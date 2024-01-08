No. 6 Kentucky hopes to keep soaring vs. reeling Missouri
No. 6 Kentucky has climbed up the rankings thanks to a stretch in which it has won nine of its past 10 games.
The Wildcats will try to continue their recent success when they play host to Missouri on Tuesday in Lexington, Ken.
Kentucky coach John Calipari credits his team's newfound depth for its strong start. The Wildcats sport a balanced offensive attack, featuring five players with scoring averages in double figures: Antonio Reaves (19.0 points per game), Rob Dillingham (13.7), Tre Mitchell (12.7), Reed Sheppard (12.6) and D.J. Wagner (12.1).
The Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) have three other players averaging at least 7.6 points per game.
"When you're playing bad, the past couple years, if a guy played bad, he was just bad the whole game," Calipari said. "(That's) just how it was. He would go 1-for-15. This team, the good news is if you're not playing great I can sub you (and) it doesn't hurt us that much.
"You don't have to be great every moment you're playing. We have enough guys now. We'll just sub and be ready for the next sub or the next game."
As with his earlier Kentucky teams, Calipari is getting plenty of production from his excellent freshman class that includes Wagner, Sheppard, Aaron Bradshaw and Dillingham.
"I don't care that they're young. They're dogs," Calipari said. "They have a will to win. They were playing to win the game (against Florida on Saturday) and that's why I wanted Robert (Dillingham) in at the end, offensively, because I knew he would play to win the game because that's his mentality."
The Wildcats pulled out an 87-85 victory against the Gators behind Bradshaw's pivotal 3-pointer and Sheppard's six late free throws.
"This is where you find out where you are right now," Calipari said. "Pleased for our guys but then this thing flips around and we play again on Tuesday? You kidding me? We have two (games) a week now."
Missouri (8-6, 0-1) opened SEC play by losing 75-68 to Georgia at home on Saturday for its fourth loss in the past five games.
The Tigers were doomed by two lengthy scoreless spells -- one that lasted more than seven minutes in the first half, when the Tigers fell behind by 17 points, and one that lasted nearly four minutes late in the game.
"I didn't really see anything during the scoring droughts because obviously, we're trying our hardest to get buckets," Tigers forward Noah Carter said. "But specifically, down the stretch, what got us in trouble is just not getting rebounds.
"The scoring droughts come, they go. This team is very skilled offensively so I'm not really worried about that."
One positive for Missouri against Georgia was the play of forward Aidan Shaw, who scored a career-high 14 points. Tigers coach Dennis Gates has been trying to get Shaw to become more assertive offensively.
"It was a good game for me because I was going off the game plan, really just doing what I do most and what I'm good at," Shaw said. "I was cutting 45 (degrees) in from the corner and watching my point guards go baseline."
The Tigers are paced by guard Sean East II, who averages 17.1 points and 3.9 assists per game. Carter is averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. East II
|14
|33.1
|17.1
|3.1
|3.9
|1.20
|0.10
|2.6
|55.4
|53.8
|78.6
|0.6
|2.5
|N. Carter
|14
|27.1
|11.5
|6.3
|1.5
|0.90
|1.00
|1.3
|39.4
|28.6
|79.5
|1.2
|5.1
|N. Honor
|14
|29.9
|10.9
|1.5
|2.1
|0.80
|0.10
|1.4
|38.6
|41.0
|81.8
|0.5
|1
|T. Bates
|14
|20.3
|10.2
|1.8
|1.0
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|53.3
|53.1
|90.3
|0.7
|1.1
|C. Grill
|9
|21.9
|8.4
|5.8
|1.4
|1.10
|0.20
|0.8
|36.4
|29.2
|82.4
|1.3
|4.4
|A. Robinson II
|14
|14.2
|4.6
|2.4
|1.6
|1.70
|0.40
|0.6
|38.5
|21.1
|76.9
|0.7
|1.7
|C. Vanover
|11
|11.5
|4.4
|2.3
|0.3
|0.80
|0.80
|0.3
|47.5
|13.3
|88.9
|0.7
|1.5
|A. Shaw
|14
|17.2
|4.1
|4.1
|0.4
|0.50
|1.70
|1.1
|73.7
|0.0
|33.3
|1.4
|2.7
|J. Tonje
|6
|9
|3.2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|54.5
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|T. Pierce
|13
|6.7
|2.2
|1.2
|0.1
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|38.7
|20.0
|16.7
|0.2
|1
|C. Lewis
|13
|7.4
|2.1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|36.7
|23.5
|50.0
|0.3
|0.7
|J. Butler
|14
|7.6
|1.8
|1.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.90
|0.3
|37.0
|20.0
|25.0
|0.6
|1.2
|J. Carralero Martin
|11
|9.8
|1.7
|1.8
|1.6
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|29.2
|42.9
|100.0
|0.8
|1
|K. Brown
|2
|6.5
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Francois
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Majak
|9
|2.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|Total
|14
|0.0
|75.9
|37.2
|13.9
|8.60
|6.00
|11.3
|45.2
|34.2
|76.8
|10.4
|23.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Reeves
|13
|30.2
|19.0
|4.2
|1.5
|0.50
|0.20
|1.1
|52.0
|44.4
|82.5
|1.1
|3.1
|R. Dillingham
|13
|22.5
|13.7
|3.6
|4.2
|1.50
|0.10
|1.8
|46.1
|41.2
|77.1
|0.3
|3.3
|T. Mitchell
|13
|33.8
|12.7
|7.3
|3.2
|1.20
|1.20
|1.2
|52.6
|36.4
|67.5
|1.5
|5.8
|R. Sheppard
|13
|26.1
|12.6
|4.7
|4.2
|2.50
|0.80
|1.5
|57.4
|54.7
|87.1
|0.2
|4.5
|D. Wagner
|12
|27.5
|12.1
|2.2
|3.5
|1.10
|0.40
|1.3
|43.1
|31.7
|74.1
|0.3
|1.9
|J. Edwards
|13
|24.1
|9.5
|4.4
|0.9
|1.00
|0.40
|1.0
|47.2
|25.7
|71.4
|1.7
|2.7
|A. Bradshaw
|6
|20.7
|7.7
|4.7
|0.0
|0.80
|1.20
|0.5
|53.1
|60.0
|52.9
|2.3
|2.3
|A. Thiero
|10
|23
|7.6
|5.6
|0.8
|0.70
|1.10
|0.9
|52.9
|30.0
|76.0
|1.6
|4
|U. Onyenso
|4
|10.8
|2.8
|2.5
|0.3
|0.00
|2.00
|0.0
|44.4
|0.0
|42.9
|0.5
|2
|J. Burks
|11
|9.2
|1.9
|2.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.40
|0.3
|60.0
|33.3
|40.0
|0.7
|1.4
|J. Hart
|5
|1.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Canada
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|G. Darbyshire
|3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Horn
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Watkins
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|90.8
|41.5
|18.4
|8.80
|5.50
|9.4
|49.9
|40.6
|73.4
|9.8
|28.6
-
CLMB
COR0
0167 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
HALL
GTWN0
0140 O/U
+7
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
BALL0
0138 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CMU
EMU0
0138.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
2HOU
IAST0
0132 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
IND
RUTG0
0141 O/U
-3
7:00pm PEAC
-
KSU
WV0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
M-OH
BUF0
0147 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
MIZZ
6UK0
0159.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
NIU
WMU0
0152 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
OHIO
BGSU0
0153 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
URI
DAV0
0143 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
SC
ALA0
0153 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm SECN
-
25TEX
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOL
KENT0
0152 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VCU
GMU0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
WAKE
FSU0
0151 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
YALE
BRWN0
0137 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESPU
-
SELA
NICH0
0139 O/U
-4
7:30pm
-
OKST
TTU0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
LCHI0
0140 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
18BYU
14BAYL0
0154.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
17COLST
BSU0
0145 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
22CREI
DEP0
0144 O/U
+15.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
11DUKE
PITT0
0146.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPN
-
ND
GT0
0134 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
1PUR
NEB0
0150.5 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm PEAC
-
TXAM
16AUB0
0147 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
VAN
LSU0
0145.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm SECN
-
WYO
20UTST0
0148 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
AF
NEV0
0132 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm
-
NMEX
UNLV0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm FS1
-
19SDSU
SJSU0
0138.5 O/U
+10
11:00pm CBSSN