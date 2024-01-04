Point-guard duel highlights Minnesota-Michigan matchup
Two high-scoring offenses will collide Thursday night as resurgent Minnesota visits reeling Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., as the schools return to their Big Ten Conference schedules.
Minnesota (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) has won five games in a row, the last four blowout victories over lesser-quality nonconference opponents.
Meanwhile, Michigan (6-7, 1-1) has lost five of its past seven -- four setbacks to teams likely to make the NCAA Tournament field, but the last of the defeats was an 87-76 decision against visiting McNeese State. The game wasn't as close as the score might indicate.
"There were some passes that we tried, thought the guys were open by making cross-court passes that led to turnovers," Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said after the loss. "Defensively, they brought the juice, and we didn't."
The Golden Gophers are coming off an 80-62 win over Maine in which five Minnesota players scored in double figures and two more finished with eight points apiece.
Both teams can score in bulk: Michigan averages 83.2 points per game (35th best in the nation), while Minnesota is scoring 80.5 (63rd).
"We are going to be good offensively, but can we learn to rely on our defense?" Golden Gophers coach Ben Johnson said. "At the end of the day, you have to win with your defense for the next 2 1/2 months."
The game will feature a duel of two dynamic 5-foot-11 point guards: Michigan's Dug McDaniel (19.0 points, 5.0 assists per game) and Minnesota's Elijah Hawkins (8.3 points, 7.8 assists).
Minnesota benefits from the return of leading scorer Dawson Garcia, a 6-foot-11 forward who averages 17.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He returned for the Golden Gophers' 80-62 win over Maine on Friday after missing three games due to a Dec. 6 ankle injury.
Guards Mike Mitchell Jr. and Cam Christie are each averaging 11.3 points per game for Minnesota, while graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua is Michigan's second scoring option with 17.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Michigan leads the all-time series between the schools 94-63 and beat Minnesota last season at home and on the road in blowout wins.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Garcia
|10
|29.5
|17.6
|7.2
|2.1
|0.70
|1.00
|1.5
|48.4
|25.9
|83.6
|2
|5.2
|C. Christie
|12
|26.8
|11.3
|3.6
|2.4
|0.40
|0.50
|1.0
|44.8
|41.7
|76.2
|0.2
|3.4
|M. Mitchell Jr.
|13
|26.5
|11.3
|2.8
|2.8
|1.40
|0.30
|1.8
|47.0
|41.7
|77.8
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Ola-Joseph
|13
|20.2
|10.6
|2.8
|1.0
|0.40
|0.20
|1.0
|64.2
|57.9
|79.3
|0.9
|1.8
|P. Payne
|12
|19.9
|9.7
|5.2
|1.0
|0.30
|1.40
|1.3
|64.1
|0.0
|40.0
|1.8
|3.4
|E. Hawkins
|13
|29.3
|8.3
|3.8
|7.8
|1.70
|0.20
|2.7
|35.8
|32.5
|78.7
|0.6
|3.2
|I. Ihnen
|13
|18
|6.6
|3.2
|0.8
|0.70
|0.50
|0.8
|49.2
|40.5
|58.3
|1.2
|2.1
|B. Carrington
|10
|24.8
|5.8
|4.7
|1.7
|0.70
|0.50
|1.4
|35.8
|16.7
|78.9
|1
|3.7
|P. Fox
|13
|12.3
|4.0
|2.9
|1.2
|0.50
|0.60
|0.7
|71.0
|0.0
|44.4
|0.6
|2.3
|J. Wilson
|3
|7
|2.3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|75.0
|0.0
|25.0
|1
|0.7
|E. Reader
|2
|3.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|1
|K. Betts
|7
|7.7
|1.4
|0.3
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|26.7
|12.5
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Keinys
|5
|4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|60.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|W. Ramberg
|2
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Purcell
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|13
|0.0
|80.5
|42.7
|20.2
|6.60
|4.80
|12.7
|49.6
|36.4
|69.7
|11.2
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. McDaniel
|13
|36.2
|19.0
|4.2
|5.0
|1.10
|0.10
|2.5
|44.7
|39.0
|80.4
|0.8
|3.4
|O. Nkamhoua
|13
|32.9
|17.2
|7.5
|2.7
|0.60
|0.80
|2.6
|56.1
|41.9
|69.0
|1.9
|5.6
|T. Williams II
|13
|33.8
|12.3
|4.4
|1.4
|0.70
|0.50
|1.1
|46.4
|42.9
|76.5
|1.4
|3
|N. Burnett
|13
|31.6
|9.8
|4.3
|2.5
|1.00
|0.50
|1.6
|37.4
|33.3
|73.1
|1
|3.3
|W. Tschetter
|13
|17.1
|8.3
|2.8
|0.8
|0.20
|0.10
|0.8
|72.2
|65.0
|73.9
|0.7
|2.2
|T. Reed Jr.
|13
|23.8
|8.1
|6.0
|0.5
|0.80
|1.50
|1.8
|59.2
|0.0
|50.0
|2.5
|3.5
|T. Jackson
|13
|16.8
|5.7
|2.8
|0.5
|0.20
|0.50
|1.4
|43.9
|16.7
|72.4
|0.7
|2.2
|J. Llewellyn
|4
|9.8
|2.8
|0.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.3
|57.1
|60.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Y. Khayat
|7
|5
|2.1
|0.9
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|30.8
|16.7
|100.0
|0.3
|0.6
|G. Washington III
|10
|5.9
|0.6
|0.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|16.7
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|I. Burns
|4
|2.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|C. Smith
|4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|H. Hochberg
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Selvala
|5
|2.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|13
|0.0
|83.2
|42.3
|13.9
|4.70
|4.20
|13.3
|48.5
|38.3
|71.1
|11.3
|26.5
-
PEAY
BELLAR0
0132.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm
-
CAMP
NCAT0
0143.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
CCSU
STONEH0
0140.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
CHAR
HOFS0
0155 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0162 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
ELON
W&M0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
MRMK0
0145.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
HAMP
DEL0
0153.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
IUPU
RMU0
0142 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
JU
FGCU0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LIP
EKY0
0153.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
MIL
OAK0
0152 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MOSAVI
CLMB0
0
7:00pm
-
UNCW
DREX0
0138.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
ODU
TROY0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
PSU
MIST0
0147 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
STON
NE0
0144 O/U
-5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
TEMP
USF0
0146 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
TNTC
MORE0
0137.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
TOWS
MONM0
0132.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
UNF
STET0
0152 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
LIU0
0131.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
GB
DET0
0133 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
YSU
NKY0
0146 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
APP
USA0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
CABP
UTVA0
0135 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
CCAR
TXST0
0140.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
GASO
ARST0
0150 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
GAST
USM0
0147 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
19JMAD
LA0
0155.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
15MEM
TLSA0
0153 O/U
+9
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
UALR0
0152 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTA
TRLST0
0138 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
GCU
SUU0
0154.5 O/U
+11.5
8:30pm
-
SEMO
WIU0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
TNST
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm
-
EIU
UTM0
0152 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
MINN
MICH0
0149.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm PEAC
-
NTEX
WICH0
0134 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP2
-
ORE
WASH0
0155.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm PACN
-
PEP
24GONZ0
0157 O/U
-21
9:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
NMST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
COLO
10ARIZ0
0160 O/U
-12.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
UCSD
UCSB0
0148 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCI0
0134 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSUB0
0128 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CP0
0146 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
SF
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
+18.5
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCRV0
0138.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTU
SEA0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
SMC
USD0
0133 O/U
+13.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
WSU0
0134.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
SACL
LMU0
0149 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm
-
UTAH
ASU0
0146 O/U
+6.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
SFU
SHU67
79142 O/U
-9
11:00am
-
SFA
UTRGV85
78154 O/U
+9.5
1:00pm