HAMP
DREXEL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:13
|Luke House turnover (traveling)
|13:38
|Kyrese Mullen turnover (lost ball) (Garfield Turner steals)
|13:38
|Jump ball. Kyrese Mullen vs. Garfield Turner (Garfield Turner gains possession)
|13:41
|Kyrese Mullen offensive rebound
|13:43
|Kyrese Mullen misses two point layup
|14:03
|+2
|Lucas Monroe makes two point driving layup
|10-15
|14:12
|Trey Thomas turnover (Mate Okros steals)
|14:20
|Jump ball. (Pirates gains possession)
|14:23
|Joshua Lusane offensive rebound
|14:25
|Kyrese Mullen misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. defensive rebound
|14:37
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|14:49
|Jordan Nesbitt turnover (offensive foul)
|14:49
|Jordan Nesbitt offensive foul
|14:57
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point layup
|10-13
|15:04
|Amari Williams offensive rebound
|15:05
|Amari Williams misses two point layup
|15:10
|Kyrese Mullen turnover (Amari Williams steals)
|15:23
|+1
|Amari Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-11
|15:23
|Amari Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:23
|TV timeout
|15:23
|Ja'Von Benson shooting foul (Amari Williams draws the foul)
|15:41
|+2
|Tristan Maxwell makes two point stepback jump shot
|10-10
|16:02
|+3
|Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|8-10
|16:35
|+2
|Kyrese Mullen makes two point layup (Jordan Nesbitt assists)
|8-7
|16:56
|Kyrese Mullen defensive rebound
|16:58
|Lucas Monroe misses two point layup
|17:26
|+3
|Jordan Nesbitt makes three point jump shot (Tedrick Wilcox Jr. assists)
|6-7
|17:45
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point running dunk
|3-7
|17:51
|Tristan Maxwell turnover (Amari Williams steals)
|18:05
|+3
|Luke House makes three point jump shot (Lucas Monroe assists)
|3-5
|18:18
|+3
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tristan Maxwell assists)
|3-2
|18:24
|Kyrese Mullen defensive rebound
|18:26
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|18:40
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|18:42
|Tristan Maxwell misses three point jump shot
|18:54
|Jordan Nesbitt defensive rebound
|18:56
|Ja'Von Benson blocks Justin Moore's two point layup
|19:26
|Tristan Maxwell turnover (lost ball) (Mate Okros steals)
|19:49
|+2
|Lucas Monroe makes two point layup (Amari Williams assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Ja'Von Benson vs. Amari Williams (Dragons gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|10
|15
|Field Goals
|4-7 (57.1%)
|6-11 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|2
|Offensive
|2
|1
|Defensive
|4
|1
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|3
|3
|Steals
|0
|5
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|1
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Wilcox Jr. G
|13.9 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.5 APG
|45.2 FG%
|
00
|. Williams F
|11.1 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|2.1 APG
|47.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Wilcox Jr. G
|3 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|A. Williams F
|5 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|57.1
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|100.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nesbitt
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Wilcox Jr.
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Mullen
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|T. Maxwell
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Benson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lusane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nesbitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Livingston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Raymond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banister Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|10
|6
|3
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|5
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Monroe
|4
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Okros
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. House
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Moore
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bergens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Blakeney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. MaGee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hargrove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fuentes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Bayigamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Oden Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|15
|2
|3
|6/11
|2/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1