WYO
FURMAN
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Oleg Kojenets vs. Caden Powell (Sam Griffin gains possession)
|19:55
|Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (JP Pegues steals)
|19:46
|JP Pegues turnover (bad pass) (Caden Powell steals)
|19:17
|Caden Powell turnover (bad pass) (Pjay Smith Jr. steals)
|18:55
|Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|Caden Powell defensive rebound
|18:34
|+3
|Akuel Kot makes three point jump shot (Caden Powell assists)
|3-0
|18:20
|Cam Manyawu personal foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)
|18:12
|Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|Akuel Kot defensive rebound
|17:52
|+2
|Caden Powell makes two point layup (Sam Griffin assists)
|5-0
|17:37
|Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|Cam Manyawu defensive rebound
|17:28
|Caden Powell offensive foul (Paladins draws the foul)
|17:28
|Caden Powell turnover (offensive foul)
|17:19
|Tyrese Hughey turnover (lost ball)
|16:58
|+2
|Akuel Kot makes two point jump shot
|7-0
|16:45
|Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|JP Pegues offensive rebound
|16:34
|+3
|Marcus Foster makes three point jump shot (Garrett Hien assists)
|7-3
|16:22
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point layup (Cam Manyawu assists)
|9-3
|16:07
|Marcus Foster turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Wenzel steals)
|15:44
|Cam Manyawu misses two point jump shot
|15:42
|Paladins defensive rebound
|15:42
|TV timeout
|15:20
|JP Pegues misses two point jump shot
|15:18
|Caden Powell defensive rebound
|15:03
|Brendan Wenzel misses two point jump shot
|15:01
|Garrett Hien defensive rebound
|14:57
|JP Pegues turnover (bad pass) (Cowboys steals)
|14:47
|Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot
|14:45
|Carter Whitt defensive rebound
|14:35
|Davis Molnar misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound
|14:19
|Brendan Wenzel misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|Caden Powell offensive rebound
|14:17
|Pjay Smith Jr. personal foul (Cowboys draws the foul)
|14:14
|+3
|Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Kobe Newton assists)
|12-3
|13:45
|Carter Whitt turnover (traveling)
|13:34
|Oleg Kojenets offensive foul (Ben VanderWal draws the foul)
|13:34
|Oleg Kojenets turnover (offensive foul)
|13:23
|+3
|Carter Whitt makes three point jump shot (Pjay Smith Jr. assists)
|12-6
|13:10
|Oleg Kojenets misses two point layup
|13:08
|Garrett Hien defensive rebound
|13:00
|+2
|Davis Molnar makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists)
|12-8
|12:35
|Ben VanderWal personal foul (Oleg Kojenets draws the foul)
|12:29
|Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot
|12:27
|Davis Molnar defensive rebound
|12:11
|+3
|Ben VanderWal makes three point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists)
|12-11
|12:00
|+2
|Akuel Kot makes two point layup (Kael Combs assists)
|14-11
|11:50
|Brendan Wenzel blocks Pjay Smith Jr.'s three point jump shot
|11:48
|Davis Molnar offensive rebound
|11:43
|Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|Pjay Smith Jr. offensive rebound
|11:40
|Garrett Hien turnover (traveling)
|11:40
|TV timeout
|11:26
|Kael Combs turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Foster steals)
|11:17
|Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|Akuel Kot defensive rebound
|11:15
|Garrett Hien personal foul
|11:00
|Akuel Kot turnover (bad pass) (Carter Whitt steals)
|10:48
|+2
|Garrett Hien makes two point layup (Carter Whitt assists)
|14-13
|10:40
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|10:26
|+3
|Kobe Newton makes three point jump shot (Sam Griffin assists)
|17-13
|10:14
|Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|Kobe Newton defensive rebound
|9:43
|Kobe Newton misses three point jump shot
|9:41
|Carter Whitt defensive rebound
|9:25
|Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot
|9:23
|Caden Powell defensive rebound
|9:00
|Caden Powell misses two point layup
|8:58
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|8:50
|+2
|JP Pegues makes two point layup (Garrett Hien assists)
|17-15
|8:30
|Garrett Hien blocks Sam Griffin's two point jump shot
|8:28
|Sam Griffin offensive rebound
|8:15
|+3
|Brendan Wenzel makes three point jump shot (Sam Griffin assists)
|20-15
|8:10
|Garrett Hien turnover (bad pass) (Akuel Kot steals)
|8:07
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point layup (Akuel Kot assists)
|22-15
|8:00
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound
|7:38
|+3
|Brendan Wenzel makes three point jump shot (Akuel Kot assists)
|25-15
|7:14
|+2
|JP Pegues makes two point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists)
|25-17
|6:56
|Kobe Newton misses three point jump shot
|6:54
|Paladins defensive rebound
|6:52
|TV timeout
|6:42
|Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot
|6:40
|Cooper Bowser offensive rebound
|6:33
|+3
|Davis Molnar makes three point jump shot (Pjay Smith Jr. assists)
|25-20
|6:08
|Kobe Newton misses three point jump shot
|6:06
|Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|5:49
|+2
|Cooper Bowser makes two point dunk (Pjay Smith Jr. assists)
|25-22
|5:33
|+3
|Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Kobe Newton assists)
|28-22
|5:11
|+2
|Pjay Smith Jr. makes two point jump shot
|28-24
|4:53
|Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|4:51
|Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound
|4:40
|Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|Cowboys defensive rebound
|4:23
|Caden Powell misses two point jump shot
|4:21
|Cooper Bowser defensive rebound
|4:15
|Ben VanderWal turnover (traveling)
|3:49
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot
|30-24
|3:34
|Kobe Newton personal foul (Davis Molnar draws the foul)
|3:34
|TV timeout
|3:28
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|3:26
|Akuel Kot defensive rebound
|3:05
|Carter Whitt personal foul (Cowboys draws the foul)
|2:55
|+2
|Akuel Kot makes two point layup
|32-24
|2:45
|+2
|Carter Whitt makes two point layup
|32-26
|2:38
|Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot
|2:36
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|2:11
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|2:09
|Caden Powell defensive rebound
|1:55
|Brendan Wenzel misses three point jump shot
|1:53
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|1:34
|+2
|Marcus Foster makes two point jump shot
|32-28
|1:14
|Carter Whitt personal foul (Akuel Kot draws the foul)
|1:12
|Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Davis Molnar steals)
|1:08
|Davis Molnar turnover (bad pass)
|0:54
|Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|0:51
|Garrett Hien personal foul
|0:42
|Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot
|0:40
|Caden Powell offensive rebound
|0:40
|Davis Molnar shooting foul (Caden Powell draws the foul)
|0:40
|+1
|Caden Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-28
|0:40
|+1
|Caden Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-28
|0:38
|Caden Powell blocks JP Pegues's two point layup
|0:38
|Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound
|0:34
|Kobe Newton misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Caden Powell offensive rebound
|0:32
|+3
|Brendan Wenzel makes three point jump shot (Caden Powell assists)
|37-28
|0:01
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Paladins offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|Akuel Kot personal foul (Paladins draws the foul)
|19:36
|+2
|Marcus Foster makes two point layup (Garrett Hien assists)
|37-30
|19:34
|Brendan Wenzel shooting foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)
|19:34
|+1
|Marcus Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-31
|19:21
|Akuel Kot turnover (bad pass) (Davis Molnar steals)
|19:11
|Davis Molnar misses two point layup
|19:09
|Cam Manyawu defensive rebound
|19:00
|JP Pegues personal foul
|18:45
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot
|39-31
|18:25
|Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot
|18:23
|Cowboys defensive rebound
|18:08
|+3
|Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Caden Powell assists)
|42-31
|17:56
|JP Pegues turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Wenzel steals)
|17:55
|+3
|Akuel Kot makes three point jump shot (Brendan Wenzel assists)
|45-31
|17:55
|Paladins 30 second timeout
|17:40
|Garrett Hien misses two point layup
|17:38
|Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound
|17:22
|+3
|Sam Griffin makes three point jump shot (Brendan Wenzel assists)
|48-31
|16:59
|+2
|Garrett Hien makes two point layup (JP Pegues assists)
|48-33
|16:43
|Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (JP Pegues steals)
|16:29
|Caden Powell blocks Ben VanderWal's two point layup
|16:27
|Cam Manyawu defensive rebound
|16:27
|Jump ball. (Cowboys gains possession)
|16:08
|Akuel Kot misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|Ben VanderWal defensive rebound
|15:56
|Ben VanderWal misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|Marcus Foster offensive rebound
|15:54
|Kobe Newton shooting foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)
|15:54
|+1
|Marcus Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-34
|15:54
|+1
|Marcus Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-35
|15:52
|Sam Griffin misses two point layup
|15:52
|Cowboys offensive rebound
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:31
|Sam Griffin misses two point jump shot
|15:29
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|15:16
|Akuel Kot personal foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)
|15:11
|Brendan Wenzel personal foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)
|14:54
|+3
|JP Pegues makes three point jump shot (Ben VanderWal assists)
|48-38
|14:37
|Akuel Kot misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|Caden Powell offensive rebound
|14:26
|+2
|Caden Powell makes two point layup
|50-38
|14:06
|+2
|Carter Whitt makes two point jump shot (Cooper Bowser assists)
|50-40
|13:51
|JP Pegues personal foul (Caden Powell draws the foul)
|13:37
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|13:33
|Garrett Hien shooting foul (Akuel Kot draws the foul)
|13:33
|+1
|Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-40
|13:33
|+1
|Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-40
|13:13
|Garrett Hien misses two point layup
|13:11
|Caden Powell defensive rebound
|12:58
|Garrett Hien shooting foul (Caden Powell draws the foul)
|12:58
|Caden Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:58
|+1
|Caden Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-40
|12:40
|+2
|Marcus Foster makes two point layup
|53-42
|12:20
|Oleg Kojenets turnover (lost ball)
|11:59
|Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot
|11:57
|Ben VanderWal offensive rebound
|11:49
|+2
|Cooper Bowser makes two point dunk (Carter Whitt assists)
|53-44
|11:31
|Brendan Wenzel misses two point jump shot
|11:29
|Kael Combs offensive rebound
|11:18
|Kael Combs misses two point layup
|11:16
|Cooper Bowser defensive rebound
|11:10
|Marcus Foster misses two point layup
|11:07
|Cooper Bowser offensive rebound
|11:07
|Cooper Bowser misses two point layup
|11:06
|Oleg Kojenets defensive rebound
|10:58
|Akuel Kot misses two point jump shot
|10:55
|Ben VanderWal defensive rebound
|10:47
|Kael Combs personal foul (Paladins draws the foul)
|10:47
|TV timeout
|10:29
|+2
|Marcus Foster makes two point jump shot
|53-46
|10:15
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot
|55-46
|9:59
|Caden Powell shooting foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)
|9:59
|+1
|Marcus Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-47
|9:59
|+1
|Marcus Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-48
|9:50
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point layup
|57-48
|9:36
|JP Pegues misses two point layup
|9:34
|Cooper Bowser offensive rebound
|9:29
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound
|9:10
|+2
|Akuel Kot makes two point layup
|59-48
|8:45
|+2
|Marcus Foster makes two point layup (Pjay Smith Jr. assists)
|59-50
|8:32
|Pjay Smith Jr. personal foul (Akuel Kot draws the foul)
|8:23
|Akuel Kot misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|8:04
|Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|Ben VanderWal offensive rebound
|7:52
|Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot
|7:50
|Caden Powell defensive rebound
|7:35
|+3
|Kobe Newton makes three point jump shot (Caden Powell assists)
|62-50
|7:21
|+2
|JP Pegues makes two point jump shot
|62-52
|7:21
|Paladins 30 second timeout
|7:04
|Cooper Bowser blocks Akuel Kot's two point jump shot
|7:02
|Cooper Bowser defensive rebound
|6:47
|+2
|JP Pegues makes two point jump shot
|62-54
|6:28
|Sam Griffin misses two point jump shot
|6:26
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|6:11
|+3
|JP Pegues makes three point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists)
|62-57
|6:11
|Kobe Newton shooting foul (JP Pegues draws the foul)
|6:11
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|62-58
|5:52
|Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|5:50
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|5:41
|JP Pegues misses two point layup
|5:39
|Caden Powell defensive rebound
|5:28
|+2
|Caden Powell makes two point layup (Akuel Kot assists)
|64-58
|5:14
|+2
|Carter Whitt makes two point jump shot
|64-60
|4:54
|+2
|Sam Griffin makes two point layup
|66-60
|4:36
|+2
|JP Pegues makes two point layup
|66-62
|4:15
|Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|4:13
|Cowboys offensive rebound
|4:04
|+2
|Akuel Kot makes two point layup
|68-62
|3:41
|Cooper Bowser turnover (bad pass)
|3:41
|TV timeout
|3:21
|Kobe Newton turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Foster steals)
|3:09
|Marcus Foster turnover (bad pass)
|2:53
|+2
|Caden Powell makes two point layup (Akuel Kot assists)
|70-62
|2:38
|Marcus Foster offensive foul (Brendan Wenzel draws the foul)
|2:38
|Marcus Foster turnover (offensive foul)
|2:25
|Cooper Bowser blocks Akuel Kot's two point jump shot
|2:23
|Pjay Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|2:16
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|2:14
|Carter Whitt offensive rebound
|2:12
|+3
|Pjay Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists)
|70-65
|1:41
|Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Pjay Smith Jr. steals)
|1:40
|Brendan Wenzel shooting foul (JP Pegues draws the foul)
|1:40
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-66
|1:40
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-67
|1:28
|+3
|Brendan Wenzel makes three point jump shot (Sam Griffin assists)
|73-67
|1:18
|Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot
|1:16
|Caden Powell defensive rebound
|1:14
|Cooper Bowser personal foul (Caden Powell draws the foul)
|1:14
|+1
|Caden Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-67
|1:14
|+1
|Caden Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-67
|1:09
|Caden Powell blocks JP Pegues's two point layup
|1:07
|Cooper Bowser offensive rebound
|1:04
|Kobe Newton shooting foul (Cooper Bowser draws the foul)
|1:04
|Cooper Bowser misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:04
|+1
|Cooper Bowser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-68
|0:55
|Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Bowser steals)
|0:42
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|0:40
|Caden Powell defensive rebound
|0:40
|Marcus Foster shooting foul (Brendan Wenzel draws the foul)
|0:40
|Brendan Wenzel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:40
|+1
|Brendan Wenzel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-68
|0:37
|+3
|JP Pegues makes three point jump shot
|76-71
|0:37
|Paladins 60 second timeout
|0:33
|Pjay Smith Jr. personal foul (Akuel Kot draws the foul)
|0:33
|+1
|Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-71
|0:33
|+1
|Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-71
|0:26
|Caden Powell blocks Marcus Foster's two point layup
|0:24
|Pjay Smith Jr. offensive rebound
|0:20
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound
|0:11
|Cowboys 60 second timeout
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Cowboys 60 second timeout
|0:11
|Brendan Wenzel defensive rebound
|0:18
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|0:20
|Pjay Smith Jr. offensive rebound
|0:24
|Caden Powell blocks Marcus Foster's two point layup
|0:26
|+ 1
|Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:33
|+ 1
|Akuel Kot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:33
|Pjay Smith Jr. personal foul (Akuel Kot draws the foul)
|0:33
|Paladins 60 second timeout
|0:37
|+ 3
|JP Pegues makes three point jump shot
|0:37
|+ 1
|Brendan Wenzel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|71
|Field Goals
|28-59 (47.5%)
|27-65 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|12-25 (48.0%)
|8-34 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|36
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|23
|21
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|18
|17
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
26 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
|Top Scorers
|S. Griffin G
|26 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|J. Pegues G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|48.0
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Griffin
|26
|1
|4
|11/19
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|36
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|A. Kot
|20
|3
|4
|7/17
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Powell
|13
|13
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|33
|1
|4
|2
|4
|9
|B. Wenzel
|13
|6
|2
|4/8
|4/6
|1/2
|3
|39
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
|C. Manyawu
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Griffin
|26
|1
|4
|11/19
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|36
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|A. Kot
|20
|3
|4
|7/17
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Powell
|13
|13
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|33
|1
|4
|2
|4
|9
|B. Wenzel
|13
|6
|2
|4/8
|4/6
|1/2
|3
|39
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
|C. Manyawu
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Newton
|6
|1
|2
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Kojenets
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Combs
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sirtautas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Walters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Theodosiou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|29
|18
|28/59
|12/25
|10/12
|14
|201
|5
|5
|13
|6
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pegues
|22
|3
|1
|8/21
|3/11
|3/3
|2
|36
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|M. Foster
|18
|7
|0
|6/12
|1/5
|5/5
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6
|P. Smith Jr
|5
|4
|4
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|24
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|G. Hien
|4
|2
|3
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|T. Hughey
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pegues
|22
|3
|1
|8/21
|3/11
|3/3
|2
|36
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|M. Foster
|18
|7
|0
|6/12
|1/5
|5/5
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6
|P. Smith Jr
|5
|4
|4
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|24
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|G. Hien
|4
|2
|3
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|T. Hughey
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Whitt
|9
|3
|7
|4/8
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Molnar
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Bowser
|5
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|23
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|B. VanderWal
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Humphries
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Bronson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Tillman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Burr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|33
|17
|27/65
|8/34
|9/10
|16
|199
|10
|3
|13
|12
|21