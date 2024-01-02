Virginia battles Louisville, hopes home cooking serves up a victory
All three of Virginia's losses this season have been by 22 or more points, including two of the Cavaliers' last three games.
Those defeats all came away from Charlottesville, Va., where the Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are 8-0 heading into Wednesday night's game against Louisville (5-7, 0-1), a team that knows all about road struggles.
The Cardinals have lost 21 straight away from home. They haven't won a true road game in two years, dating back to a 67-64 decision at Georgia Tech on Jan. 2, 2022.
Virginia's most recent lopsided setback was a 76-54 decision on Saturday at Notre Dame. The Cavaliers also lost 65-41 to Wisconsin at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 20 and fell 77-54 at Memphis on Dec. 19.
Reece Beekman scored 15 points and Ryan Dunn had 13 in South Bend, but the Cavaliers shot 38.2 percent overall and were just 2-for-11 from 3-point range. The Fighting Irish shot 51 percent, knocked down 11 3-pointers and had a plus-13 edge in rebounding (40-27).
Virginia fell behind 13-0, trailed 41-24 at halftime and never recovered against Notre Dame.
"We've gotten beat pretty handily, for sure, three times and haven't been able to hang in there," Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said.
"And whether it's a hot team or you're playing a team that's mature and good and experienced, you've just got to find ways (to overcome adversity) ... but it's going to take a real connected, unified effort. First defensively, because when the defense goes, it's not good."
The defense wasn't good for Louisville last time out.
The well-rested Cardinals have been idle since a 95-76 loss to then-No. 9 Kentucky on Dec. 21. The rival Wildcats shot 51.5 percent from the field and sank 12 3-pointers to offset big efforts from Louisville's Skyy Clark (20 points) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (16 points, 11 rebounds).
"We affected them some. But as it wore on, we didn't quite keep it going," Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after that loss. "But as it wore on, we didn't quite keep it going. We stopped defending the way we should, and we didn't share the ball like we should have."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Louisville 5-7
|74.6 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Virginia 10-3
|65.8 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|15.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Clark
|12
|34.2
|15.8
|2.8
|2.7
|1.00
|0.10
|3.1
|39.5
|28.3
|76.5
|0.4
|2.4
|T. White
|12
|31.5
|12.7
|6.1
|1.8
|1.20
|0.40
|2.1
|40.3
|27.3
|71.7
|1.8
|4.3
|M. James
|12
|31.3
|12.3
|6.2
|1.4
|0.80
|0.10
|1.3
|39.8
|33.3
|81.8
|1.3
|4.8
|J. Traynor
|8
|25.5
|10.1
|4.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.50
|1.0
|51.6
|36.8
|50.0
|1.5
|3.1
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|12
|28.7
|9.8
|9.3
|0.8
|0.60
|0.90
|1.3
|54.8
|20.0
|75.0
|3.1
|6.3
|T. Johnson
|12
|21.9
|8.3
|1.5
|3.5
|1.20
|0.30
|2.3
|35.4
|22.2
|80.4
|0.5
|1
|C. Williams
|12
|13.3
|4.2
|1.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|36.4
|33.3
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|E. Okorafor
|10
|6.8
|2.7
|2.3
|0.1
|0.40
|0.50
|0.2
|59.1
|0.0
|50.0
|1.2
|1.1
|H. Miller
|4
|2.8
|1.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|40.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0
|D. Evans
|7
|9.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.0
|62.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|0.3
|K. Glenn
|12
|7.3
|0.9
|2.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|29.4
|0.0
|14.3
|0.8
|1.5
|D. Jovanovich
|7
|5.9
|0.4
|1.1
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|12.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|A. McCool
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Z. Payne
|6
|2.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|74.6
|41.2
|11.0
|5.80
|3.20
|12.7
|41.9
|28.9
|73.5
|12.9
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Beekman
|13
|29.9
|13.1
|3.4
|5.5
|2.30
|0.80
|1.8
|47.1
|27.0
|73.7
|0.4
|3
|I. McKneely
|12
|29.8
|10.8
|3.0
|1.8
|0.80
|0.30
|1.2
|41.0
|47.6
|82.4
|0.1
|2.9
|R. Dunn
|13
|25.9
|9.3
|6.7
|0.9
|2.10
|2.20
|0.8
|50.6
|19.0
|61.4
|2.4
|4.3
|J. Groves
|13
|20
|8.0
|2.2
|0.8
|0.70
|0.20
|0.3
|53.5
|45.7
|80.0
|0.5
|1.6
|L. Bond III
|13
|16.5
|6.8
|3.8
|0.9
|0.70
|0.40
|0.4
|54.2
|50.0
|75.0
|1.5
|2.3
|A. Rohde
|13
|29
|5.9
|2.7
|3.3
|0.60
|0.10
|1.2
|34.1
|29.8
|30.0
|0.1
|2.6
|E. Gertrude
|7
|13.4
|5.4
|1.7
|0.4
|1.10
|0.70
|1.1
|46.9
|12.5
|70.0
|0.1
|1.6
|B. Buchanan
|13
|15.2
|3.8
|3.2
|0.5
|0.60
|0.90
|0.8
|38.5
|0.0
|57.1
|1.5
|1.6
|D. Harris
|6
|19.5
|3.5
|2.5
|1.3
|1.00
|0.30
|1.2
|30.0
|40.0
|58.3
|0.2
|2.3
|T. Murray
|12
|12.3
|2.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|42.9
|35.7
|50.0
|0.2
|1.1
|J. Minor
|11
|7.5
|1.8
|1.8
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|40.9
|0.0
|66.7
|1.1
|0.7
|B. Walker
|5
|2.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|T. How
|6
|2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|65.8
|35.6
|15.6
|9.00
|5.40
|8.8
|45.0
|35.7
|64.6
|8.8
|23.8
-
YALE
HOW27
29146 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
SCUP
NCAS0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
GMU
LAS0
0141.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
LON
WINT0
0141 O/U
-3
6:30pm
-
HALL
23PROV0
0135 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
ARMY
LAF0
0124.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
BU
NAVY0
0130 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
OKST0
0135 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DALCHR
LT0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
DAV0
0135.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUQ
MASS0
0155 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
EVAN
INST0
0159 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
FOR
GW0
0149 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FURM
UNCG0
0151 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GT
FSU0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
HIPT
RAD0
0142.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
HC
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LEH
AMER0
0144.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LCHI
STL0
0144 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
L-MD
COLG0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
LOU
UVA0
0127 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP2
-
MER
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
RUTG
OSU0
0136 O/U
-8
7:00pm BTN
-
JOES
URI0
0146.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
TMC
NCCU0
0
7:00pm
-
VMI
WOFF0
0152.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
WCU
CIT0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
SAM0
0160.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm
-
MRSH
ULM0
0147 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
REIN
MTSU0
0
7:30pm
-
BRAD
VALP0
0136.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
16CLEM
MIA0
0154.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
SDAK0
0153 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0142 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
NCO
UND0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NAU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:05pm
-
XAV
NOVA0
0142 O/U
-8
8:30pm FS1
-
IND
NEB0
0151 O/U
-5
9:00pm BTN
-
NCST
ND0
0136.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ACCN
-
UNI
MOSU0
0143 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
RICE
TUL0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SDST
WEB0
0142.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STBN
VCU0
0138.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
STAN
UCLA0
0137.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESP2
-
STTHMN
IDHO0
0133 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
SAC0
0136 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
IDST
DU0
0149.5 O/U
-8
9:30pm
-
ORU
MTST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm
-
CAL
USC0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm PACN
-
FRES
SDSU0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
10:30pm FS1
-
CHA
CARK54
120
1:00pm