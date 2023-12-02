McKneely, Beekman power Virginia's 84-62 win over Syracuse in ACC opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Isaac McKneely scored 22 points, Reece Beekman added 13 points with eight assists, and hot-shooting Virginia defeated Syracuse 84-62 in an ACC opener on Saturday.
McKneely was 8-for-11 shooting, making 6-of-8 3-pointers, and grabbed five rebounds. Andrew Rohde added 10 points, four assists and three rebounds. Virginia shot 54.5% for the game and made 12 of 21 3-pointers (57.1%).
The Cavaliers (7-1) hit eight 3-pointers in the first 12 1/2 minutes of the second half, pushing a 13-point halftime lead to 33 points, 75-42. The Orange struggled from 3-point distance in the second half, making only 2 of 12, but a 10-0 run over a 3-minute stretch helped cut their deficit to 22 points by game's end.
JJ Starling led Syracuse (5-3) with 16 points and Maliq Brown added 10. Syracuse shot 40.7% overall and 5-for-20 on 3-pointers.
Judah Mintz, who leads Syracuse in scoring this season (20.4ppg coming in), was held to five points after going for a career-high 33 against LSU earlier in the week. Beekman was the primary defender against Mintz.
McKneely made 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first, leading Virginia to a 37-24 halftime lead. The score was tied at 17 with 7 minutes left and the Cavaliers led 19-18 a minute later before closing the half an 18-6 run in which McKneely scored eight points.
Virginia improved to 15-0 in ACC openers under coach Tony Bennett.
Virginia returns to nonconference play with a home game against North Carolina Central on Tuesday. Syracuse also has a nonconference home game on Tuesday, against Cornell.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Quadir Copeland makes two point layup
|0:15
|+ 2
|Tristan How makes two point jump shot (Bryce Walker assists)
|0:28
|+ 3
|J.J. Starling makes three point jump shot (Benny Williams assists)
|0:39
|+ 1
|Taine Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:54
|Taine Murray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:54
|Benny Williams shooting foul (Taine Murray draws the foul)
|0:54
|+ 1
|Benny Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:58
|+ 1
|Benny Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:58
|Jordan Minor personal foul
|0:58
|Benny Williams defensive rebound
|0:59
|Tristan How misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|84
|Field Goals
|22-54 (40.7%)
|30-55 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|12-21 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|33
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|16
|20
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|10
|21
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|9
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Starling G
|11.3 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|3.9 APG
|38.6 FG%
|
00
|. McKneely G
|9.8 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|38.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Starling G
|16 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|I. McKneely G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Starling
|16
|0
|2
|6/12
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N. McLeod
|6
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Bell
|5
|2
|1
|2/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Mintz
|5
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Taylor
|3
|5
|3
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Brown
|10
|5
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Q. Copeland
|8
|6
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|23
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2
|B. Williams
|6
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|4/8
|3
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Hima
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ruffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Westry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gatty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|24
|10
|22/54
|5/20
|13/19
|14
|200
|6
|2
|14
|8
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. McKneely
|22
|5
|2
|8/11
|6/8
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|R. Beekman
|13
|1
|8
|5/7
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A. Rohde
|10
|3
|4
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Groves
|8
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Dunn
|4
|4
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|22
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Murray
|7
|2
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|L. Bond III
|6
|6
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|E. Gertrude
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|19
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|B. Buchanan
|6
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. How
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Walker
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Minor
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bliss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|28
|21
|30/55
|12/21
|12/15
|13
|200
|8
|4
|9
|8
|20