 6
P. Smith Jr 5 4 4 2/3 1/2 0/0 3 24 2 0 0 2 2
G. Hien 4 2 3 2/7 0/3 0/0 4 17 0 1 2 0 2
T. Hughey 0 1 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Whitt 9 3 7 4/8 1/5 0/0 2 28 1 0 1 1 2
D. Molnar 5 2 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 12 2 0 1 1 1
C. Bowser 5 7 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 23 1 2 1 4 3
B. VanderWal 3 4 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 2 2
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Humphries - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Bronson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Tillman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Burr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 33 17 27/65 8/34 9/10 16 199 10 3 13 12 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola