HAMP
DREXEL

1st Half
HAMP
Pirates
10
DREX
Dragons
15

Time Team Play Score
13:13   Luke House turnover (traveling)  
13:38   Kyrese Mullen turnover (lost ball) (Garfield Turner steals)  
13:38   Jump ball. Kyrese Mullen vs. Garfield Turner (Garfield Turner gains possession)  
13:41   Kyrese Mullen offensive rebound  
13:43   Kyrese Mullen misses two point layup  
14:03 +2 Lucas Monroe makes two point driving layup 10-15
14:12   Trey Thomas turnover (Mate Okros steals)  
14:23   Joshua Lusane offensive rebound  
14:25   Kyrese Mullen misses three point jump shot  
14:35   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. defensive rebound  
14:37   Justin Moore misses two point jump shot  
14:49   Jordan Nesbitt turnover (offensive foul)  
14:49   Jordan Nesbitt offensive foul  
14:57 +2 Amari Williams makes two point layup 10-13
15:04   Amari Williams offensive rebound  
15:05   Amari Williams misses two point layup  
15:10   Kyrese Mullen turnover (Amari Williams steals)  
15:23 +1 Amari Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-11
15:23   Amari Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:23   TV timeout  
15:23   Ja'Von Benson shooting foul (Amari Williams draws the foul)  
15:41 +2 Tristan Maxwell makes two point stepback jump shot 10-10
16:02 +3 Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 8-10
16:35 +2 Kyrese Mullen makes two point layup (Jordan Nesbitt assists) 8-7
16:56   Kyrese Mullen defensive rebound  
16:58   Lucas Monroe misses two point layup  
17:26 +3 Jordan Nesbitt makes three point jump shot (Tedrick Wilcox Jr. assists) 6-7
17:45 +2 Amari Williams makes two point running dunk 3-7
17:51   Tristan Maxwell turnover (Amari Williams steals)  
18:05 +3 Luke House makes three point jump shot (Lucas Monroe assists) 3-5
18:18 +3 Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tristan Maxwell assists) 3-2
18:24   Kyrese Mullen defensive rebound  
18:26   Justin Moore misses two point layup  
18:40   Amari Williams defensive rebound  
18:42   Tristan Maxwell misses three point jump shot  
18:54   Jordan Nesbitt defensive rebound  
18:56   Ja'Von Benson blocks Justin Moore's two point layup  
19:26   Tristan Maxwell turnover (lost ball) (Mate Okros steals)  
19:49 +2 Lucas Monroe makes two point layup (Amari Williams assists) 0-2
20:00   Ja'Von Benson vs. Amari Williams (Dragons gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 10 15
Field Goals 4-7 (57.1%) 6-11 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 6 2
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 4 1
Team 0 0
Assists 3 3
Steals 0 5
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 6 1
Fouls 2 0
Technicals 0 0
8
J. Nesbitt G
3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
22
A. Williams F
5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
John A Daskalakis Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
Hampton 4-8 80.4 PPG 43.2 RPG 14.5 APG
Drexel 7-6 70.5 PPG 44.6 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Wilcox Jr. G 13.9 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.5 APG 45.2 FG%
00
. Williams F 11.1 PPG 8.1 RPG 2.1 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Wilcox Jr. G 3 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
22
A. Williams F 5 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
57.1 FG% 54.5
50.0 3PT FG% 100.0
0 FT% 50.0
Hampton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nesbitt 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Wilcox Jr. 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
K. Mullen 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 1 2
T. Maxwell 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 0
J. Benson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lusane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nesbitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Raymond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banister Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 6 3 4/7 2/4 0/0 2 0 0 1 6 2 4
Drexel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Williams 5 2 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 - 2 0 0 1 1
L. Monroe 4 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Okros 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 2 0 0 0 0
L. House 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
J. Moore 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bergens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. MaGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hargrove - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fuentes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Bayigamba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Oden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 15 2 3 6/11 2/2 1/2 0 0 5 0 1 1 1
